Cop Logs: Oswego PD 10/14/22 -10/17/22

Inmate Name: ALVAREZ, MILO LUIS

Address: 151 E BRIDGE ST:Upper, OSWEGO, NY

Birth Date: 02/28/80

Arrest Number: 8786

Time/Date: 18:03:50 – 10/17/22

Loe. of Arrest: 120 E BRIDGE ST; STEWARTS

Offense Date: 18:03:50 10/17/22

Statute: PL121.11.A AMO (8104)

Booking Number: 8812

Agency: OPD

Offense Description:

CRIM OBSTRUC BREATH/APLY PRESS

On 10/18/2022 Milo Alvarez was arrested following an incident that occurred in the City of Oswego. M. Alvarez wastransported to Oswego Police Department for processing, before being transported to Oswego County Jail to await CAP Court.

Inmate Name: BARTOSEK, JOSEPH M

Address: 603 ONTARIO ST, FULTON, NY

Birth Date: 07 /15/89

Arrest Number: 8785

Time/Date: 21:32:04 – 10/17/22

Loe. of Arrest: 36 W ALBANY ST

Offense Date: 21:32:04 10/17/22

Statute: CPL530.70.03 90 (7266)

Booking Number: 8811

Agency: OPD

Offense Description: EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT

On 10/17/22 at approximately 9:37 PM Joseph Bartosek was arrested on an active Bench Warrant issued out of Fulton City Court. J. Bartosek was processed and turned over to Fulton Police for further processing.

Inmate Name: DEPAOLO, MICHAEL A JR

Address: 16 LAKE RD, SCRIBA, NY

Birth Date: 03/31/85

Arrest Number: 8728

Time/Date: 13:49:00 – 10/14/22

Loe. of Arrest: 341 STRT 104; WALMART

Offense Date:09:43:24 – 09/16/22

Statute: PL155.25 AMO (2172)

Booking Number: 8754

Agency: OPD

Offense Description:

PETIT LARCENY

On 10/14/2022 at approximately 1:49 p.m. Michael A. Depaolo Jr. was arrested for Petit Larceny. M. Depaolo Jr. was transported to OPD where he was processed and released on an appearance ticket with a return court date of 11/03/2022 at 9:30 a.m. to the Oswego City Court.

Inmate Name: EGLESTON, HARLEY W

Address: 14 WALL ST, AMBOY, NY

Birth Date: 06/18/93

Arrest Number: 8781

Time/Date: 21:41:26 – 10/17/22

Loe. of Arrest: 137 STRT 104; PRICE CHOPPER

Offense Date: 21:41:26 – 10/17/22

Statute: PL140.10 BM3 (2122)

Booking Number: 8807

Agency: OPD Offense Description:

CRIMINAL TRESPASS-3RD

On 10/17/2022 at 9:41 PM Harley Egleston was arrested following an incident that occurred in the City of Oswego. H. Egleston was transported to OPD before being released with an appearance ticket, with a return date of 11/10/2022 at 9:30 PM at Oswego City Court.

Inmate Name: FOUNTAINE, CHRISTOPHER M Jr

Address: 106 ALVORD RD, SYRACUSE, NY

Birth Date: 08/03/98

Arrest Number: 8763

Time/Date: 19:52:55 – 10/16/22 Booking Number: 8788

Loe. of Arrest: 141 S 1ST ST; FULTON POLICE

Offense Date: 19:52:55 – 10/16/22

Statute: CPL530.70.03 90 (7266)

Agency: OPD

Offense Description:

EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT

On 10/16/2022 at 6:30 Christopher Fountaine was taken into custody by the City of Fulton Police on unrelated charges. C. Fountaine has an active Bench Warrant out of Oswego City Court. C. Fountain will be arraigned at OCJ for CAP court.

Inmate Name: GOODWAY, KEITH W

Address: 107 W ONEIDA ST, OSWEGO, NY

Birth Date: 11/27/91

Arrest Number: 8782

Time/Date: 21 :00:00 – 10/17 /22

Loe. of Arrest: 36 W ALBANY ST; LOWER APT

Offense Date: 20:17:49 10/17/22

Statute: PL220.16.01 BF3 (2457)

Booking Number: 8808

Agency: OPD

Offense Description:

CPCS-3RD:NARC DRUG INT/SELL

On 10/17/2022 at about 09:00 PM, Keith Goodway was arrested for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree with Intent to Sell following an investigation by the Oswego City Drug Task Force. K. Goodway was transported to the Oswego City Police Department where he was processed and held pending arraignment.

