Cop Logs: Oswego PD – 10/28/22 – 10-31/22

Inmate Name: ARNOLD, NICHOLAS K
Address: 475 S 7TH ST, FULTON, NY
Birth Date: 09/05/90
Arrest Number: 8922
Time/Date: 14:44:00 – 10/28/22
Loe. of Arrest: 555 S. State St.
Offense Date:
14:44:00 – 10/28/22
Statute:
CPL120.60.01 90 (7264)
Booking Number: 8956
Agency: OPD
Offense Description:
EXECUTE WARRANT OF ARREST
On 10/28/2022 at approximately 2:44 PM, Nicholas K. Arnold was arrested after he was found to have an active Arrest Warrant issued out of Oswego City Court. N. Arnold was held at OCJ awaiting arraignment in CAP Court.
Inmate Name: BENNETT, DALLAS P
Address: 956 MIDDLE RD; LOT 2S, SCRIBA, NY
Birth Date: 02/22/98
Arrest Number: 8969
Time/Date: 20:47:33 – 10/30/22
Loe. of Arrest: 341 STRT 104
Offense Date:
20:35:55 – 10/30/22
Statute:
PL140.10.0A BM3 (6321)
Booking Number: 9003
Agency: OPD
Offense Description:
CRIM TRESPASS 3RD:ENCLSD PROP
On 10/30/2022 at 08:47 PM, Dallas P. Bennet was arrested for Criminal Trespass in the Third Degree following an incident that occurred in the City of Oswego. Bennett was then transported to the Oswego City Police Department for processing before later being released with an appearance ticket. Said appearance ticket is returnable to Oswego City Court on 11/10/2022 at 01:30 PM.
Inmate Name: BLONDELL, HEATIIER M
Address: 36 W ALBANY ST, OSWEGO, NY
Birth Date: 08/13/87
Arrest Number: 8938
Time/Date: 14:30:00 – 10/29/22
Loe. of Arrest: 174 W BRIDGE ST;KINNEY DRUGS
Offense Date:
14:30:28 – 10/29/22
Statute:
PL155.25 AMO (2172)
Booking Number: 8972
Agency: OPD
Offense Description:
PETIT LARCENY
On 10/29/2022 at approximately 02:30 PM, Heather M Blondell was arrested for Petit Larceny following a complaint. Blondell was later released on an appearance ticket with a return court date of 11/10/2022 at 09:30 AM in Oswego City Court.
Inmate Name: BROWN, DEJA MONE
Address: 61 WASHINGTON ST, AUBURN, NY
Birth Date: 05/23/98
Arrest Number: 8962
Time/Date: 11:27:00 – 10/30/22
Loe. of Arrest: E ONEIDA ST & E 11 TH ST
Offense Date:
11 :04:35 – 10/30/22
Statute:
VTL0509.01 IO (3183)
VTL0511.02A2 UM2 (6664)
VTL0306.B IO (3059)
VTL0402.01BI IO (8787)
Inmate Name: DEMMERLE, CHRISTINA M
Address: 739 CORT 35, PALERMO, NY
Birth Date: 11/22/92
Booking Number: 8996
Agency: OPD
Offense Description:
MV LICENSE VIOL:NO LICENSE
AGG UNLICENSED OPERATION-2ND
OPER MV W /0 INSPECT CERTIFICAT
DIRTY OR COVERED PLATE
-Arrest Number: 8974
Time/Date: 09:56:24 – 10/31/22
Loe. of Arrest: 169 W 2ND ST; OSWEGO POLICE
Offense Date:
09:56:24 – 10/31/22
Statute:
CPL120.60.01 90 (7264)
Booking Number: 9008
Agency: OPD
Offense Description:
EXECUTE WARRANT OF ARREST
On 10/31/2022 at approximately 09:56 hours Christina Demmerle turned herself into custody on an outstanding arrest warrant. Demmerle was held pending arraignment.
Inmate Name: DRAKE, KYLE FRANCIS
Address: 84 INSLEE ST APTl-3, WATERLOO, NY
Birth Date: 05/28/98
Arrest Number: 8951
Time/Date: 23:53:52 – 10/29/22
Loe. of Arrest: 6 MARKET ST ; FERRIS W HEEL
Offense Date:
23:53:52 – 10/29/22
Statute:
PL220.06.05 DF5 (4989)
Booking Number: 8985
Agency: OPD
Offense Description:
CRIM POSS CONT SUB-5TH:COCAINE
On 10/30/2022 at approximately 12:04 am Kyle F. Drake was arrested for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 5th degree after being found in possession of over 500 milligrams of a powdery white substance that tested positive as Cocaine.
