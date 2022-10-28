Cop Logs: Oswego PD – 10/20/22

Inmate Name: HIMES, CHEYENNE P

Address: 1100 EMERY ST; APT 125, FULTON, NY

Birth Date: 06/11/98

Arrest Number: 8828

Time/Date: 20:05:03 – 10/20/22

Loe. of Arrest: 169 W 2ND ST; OSWEGO POLICE

Offense Date: 20:05:03 10/20/22

Statute: CPL530.70.03 90 (7266)

Booking Number: 8854

Agency: OPD

Offense Description:

EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT

On 10/20/2022 Cheyenne Himes was arrested by Fulton City Police on a traffic stop. C. Himes had an active Bench Warrant out of Oswego City Police. I processed C. Himes on the warrant. C. Himes was then arraigned at CAP Court and released withm a following court date of 11/03/2022 at 9:30 a.m. at Oswego City Court.

Inmate Name: LAMOND, BRIAN J

Address: HOMELESS, HANNIBAL, NY

Birth Date: 11/03/83

Arrest Number: 8822

Time/Date: 11 :26:00 – 10/20/22

Loe. of Arrest: 150 E SENECA ST

Offense Date Statute:

11 :25: 11 – 10/20/22 CPL530.70.03 90 (7266)

Booking Number: 8848

Agency: OPD

Offense Description: EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT

On 10/20/2022 at approximately 11:26 a.m., Brian J. Lamond was arrested on an active Bench Warrant for Criminal Trespass in the 3rd Degree issued out of the Oswego City Court by the Honorable Judge Metcalf. Lamond was processed at the Oswego Police Department and held pending arraignment in the Oswego City Court on 10/20/2022.

Inmate Name: SHARP, NICHOLAS G

Address: Homeless, OSWEGO, NY

Birth Date: 12/14/89

Arrest Number: 8831

Time/Date: 19:23:00 – 10/20/22

Loe. of Arrest: 341 STRT 104; WALMART

Offense Date: 19:08:34 – 10/20/22

Statute: PL155.25 AMO (2172)

Booking Number: 8857

Agency: OPD

Offense Description:

PETIT LARCENY

On 10/20/2022 at 7:23 p.m. Nicholas G. Sharp was arrested for Petit Larceny following an incident in the City of Oswego. N. Sharp was transported to the Oswego City Police Department for processing where he was released on an appearance ticket with a return court date of 11/10/2022 at 1:30 p.m. to the Oswego City Court.

Inmate Name: SHAW, MATTHEW S

Address: 150 E BRIDGE ST, OSWEGO, NY

Birth Date: 07 /27 /90

Arrest Number: 8826

Time/Date: 19:23:00 – 10/20/22

Loe. of Arrest: 341 STRT 104; WALMART

Offense Date: 19:08:34 10/20/22

Statute: PL140.10.0A BM3 (6321)

Booking Number: 8852

Agency: OPD

Offense Description:

CRIM TRESPASS 3RD:ENCLSD PROP

On 10/20/2022 at 7:23 p.m. Matthew S. Shaw was arrested for Criminal Trespass in the 3rd Degree following an incident in the City of Oswego. M. Shaw was transported to the Oswego City Police Department for processing where he was released on an appearance ticket with a court date of 11/10/2022 at 1:30 p.m. returnable to the Oswego City Court.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...