Inmate Name: HINCKLEY, ROBERT S

Address: 5141 Sandhill rd, oneida, NY

Birth Date: 01/14/93

Arrest Number: 8771

Time/Date: 10:43 :00 – 10/17 /22

Loe. of Arrest: 138 N Court St

Offense Date: 10:43 :00 10/17 /22

Statute: CPL530.70.03 90 (7266)

Booking Number: 8796

Agency: OPD

Offense Description:

EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT

On 10/17/2022, Robert S. Hinckley, Jr. was taken into custody for a Bench Warrant issued out of the City of Oswego. Hinckley was transported to OPD where he was processed and held for arraignment.

Inmate Name: HOLLENBECK., ANDREW J

Address: 20 W 3RD ST, OSWEGO, NY

Birth Date: 10/16/94

Arrest Number: 8773

Time/Date: 02:35: 13 – 10/17 /22

Loe. of Arrest: 119 E CAYUGA ST

Offense Date: 02:35:13 10/17/22

Statute: PL155.30.08 EF4 (4773)

Booking Number: 8799

Agency: OPD

Offense Description:

GR LARCENY-4TH:AUTO OVER $100

On 10/17/2022 at approximately 12:36 hours Andrew Hollenbeck was arrested for grand larceny when he stole a vehicle from the victillL Hollenbeck was taken into custody and held for arraignment.

Inmate Name: HOWELL, DANIELLE M

Address: 96 HAMILTON ST 20A, OSWEGO, NY

Birth Date: 08/14/91

Arrest Number: 8746

Time/Date: 13:28:38 – 10/14/22

Loe. of Arrest: 96 HAMILTON ST

Offense Date:13:28:38 10/14/22

Statute: PL2 40.26 V2 (5526)

Booking Number: 8772

Agency: OPD

Offense Description:

HARASSMENT-2ND

On the above date and time Danielle Howell was arrested for Harassment 2nd following an incident that occurred in the City of Oswego in which she threatened the victim with physical violence. Howell was issued an appearance ticket and is due in the Oswego City Court on 11/03/2022 at 9:30 a.m.

Inmate Name: LAPOINTE, KRISTIN E

Address: 91 HAMILTON ST; 5C, OSWEGO, NY

Birth Date: 05/16/86

Arrest Number: 8726

Time/Date: 09:31:37 – 10/14/22 Booking Number: 8752

Loe. of Arrest: 110 W 6 TII ST; OER

Offense Date: 09:31:37 10/14/22

Statute: CPL530.70.03 90 (7266)

Agency: OPD

Offense Description:

EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT

On 10/14/2022 at approximately 9:45 a.m. Kristin E. Lapointe was arrested on an active Felony Bench warrant issued out of the Oswego City Court. Lapointe was held pending her arraignment.

Inmate Name: LITTLEBOY-VAIKNESS, SEVEN J

Address: 256 MICHIGAN ST., WATERTOWN, NY

Birth Date: 10/10/00

Arrest Number: 8758

Time/Date: 11 :27 :00 – 10/16/22

Loe. of Arrest: 341 STRT 104 ; WALMART

Offense Date: 11:15:25 10/16/22

Statute: PL155.25 AMO (2172)

Booking Number: 8783

Agency: OPD

Offense Description:

PETIT LARCENY

On 10/16/2022 at approximately 11:27 a.m. Seven J. Littleboy-Vaikness was arrested for Petit Larceny after an investigation by the City of Oswego Police Department determined that he stole merchandise from Walmart. S. Littleboy-Vaikness was transported to OPD where he was processed and released on an appearance ticket with a return court date of 11/03/2022 at 9:30 .a.m. to the Oswego City Court.

Inmate Name: PARSONS, DESMOND T

Address: 92 HAMILTON ST; Apt 5C, OSWEGO, NY

Birth Date: 01/11/89

Arrest Number: 8722

Time/Date: 06:07:00 – 10/14/22

Loe. of Arrest: 92 HAMILTON ST; APT 5C

Offense Date:

05:36:46 10/14/22

05:36:46 10/14/22

Statute:

PL265.02.01 DF3 (2745)

PL120.14.01 AM2 (5479)

Booking Number: 8748

Agency: OPD

Offense Description:

CRIM POSS WEAP-3RD:PREV CONV

MENACING-2ND:WEAPON

05:36:46 – 10/14/22

05:36:46 – 10/14/22

PL121.12 DF2 (8106)

PL240.26.01 V2 (5527)

S1RANGULATION 2ND DEGREE

HARASSMENT-2ND:PHYSICAL CNTACT

On 10/14/2022 at approximately 06:07 AM, Desmond T Parsons was arrested for Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd Degree, Menacing 2nd Degree, Strangulation 2nd Degree, Harassment 2nd Degree following a physical domestic incident. Parsons was held pending arraignment in Oswego City Court on 10/14/2022 at approximately 09:30 AM.