Inmate Name: FERRARO, JAMES V
Address: 739 CORT 35, MEXICO, NY
Birth Date: 05/04/87
Arrest Number: 8977
Time/Date: 17:30:00 – 10/31/22
Loe. of Arrest: 39 CHURCHILL RD
Offense Date:
15:03:12 – 10/31/22
Statute:
CPL530.70.03 90 (7266)
Booking Number: 9011
Agency: OPD
Offense Description:
EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT
On 10/31/2022 at approximately 5:30 PM, James Ferraro was arrested for a bench warrant out of the city of Oswego. He was processed and arraigned at Oswego County Jail.
Inmate Name: KAMMAR, STEPHEN A
Address: 2304 BREWERTON RD 2, SYRACUSE, NY
Birth Date: 06/03/77
Arrest Number: 8956
Time/Date: 03:34:06 – 10/30/22
Loe. of Arrest: 70 E 7TH ST; APT 1
Offense Date:
03:24:06 – 10/30/22
Statute: PL215.50.03 AM2 (2383)
Booking Number: 8990
Agency: OPD
Offense Description:
CRIM CONTEMPT-2ND:DISOBEY CRT
On 10/30/2022 at 03:34 AM Stephen A. Kamm.ar was arrested for Criminal Contempt in the Second Degree following a domestic
incident in the City of Oswego. S. Kamm.ar was transported to the Oswego City Police Department for processing and later
transported to the Oswego County Jail pending arraignment at the Oswego CAP Court.
Inmate Name: KENNEDY, ROBERT E
Address: Homeless, SCRIBA, NY
Birth Date: 11/24/78
Arrest Number: 8933
Time/Date: 02:23:54 – 10/29/22
Loe. of Arrest: 141 S 1ST ST; FPD
Offense Date:
01:14:14 10/29/22
Statute: CPL120.60.01 90 (7264)
Booking Number: 8967
Agency: OPD
Offense Description:
EXECUTE WARRANT OF ARREST
On 10/29/2022 at 02:23 AM, Robert E. Kennedy was arrested on an active Arrest Warrant issued out of Oswego City Court by
the Hon. Judge Metcalf. Kennedy was then transported to the Oswego City Police Department for processing and was later transported to the Oswego County Jail where he was held pending arraignment in Oswego County CAP Court.
Inmate Name: KOROMA, AISHATA
Address: 294 W 147TH ST; APT 4C, NY, NY
Birth Date: 09/04/01
Arrest Number: 8967
Time/Date: 17:19:00 – 10/30/22
Loe. of Arrest: 341 STRT 104; WALMART
Offense Date: 16:47:08 10/30/22
Statute: PL155.25 AMO (2172)
Booking Number: 9001
Agency: OPD
Offense Description: PETIT LARCENY
On 10/30/2022 at 5:19 PM Aishata Koroma was arrested for Petit Larceny following an incident at the City of Oswego Walmart. A. Koroma was transported to the Oswego City Police Department for processing where she was released on an appearance ticket returnable to the Oswego City Court on 11/10/2022 at 1:30 PM.
Inmate Name: MACON, ALEX P
Address: 3473 JO ANN DR, JACKSON, MS
Birth Date: 09/23/97
Arrest Number: 8972
Time/Date: 01:52:00 – 10/31/22 Booking Number: 9006
Loe. of Arrest: 351 W 1 ST ST; B
Offense Date:
04:52: 18 – 10/31/22
04:52: 18 – 10/31/22
Statute:
PL265.03.01B CF2 (7565)
PL265.02.08 DF3 (6288)
Agency: OPD
Offense Description:
CPW-2ND: LOADED FIREARM
CRIM POSS WEAP 3RD-AMMO CLIP
On the 31st of October 2022 at approximately 01:52 hours, Alex P. Macon was arrested for Criminal Possession of a Loaded Firearm and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree. Alex was subsequently transported to the Oswego County
Jail, where he was held pending arraignment.
Inmate Name: PATTERSON, JOSHUA R
Address: 3529 CORT 57, VOLNEY, NY
Birth Date: 08/20/91
Arrest Number: 8921
Time/Date: 14:59:01 – 10/28/22
Loe. of Arrest: 155 W 1ST ST; RIVERWALK COFFEE
Offense Date:
14:53:01 – 10/28/22
14:53:01 – 10/28/22
Statute:
PL245.00 BMO (2692)
PL260.10 AMO (2724)
Booking Number: 8955
Agency: OPD
Offense Description:
PUBLIC LEWDNESS
ENDANGERING WELFARE OF CHILD
On 10/28/2022 at approximately 02:59 PM, Joshua R Patterson was arrested for Public Lewdness and Endangering the Welfare of a Child following a complaint. Patterson was released on an appearance ticket with a return court date of 11/10/2022 at 09:30 AM in Oswego City Court.
