Cop Logs: Oswego PD – 10/11/22

Inmate Name: PATTERSON, JOSHUA R
Address: 3529 CORT 57, VOLNEY, NY
Birth Date: 08/20/91
Arrest Number: 8688
Time/Date: 04:11:00 – 10/12/22
Loe. of Arrest: 252 STRT 104; HOME 2 SUITES
Offense Date
03:59:57 – 10/12/22
Statute
PL140.10.0A BM3 (6321)
Booking Number: 8710
Agency: OPD
Offense Description:
CRIM TRESPASS 3RD:ENCLSD PROP
On 10/12/2022 at 4:11 a.m. Joshua R. Patterson was arrested for Criminal Trespass in the 3rd Degree following an incident in the City of Oswego. Patterson was transported to the Oswego City Police Department where he was processed and released with an appearance ticket with a return court date of 10/27/2022 at 1: 30 p.m. in the Oswego City Court.
Inmate Name: PLAYER, WILLIAM M III
Address: 12 SAMUEL WAY; 1104, SCRIBA, NY
Birth Date: 03/24/00
Arrest Number: 8680
Time/Date: 01:13:00 – 10/12/22
Loe. of Arrest: CHAMPLAIN COMMONS;BLDG 11
Offense Date/Statute:
01 :28:21 – 10/12/22/CPL530.70.03 90 (7266)
Booking Number: 8702
Agency: OPD
Offense Description:
EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT
On the 12th day of October 2022 at approximately 1: 13 a.m., William M. Player III was arrested on a Bench Warrant issued through the City of Oswego Court. William was subsequently transported to the Oswego County Jail, where he was held pending arraignment.
-Arrest Number: 8682
Time/Date: 01:13:00 – 10/12/22
Loe. of Arrest: CHAMPLAIN COMMONS;BLDG 11
Offense Date: 01:13:00 – 10/12/22
Statute: CPL530.70.03 90 (7266)
Booking Number: 8704
Agency: OPD
Offense Description:
EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT
On 10/12/2022 at 1:13 p.m. William M. Player III was arrested through an active Bench Warrant issued out of the Oswego City Court following an incident in the City of Oswego. Player was transported to the Oswego City Police Department for processing where he was later transported to the Oswego County Jail pending arraignment at CAP Court.
-Arrest Number: 8685
Time/Date: 01:13:00 – 10/12/22
Loe. of Arrest: CHAMPLAIN COMMONS;BLDG 11
Offense Date/Statute:
01 :26:52 – 10/12/22 CPL530.70.03 90 (7266)
Booking Number: 8707
Agency: OPD
Offense Description:
EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT
On the 12th day of October 2022 at approximately 1:13 a.m., William M. Player III was arrested on a Bench Warrant issued through the City of Oswego Court. William was subsequently transported to the Oswego County Jail, where he was held pending arraignment.
-Arrest Number: 8686
Time/Date: 01:13:00 – 10/12/22
Loe. of Arrest: CHAMPLAIN COMMONS;BLDG 11
Offense Date: 01:27:51 – 10/12/22
Statute:CPL530.70.03 90 (7266)
Booking Number: 8708
Agency: OPD
Offense Description:
EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT
On the 12th day of October 2022 at approximately 1:13 a.m., William M. Player III was arrested on a Bench Warrant issued through the City of Oswego Court. William was subsequently transported to the Oswego County Jail, where he was held pending arraignment.
-Arrest Number: 8687
Time/Date: 01:13:00 – 10/12/22
Loe. of Arrest: CHAMPLAIN COMMONS ;BLDG 11
Offense Date: 01:13:00 – 10/12/22
Statute: CPL530.70.03 90 (7266)
Booking Number: 8709
Agency: OPD
Offense Description:
EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT
On 10/12/2022 at 1:13 p.m.William M. Player III was arrested through an active Bench Warrant issued out of the Oswego City Court following an incident in the city of Oswego. Player was transported to the Oswego City Police Department for processing where he was later transported to the Oswego County Jail pending arraignment at CAP Court.
-Arrest Number: 8681
Time/Date: 01:13:33 – 10/12/22
Loe. of Arrest: 12 SAMUEL WAY; APT 1104
Offense Date/Statute:
01 :26:29 – 10/12/22/CPL530.70.03 90 (7266)
Booking Number: 8703
Agency: OPD
Offense Description:
EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT
On 10/12/2022 at 01:13 a.m., William M. Player III was arrested on an active Bench Warrant issued out of Oswego City Court by the Hon. Judge Metcalf. Player III was then transported to the Oswego City Police Department for processing. Player III was later transported to the Oswego County Jail where he was held pending arraignment in Oswego County CAP Court.
-Arrest Number: 8683
Time/Date: 01:13:33 – 10/12/22
Loe. of Arrest: 12 SAMUEL WAY; APT 1104
Offense Date: 01:27:35 – 10/12/22
Statute: CPL530.70.03 90 (7266)
Booking Number: 8705
Agency: OPD
Offense Description:
EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT
On 10/12/2022 at 01:13 a.m., William M. Player III was arrested on an active Bench Warrant issued out of Oswego City Courtm by the Hon. Judge Metcalf. Player III was then transported to the Oswego City Police Department for processing. Player III was later transported to the Oswego County Jail where he was held pending arraignment in Oswego County CAP Court.
-Arrest Number: 8684
Time/Date: 01:13:33 – 10/12/22
Loe. of Arrest: 12 SAMUEL WAY; APT 1104
Offense Date :26:01 – 10/12/22
Statute: CPL530.70.03 90 (7266)
Booking Number: 8706
Agency: OPD
Offense Description:
EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT
On 10/12/2022 at 01:13 a.m., William M. Player III was arrested on an active Bench Warrant issued out of Oswego City Court by the Hon. Judge Metcalf. Player III was then transported to the Oswego City Police Department for processing. Player III was later transported to the Oswego County Jail where he was held pending arraignment in Oswego County CAP Court.
Inmate Name: ROLLIS, GARY RAY
Address: 659 66 RD, HANNIBAL, NY
Birth Date: 10/06/99
Arrest Number: 8701
Time/Date: 22:26:46 – 10/12/22
Loe. of Arrest: W UTICA ST & W 1 ST ST
Offense Date:
22:26:46 10/12/22
22:26:46 10/12/22
22:26:46 10/12/22
Statute:
VTL1192.03 UM0 (4976)
VTL1180.0D IO (5780)
VTL1227.01 IO (8785)
Booking Number: 8727
Agency: OPD
Offense Description:
DWI- lST OFFENSE
SPEED VIOL : SPEED IN ZONE
ALCOHOL-CANNABIS IN MV ON HWY
On 10/12/2022 at approximately 10:26 p.m., Gary Rollis, was arrested for Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol after a traffic stop in the City of Oswego. Rollis was released on universal traffic tickets with a return court date of
10/27/2022 at 1:30 p.m. in Oswego City Court.