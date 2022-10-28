Cop Logs: Oswego PD – 10/26/22

Inmate Name: HICKS, KEITH

Address: 38 BIRCH LN; APT 45E, SCRIBA, NY

Birth Date: 12/24/72

Arrest Number: 8894

Time/Date: 16:04:00 – 10/26/22

Loe. of Arrest: 169 W 2ND ST

Offense Date: 16:04:00 – 10/26/22

Statute: CPL120.60.01 90 (7264)

Booking Number: 8928

Agency: OPD

Offense Description: EXECUTE WARRANT OF ARREST

On 10/26/2022 at approximately 4:04 , p.m. Keith Hicks was arrested on an active Bench Warrant issued out of Oswego City Court. K. Hicks was processed and transported to Oswego County CAP Court where he was held awaiting arraignment.

Inmate Name: RODRIGUES, ERICA M

Address: 92 E 8TH ST, OSWEGO, NY

Birth Date: 03/04/87

Arrest Number: 8896

Time/Date: 18:25:00 – 10/26/22

Loe. of Arrest: 169 W 2ND ST

Offense Date:

21:17:52 – 10/22/22

21:17:52 – 10/22/22

21:17:52 – 10/22/22

21:17:52 – 10/22/22

Statute:

PL240.26.01 V2 (5527)

PL260.10 AMO (2724)

PL135.05 AM2 (2093)

PL160.05 DF3 (2186)

Booking Number: 8930

Agency: OPD

Offense Description:

HARASSMENT-2ND:PHYSICAL CNTACT

ENDANGERING WELFARE OF CHILD

UNLAWFUL IMPRISONMENT 2ND

ROBBERY-3RD

21:17:52 – 10/22/22 PL155.25 AMO (2172) – PETIT LARCENY

On 10/26/2022 at approximately 6:24 p.m., Erica Rodrigues was arrested for Robbery in the Third Degree, two counts of Unlawful Imprisonment in the Second Degree, Petit Larceny, Endangering the Welfare of a Child, and two counts of Harassment in the Second Degree. E. Rodrigues was processed at OPD and transported to the Oswego County CAP Court for arraignment