Inmate Name: PRUNNER, ANTHONY J
Address: 41 E 5TH ST, OSWEGO, NY
Birth Date: 09/18/94
Arrest Number: 8919
Time/Date: 12:46:00 – 10/28/22
Loe. of Arrest: 33 E 5TH ST
Offense Date:
13:24:47 – 10/21/22
Statute:
PL155.25 AMO (2172)
Booking Number: 8953
Agency: OPD
Offense Description:
PETIT LARCENY
On 10/28/2022 at approximately 12:46 PM, Anthony J Prunner was arrested for Petit Larceny following a complaint. Prunner
was released on an appearance ticket with a return court date of 11/10/2022 at 09:30 AM in Oswego City Court.
Inmate Name: ROWE, CLINTON E
Address: 323 ROCHESTER ST, FULTON, NY
Birth Date: 12/14/85
Arrest Number: 8928
Time/Date: 23:03:19 – 10/28/22
Loe. of Arrest: 141 S 1ST ST; FPD
Offense Date:
23:03:19 – 10/28/22 CPL530.70.03 90 (7266)
Booking Number: 8962
Agency: OPD
Offense Description:
EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT
On 10/28/2022 at 11:14 PM, Clinton E. Rowe was arrested for on an active bench warrant issued out of Oswego City Court by the Hon. Judge Metcalf. Rowe was transported to the Oswego County Jail where he was held pending arraignment in Oswego
County CAP Court.
Inmate Name: SK.ILINSK.IS, ADAM W
Address: 170 CORT 35, PALERMO, NY
Birth Date: 12/14/93
Arrest Number: 8953
Time/Date: 00:46:00 – 10/30/22
Loe. of Arrest: 341 STRT 104; WALMART
Offense Date:
00:26:48 – 10/30/22 PL215.50.03 AM2 (2383)
Booking Number: 8987
Agency: OPD
Offense Description:
CRIM CONTEMPT-2ND:DISOBEY CRT
On 10/30/2022 at 12:46 AM Adam W. Skilinskis was arrested for Criminal Contempt in the Second Degree following a Domestic
Incident in the City of Oswego. A. Skilinskis was transported to the Oswego City Police Department to be processed and later transported to the Oswego County Jail to be held pending arraignment at the Oswego CAP Court.
Inmate Name: TAYLOR, SHAMARA S
Address: 1362 UNION ST, BROOKHAVEN, MS
Birth Date: 11/16/99
Arrest Number: 8973
Time/Date: 01:58:00 – 10/31/22
Loe. of Arrest: 351 W 1 ST ST; B
Offense Date:
04:52: 18 – 10/31/22
04:52:18 – 10/31/22
Statute:
PL265.03.01B CF2 (7565)
PL265.02.08 DF3 (6288)
Booking Number: 9007
Agency: OPD
Offense Description:
CPW-2ND: LOADED FIREARM
CRIM POSS WEAP 3RD-AMMO CLIP
On the 31st day of October 2022 at approximately 01:58 hours, Shamara S. Taylor was arrested for Criminal Possession of a Load Firearm ITL Shamara was subsequently transported to the Oswego County Jail where she held pending arraignment.
Inmate Name: VANDELINDER, KEVIN J
Address: 123 W 5TH ST; APT 7, OSWEGO, NY
Birth Date: 12/18/85
Arrest Number: 8939
Time/Date: 15:04:41 – 10/29/22
Loe. of Arrest: 300 E ALBANY ST
Offense Date:
15:45:21 – 10/28/22
15:45:21 – 10/28/22
Statute:
PL120.14.01 AM2 (5479)
PL265.02.01 DF3 (2745)
Booking Number: 8973
Agency: OPD
Offense Description:
MENACING-2ND:WEAPON
CRIM POSS WEAP-3RD:PREV CONV
On 10/29/2022 at approximately 03:04 PM, Kevin J Vandelinder was arrested for Criminal Possession of a Weapon-3rd Degree
and Menacing-2nd Degree following a complaint. Vandelinder was held pending arraignment in Oswego CAP Court on 10/29/2022
at approximately 06:30 PM.
