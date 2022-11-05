Cop Logs: Oswego PD 10/27/22

Inmate Name: DURVAL, JARED ALAN

Address: 273 W 7TH ST, OSWEGO, NY

Birth Date: 09/12/97

Arrest Number: 8898

Time/Date: 01:49:36 – 10/27/22

Loe. of Arrest: 273 W 7TH ST

Offense Date:

01:49:36 – 10/27/22

04:30:36 – 10/27 /22

Statute:

PL120.15 BM3 (5481)

PL260.10.01 AMO (5397)

Booking Number: 8932

Agency: OPD

Offense Description:

MENACING-3RD

ACT IN MANNER INJUR CHILD < 17

On 10/27/2022 at 4: 30 AM Jared Durval was arrested after an incident that occurred within the City of Oswego. J. Durva was transported to OPD for processing before being transported to Oswego County CAP Court to await arraignment.

-Arrest Number: 8899

Time/Date: 04:30:55 – 10/27/22

Loe. of Arrest: 273 W 7TH ST

Offense Date:

03:58:55 – 10/27/22

04:30:55 – 10/27/22

Statute:

PL240.26.01 V2 (5527)

PL260.10 AMO (2724)

Booking Number: 8933

Agency: OPD

Offense Description:

HARASSMENT-2ND:PHYSICAL CNTACT

ENDANGERING WELFARE OF CHILD

On 10/27/2022 at 4:30 AM Jared Durval was arrested after an incident that occurred within the City of Oswego. J. Durval was transported to OPD for processing before being transported to Oswego County CAP Court to await arraignment.

Inmate Name: GARCIA, SONIA CRYSTAL

Address: 354 E BROADWAY, FULTON, NY

Birth Date: 07 /06/87

Arrest Number: 8902

Time/Date: 14:31:00 – 10/27/22

Loe. of Arrest: 141 S 1ST ST; FULTON POLICE

Offense Date:

14:07:55 – 10/27/22

Statute:

CPL120.60.01 90 (7264)

Booking Number: 8936

Agency: OPD

Offense Description:

EXECUTE WARRANT OF ARREST

On 10/27/2022 at approximately 2:31 PM, Sonia C. Garcia was arrest on an active Arrest Warrant for Criminal Trespass in the 2nd Degree issued out of the Oswego City Court by the Honorable Judge Metcalf. Garcia was processed at the Oswego City Police Department and held pending arraignment in the Oswego County CAP Court on 10/27/22.

Inmate Name: KNAPP, JUSTIN M

Address: 24 BIRCH LN, SCRIBA, NY

Birth Date: 10/15/86

Arrest Number: 8909

Time/Date: 19:12:03 – 10/27/22 Booking Number: 8943

Loe. of Arrest: 1013 S 1ST ST; STATE POLICE FULTON Agency: OPD

Offense Date:

19:12:03 – 10/27/22

Statute:

CPL530.70.03 90 (7266)

Offense Description:

EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT

On 10/27/2022 at approximately 7:12 PM, Justin M. Knapp was arrested on an active bench warrant issued out of Oswego City Court. J. Knapp was held pending arraignment in Oswego County CAP Court.

Inmate Name: MACDONALD, NATHEN A

Address: 956 Middle Road. 23W, SCRIBA, NY

Birth Date: 11/29/85

Arrest Number: 8908

Time/Date: 18:02:09 – 10/27/22

Loe. of Arrest: 169 W 2ND ST; OPD

Offense Date:

18:02:09 – 10/27/22

Statute:

CPL530.70.03 90 (7266)

Booking Number: 8942

Agency: OPD

Offense Description:

EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT

On 10/27/2022 at approximately 6:04 PM, Nathen MacDonald was arrested on an active Bench Warrant issued out of Oswego City Court. N. MacDonald was held pending arraignment in Oswego County CAP Court.

Inmate Name: VANDELINDER, KEVIN J

Address: 123 W 5TH ST; APT 7, OSWEGO, NY

Birth Date: 12/18/85

Arrest Number: 8901

Time/Date: 09:14:15 – 10/27/22

Loe. of Arrest: 169 W 2ND ST; OSWEGO POLICE

Offense Date:

09:14:15 – 10/27/22

Booking Number: 8935

Agency: OPD

Offense Description:

CPL530.70.03 90 (7266) – EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT

On 10/27/2022 at approximately 9:14 AM, Kevin J. Vandelinder was arrested on an active Bench Warrant for Harassment in the 2nd Degree issued out of the Oswego City Court by the Honorable Judge Metcalf. Vandelinder was processed at the Oswego City Police Department and held pending arraignment in the Oswego City Court on 10/27/2022.

