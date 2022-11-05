Cop Logs: Oswego PD 10/27/22

Inmate Name: DURVAL, JARED ALAN
Address: 273 W 7TH ST, OSWEGO, NY
Birth Date: 09/12/97
Arrest Number: 8898
Time/Date: 01:49:36 – 10/27/22
Loe. of Arrest: 273 W 7TH ST
Offense Date:
01:49:36 – 10/27/22
04:30:36 – 10/27 /22
Statute:
PL120.15 BM3 (5481)
PL260.10.01 AMO (5397)
Booking Number: 8932
Agency: OPD
Offense Description:
MENACING-3RD
ACT IN MANNER INJUR CHILD < 17
On 10/27/2022 at 4: 30 AM Jared Durval was arrested after an incident that occurred within the City of Oswego. J. Durva was transported to OPD for processing before being transported to Oswego County CAP Court to await arraignment.
-Arrest Number: 8899
Time/Date: 04:30:55 – 10/27/22
Loe. of Arrest: 273 W 7TH ST
Offense Date:
03:58:55 – 10/27/22
04:30:55 – 10/27/22
Statute:
PL240.26.01 V2 (5527)
PL260.10 AMO (2724)
Booking Number: 8933
Agency: OPD
Offense Description:
HARASSMENT-2ND:PHYSICAL CNTACT
ENDANGERING WELFARE OF CHILD
On 10/27/2022 at 4:30 AM Jared Durval was arrested after an incident that occurred within the City of Oswego. J. Durval was transported to OPD for processing before being transported to Oswego County CAP Court to await arraignment.
Inmate Name: GARCIA, SONIA CRYSTAL
Address: 354 E BROADWAY, FULTON, NY
Birth Date: 07 /06/87
Arrest Number: 8902
Time/Date: 14:31:00 – 10/27/22
Loe. of Arrest: 141 S 1ST ST; FULTON POLICE
Offense Date:
14:07:55 – 10/27/22
Statute:
CPL120.60.01 90 (7264)
Booking Number: 8936
Agency: OPD
Offense Description:
EXECUTE WARRANT OF ARREST
On 10/27/2022 at approximately 2:31 PM, Sonia C. Garcia was arrest on an active Arrest Warrant for Criminal Trespass in the 2nd Degree issued out of the Oswego City Court by the Honorable Judge Metcalf. Garcia was processed at the Oswego City Police Department and held pending arraignment in the Oswego County CAP Court on 10/27/22.
Inmate Name: KNAPP, JUSTIN M
Address: 24 BIRCH LN, SCRIBA, NY
Birth Date: 10/15/86
Arrest Number: 8909
Time/Date: 19:12:03 – 10/27/22 Booking Number: 8943
Loe. of Arrest: 1013 S 1ST ST; STATE POLICE FULTON Agency: OPD
Offense Date:
19:12:03 – 10/27/22
Statute:
CPL530.70.03 90 (7266)
Offense Description:
EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT
On 10/27/2022 at approximately 7:12 PM, Justin M. Knapp was arrested on an active bench warrant issued out of Oswego City Court. J. Knapp was held pending arraignment in Oswego County CAP Court.
Inmate Name: MACDONALD, NATHEN A
Address: 956 Middle Road. 23W, SCRIBA, NY
Birth Date: 11/29/85
Arrest Number: 8908
Time/Date: 18:02:09 – 10/27/22
Loe. of Arrest: 169 W 2ND ST; OPD
Offense Date:
18:02:09 – 10/27/22
Statute:
CPL530.70.03 90 (7266)
Booking Number: 8942
Agency: OPD
Offense Description:
EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT
On 10/27/2022 at approximately 6:04 PM, Nathen MacDonald was arrested on an active Bench Warrant issued out of Oswego City Court. N. MacDonald was held pending arraignment in Oswego County CAP Court.
Inmate Name: VANDELINDER, KEVIN J
Address: 123 W 5TH ST; APT 7, OSWEGO, NY
Birth Date: 12/18/85
Arrest Number: 8901
Time/Date: 09:14:15 – 10/27/22
Loe. of Arrest: 169 W 2ND ST; OSWEGO POLICE
Offense Date:
09:14:15 – 10/27/22
Booking Number: 8935
Agency: OPD
Offense Description:
CPL530.70.03 90 (7266) – EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT
On 10/27/2022 at approximately 9:14 AM, Kevin J. Vandelinder was arrested on an active Bench Warrant for Harassment in the 2nd Degree issued out of the Oswego City Court by the Honorable Judge Metcalf. Vandelinder was processed at the Oswego City Police Department and held pending arraignment in the Oswego City Court on 10/27/2022.