Cop Logs: Oswego PD – 10/11/22

Inmate Name: PATTERSON, JOSHUA R

Address: 3529 CORT 57, VOLNEY, NY

Birth Date: 08/20/91

Arrest Number: 8688

Time/Date: 04:11:00 – 10/12/22

Loe. of Arrest: 252 STRT 104; HOME 2 SUITES

Offense Date

03:59:57 – 10/12/22

Statute

PL140.10.0A BM3 (6321)

Booking Number: 8710

Agency: OPD

Offense Description:

CRIM TRESPASS 3RD:ENCLSD PROP

On 10/12/2022 at 4:11 a.m. Joshua R. Patterson was arrested for Criminal Trespass in the 3rd Degree following an incident in the City of Oswego. Patterson was transported to the Oswego City Police Department where he was processed and released with an appearance ticket with a return court date of 10/27/2022 at 1: 30 p.m. in the Oswego City Court.

Inmate Name: PLAYER, WILLIAM M III

Address: 12 SAMUEL WAY; 1104, SCRIBA, NY

Birth Date: 03/24/00

Arrest Number: 8680

Time/Date: 01:13:00 – 10/12/22

Loe. of Arrest: CHAMPLAIN COMMONS;BLDG 11

Offense Date/Statute:

01 :28:21 – 10/12/22/CPL530.70.03 90 (7266)

Booking Number: 8702

Agency: OPD

Offense Description:

EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT

On the 12th day of October 2022 at approximately 1: 13 a.m., William M. Player III was arrested on a Bench Warrant issued through the City of Oswego Court. William was subsequently transported to the Oswego County Jail, where he was held pending arraignment.

-Arrest Number: 8682

Time/Date: 01:13:00 – 10/12/22

Loe. of Arrest: CHAMPLAIN COMMONS;BLDG 11

Offense Date: 01:13:00 – 10/12/22

Statute: CPL530.70.03 90 (7266)

Booking Number: 8704

Agency: OPD

Offense Description:

EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT

On 10/12/2022 at 1:13 p.m. William M. Player III was arrested through an active Bench Warrant issued out of the Oswego City Court following an incident in the City of Oswego. Player was transported to the Oswego City Police Department for processing where he was later transported to the Oswego County Jail pending arraignment at CAP Court.

-Arrest Number: 8685

Time/Date: 01:13:00 – 10/12/22

Loe. of Arrest: CHAMPLAIN COMMONS;BLDG 11

Offense Date/Statute:

01 :26:52 – 10/12/22 CPL530.70.03 90 (7266)

Booking Number: 8707

Agency: OPD

Offense Description:

EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT

On the 12th day of October 2022 at approximately 1:13 a.m., William M. Player III was arrested on a Bench Warrant issued through the City of Oswego Court. William was subsequently transported to the Oswego County Jail, where he was held pending arraignment.

-Arrest Number: 8686

Time/Date: 01:13:00 – 10/12/22

Loe. of Arrest: CHAMPLAIN COMMONS;BLDG 11

Offense Date: 01:27:51 – 10/12/22

Statute:CPL530.70.03 90 (7266)

Booking Number: 8708

Agency: OPD

Offense Description:

EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT

On the 12th day of October 2022 at approximately 1:13 a.m., William M. Player III was arrested on a Bench Warrant issued through the City of Oswego Court. William was subsequently transported to the Oswego County Jail, where he was held pending arraignment.

-Arrest Number: 8687

Time/Date: 01:13:00 – 10/12/22

Loe. of Arrest: CHAMPLAIN COMMONS ;BLDG 11

Offense Date: 01:13:00 – 10/12/22

Statute: CPL530.70.03 90 (7266)

Booking Number: 8709

Agency: OPD

Offense Description:

EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT

On 10/12/2022 at 1:13 p.m.William M. Player III was arrested through an active Bench Warrant issued out of the Oswego City Court following an incident in the city of Oswego. Player was transported to the Oswego City Police Department for processing where he was later transported to the Oswego County Jail pending arraignment at CAP Court.

-Arrest Number: 8681

Time/Date: 01:13:33 – 10/12/22

Loe. of Arrest: 12 SAMUEL WAY; APT 1104

Offense Date/Statute:

01 :26:29 – 10/12/22/CPL530.70.03 90 (7266)

Booking Number: 8703

Agency: OPD

Offense Description:

EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT

On 10/12/2022 at 01:13 a.m., William M. Player III was arrested on an active Bench Warrant issued out of Oswego City Court by the Hon. Judge Metcalf. Player III was then transported to the Oswego City Police Department for processing. Player III was later transported to the Oswego County Jail where he was held pending arraignment in Oswego County CAP Court.

-Arrest Number: 8683

Time/Date: 01:13:33 – 10/12/22

Loe. of Arrest: 12 SAMUEL WAY; APT 1104

Offense Date: 01:27:35 – 10/12/22

Statute: CPL530.70.03 90 (7266)

Booking Number: 8705

Agency: OPD

Offense Description:

EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT

On 10/12/2022 at 01:13 a.m., William M. Player III was arrested on an active Bench Warrant issued out of Oswego City Courtm by the Hon. Judge Metcalf. Player III was then transported to the Oswego City Police Department for processing. Player III was later transported to the Oswego County Jail where he was held pending arraignment in Oswego County CAP Court.

-Arrest Number: 8684

Time/Date: 01:13:33 – 10/12/22

Loe. of Arrest: 12 SAMUEL WAY; APT 1104

Offense Date :26:01 – 10/12/22

Statute: CPL530.70.03 90 (7266)

Booking Number: 8706

Agency: OPD

Offense Description:

EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT

On 10/12/2022 at 01:13 a.m., William M. Player III was arrested on an active Bench Warrant issued out of Oswego City Court by the Hon. Judge Metcalf. Player III was then transported to the Oswego City Police Department for processing. Player III was later transported to the Oswego County Jail where he was held pending arraignment in Oswego County CAP Court.

Inmate Name: ROLLIS, GARY RAY

Address: 659 66 RD, HANNIBAL, NY

Birth Date: 10/06/99

Arrest Number: 8701

Time/Date: 22:26:46 – 10/12/22

Loe. of Arrest: W UTICA ST & W 1 ST ST

Offense Date:

22:26:46 10/12/22

22:26:46 10/12/22

22:26:46 10/12/22

Statute:

VTL1192.03 UM0 (4976)

VTL1180.0D IO (5780)

VTL1227.01 IO (8785)

Booking Number: 8727

Agency: OPD

Offense Description:

DWI- lST OFFENSE

SPEED VIOL : SPEED IN ZONE

ALCOHOL-CANNABIS IN MV ON HWY

On 10/12/2022 at approximately 10:26 p.m., Gary Rollis, was arrested for Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol after a traffic stop in the City of Oswego. Rollis was released on universal traffic tickets with a return court date of

10/27/2022 at 1:30 p.m. in Oswego City Court.