-Arrest Number: 8723

Time/Date: 06:07:00 – 10/14/22

Loe. of Arrest: 92 H AMILTON ST; apt Sc

Offense Date: 08:42:38 10/14/22

Statute: CPL120.60.01 90 (7264)

Booking Number: 8749

Agency: OPD

Offense Description:

EXECUTE WARRANT OF ARREST

On 10/14/2022 at approximately 06:07 AM, Desmond Parsons was arrested on an active Arrest Warrant out of Oswego City Court. Parsons was held pending arraignment on 10/14/2022 at approximately 09:30 AM in Oswego City Court.

Inmate Name: RANSOM, JEFFERY A

Address: 14 THISTLE DR, OSWEGO, NY

Birth Date: 07 /22/80

Arrest Number: 8774

Time/Date: 14:54:00 – 10/17/22

Loe. of Arrest: 14 THISTLE DR

Offense Date:

09:27:40 10/17/22

09:27:40 10/17 /22

Statute:

PL240.26.01 V2 (5527)

PL215.50.03 AM2 (2383)

Booking Number: 8800

Agency: OPD

Offense Description:

HARASSMENT-2ND:PHYSICAL CNTACT

CRIM CONTEMPT-2ND:DISOBEY CRT

On 10/17/2022 at approx. 14:54 hrs. I took custody of Jeffery A. Ransom for Harassment and Criminal Contempt. Jeffery did violate and active order of protection by committing the offense of Harassment. Jeffery was transported to OPD where he was processed and held pending CAP Court arraignment on 10/17/2022.

Inmate Name: RAVES, KODY E

Address: 50 E 7TH ST, OSWEGO, NY

Birth Date: 05/25/93

Arrest Number: 8768

Time/Date: 02:05 :00 – 10/17 /22

Loe. of Arrest: E CAYUGA ST & E 7TH ST

Offense Date:01:57:28 10/17/22

Statute: VTL0511.02A2 UM2 (6664)

Booking Number: 8793

Agency: OPD

Offense Description:

AGG UNLICENSED OPERATION-2ND

On the 17th day of October 2022 at approximately 2:05 A.M., Kody Ravesi was arrested for Aggravated Unlicensed Operator in the Second Degree following a traffic stop. Kody was released on scene with uniformed traffic tickets and is due back to the City of Oswego Court on 11/03/2022 at 1:30 P.M.

Inmate Name: RHINEHART, GREGORY G

Address: 249 W 6TH ST, OSWEGO, NY

Birth Date: 03/11/96

Arrest Number: 8737

Time/Date: 21:23:00 – 10/14/22

Loe. of Arrest: LIBERTY ST & W ONEIDA ST

Offense Date: 20:37:09 – 10/14/22

Statute: CPL530.70.03 90 (7266)

Booking Number: 8763

Agency: OPD

Offense Description:

EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT

On the 14th day of October 2022 at approximately 21:23 hours, Gregory Rhinehart was arrested on an active warrant through New York State Police Auburn. Gregory was released to State Trooper Sherman and he was transported to New York State Police Auburn.

Inmate Name: ROACH, TRACY A

Address: 36 W ALBANY ST LOWER APT, OSWEGO,NY

Birth Date: 09/10/79

Arrest Number: 8783

Time/Date: 21:00:00 – 10/17/22

Loe. of Arrest: 36 W ALBANY ST; LOWER APT

Offense Date Statute:

Booking Number: 8809

Agency: OPD

Offense Description:

20:17:49 10/17/22 PL220.16.01 BF3 (2457) CPCS-3RD:NARC DRUG INT/SELL

On 10/17/2022 at about 09:00 PM,Tracy Roach was arrested for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree with Intent to Sell following an investigation by the Oswego City Drug Task Force. T. Roach was transported to the Oswego City Police Department where she was processed and held pending arraignment.

