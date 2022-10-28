Cop Logs: Oswego PD – 10/26/22

Inmate Name: HICKS, KEITH
Address: 38 BIRCH LN; APT 45E, SCRIBA, NY
Birth Date: 12/24/72
Arrest Number: 8894
Time/Date: 16:04:00 – 10/26/22
Loe. of Arrest: 169 W 2ND ST
Offense Date: 16:04:00 – 10/26/22
Statute: CPL120.60.01 90 (7264)
Booking Number: 8928
Agency: OPD
Offense Description: EXECUTE WARRANT OF ARREST
On 10/26/2022 at approximately 4:04 , p.m. Keith Hicks was arrested on an active Bench Warrant issued out of Oswego City Court. K. Hicks was processed and transported to Oswego County CAP Court where he was held awaiting arraignment.
Inmate Name: RODRIGUES, ERICA M
Address: 92 E 8TH ST, OSWEGO, NY
Birth Date: 03/04/87
Arrest Number: 8896
Time/Date: 18:25:00 – 10/26/22
Loe. of Arrest: 169 W 2ND ST
Offense Date:
21:17:52 – 10/22/22
21:17:52 – 10/22/22
21:17:52 – 10/22/22
21:17:52 – 10/22/22
Statute:
PL240.26.01 V2 (5527)
PL260.10 AMO (2724)
PL135.05 AM2 (2093)
PL160.05 DF3 (2186)
Booking Number: 8930
Agency: OPD
Offense Description:
HARASSMENT-2ND:PHYSICAL CNTACT
ENDANGERING WELFARE OF CHILD
UNLAWFUL IMPRISONMENT 2ND
ROBBERY-3RD
21:17:52 – 10/22/22 PL155.25 AMO (2172) – PETIT LARCENY
On 10/26/2022 at approximately 6:24 p.m., Erica Rodrigues was arrested for Robbery in the Third Degree, two counts of Unlawful Imprisonment in the Second Degree, Petit Larceny, Endangering the Welfare of a Child, and two counts of Harassment in the Second Degree. E. Rodrigues was processed at OPD and transported to the Oswego County CAP Court for arraignment