-Arrest Number: 8961
Time/Date: 08:19:00 – 10/30/22
Loe. of Arrest: 39 CHURCHILL RD
Offense Date:
05:30:00 – 10/28/22
Statute:
PL240.30.01 AM2 (8431)
Booking Number: 8995
Agency: OPD
Offense Description:
AGG HARASS 2-COMUNICATE THREAT
On 10/30/2022 at approximately 8:19 AM, Kevin J. Vandelinder was arrested for Aggravated Harassment in the Second Degree.
K. Vandelinder was issued an appearance ticket with a return court date of 11/10/2022 at 9:30 AM in Oswego City Court.
Inmate Name: VARNUM, KELLYE
Address: 98 W 8TH ST, OSWEGO, NY
Birth Date: 01/07/91
Arrest Number: 8941
Time/Date: 22:27:57 – 10/28/22
Loe. of Arrest: E BRIDGE ST & E 1 ST ST
Offense Date:
22:13:29 10/28/22
Statute:
VTL0511.01 UM3 (5568)
Booking Number: 8975
Agency: OPD
Offense Description:
AGGRAVATED UNLIC OPER MV-3RD
On 10/28/2022 at 10:27 PM, Kelly E. Varnum was arrested for aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the Third Degree following
a traffic stop that occurred in the City of Oswego. Varnum was released on scene with three universal traffic tickets. All aforementioned UTT’ s are returnable in Oswego City Court on 11/10/2022 at 01:30 PM.
Inmate Name: WEBSTER, WSTIN F
Address: 55 LIBERT Y ST, OSWEGO, NY
Birth Date: 06/10/70
Arrest Number: 8945
Time/Date: 21:39:00 – 10/29/22
Loe. of Arrest: 55 LIBERTY ST
Offense Date:
21:22:33 – 10/29/22
Statute:
CPL120.60.01 90 (7264)
Booking Number: 8979
Agency: OPD
Offense Description:
EXECUTE WARRANT OF ARREST
On the 29th day of October 2022 at approximately 9:39 P.M., Justin F. Webster was arrested on an active Arrest Warrant through the City of Oswego Police Department. Justin was subsequently transported to the Oswego County Jail, where he was held pending arraignment.
-Arrest Number: 8947
Time/Date: 21:39:00 – 10/29/22
Loe. of Arrest: 55 LIBERTY ST
Offense Date:
22:12:46 – 10/29/22
Statute:
CPL120.60.01 90 (7264)
Booking Number: 8981
Agency: OPD
Offense Description:
EXECUTE WARRANT OF ARREST
-Arrest Number: 8948
Time/Date: 21:39:00 – 10/29/22
Loe. of Arrest: 55 LIBERTY ST
Offense Date:
22:20: 11 – 10/29/22
Statute:
CPL120.60.01 90 (7264)
Booking Number: 8982
Agency: OPD
Offense Description:
EXECUTE WARRANT OF ARREST
Arrest Number: 8949
Time/Date: 21:39:00 – 10/29/22
Loe. of Arrest: 55 LIBERTY ST
Offense Date:
22:27:14 – 10/29/22
Statute:
CPL120.60.01 90 (7264)
Booking Number: 8983
Agency: OPD
Offense Description:
EXECUTE WARRANT OF ARREST
-Arrest Number: 8950
Time/Date: 21:39:00 – 10/29/22
Loe. of Arrest: 55 LIBERTY ST
Offense Date:
22:33:36 – 10/29/22
Statute:
CPL120.60.01 90 (7264)
Booking Number: 8984
Agency: OPD
Offense Description:
EXECUTE WARRANT OF ARREST
Inmate Name: WILLIAMS, ANTHONY A
Address: 144 W SCHUYLER ST, OSWEGO, NY
Birth Date: 11/06/78
Arrest Number: 8913
Time/Date: 08:32:00 – 10/28/22
Loe. of Arrest: 700 E SENECA ST; OSWEGO TRANSFER STATION
Offense Date:
10:07:37 – 10/27/22
10:07:37 – 10/27/22
Statute:
PL120.00 AM3 (2018)
PL145.00.03 AM4 (4073)
Booking Number: 8947
Agency: OPD
Offense Description
ASSAULT-3RD
CRIM MIS:RCKLS PROP DAM> $250
On 10/28/2022 at approximately 8:32 AM, Anthony Williams was arrested on Assault in the 3rd Degree and Criminal Mischief
in the Fourth Degree. A. Williams was released on an appearance with a return court date of November 10th 2022 at 9:30 AM for arraignment.
Inmate Name: WILLIAMS, BROCK T
Address: 151 MARION AVE, JACKSOON, MS
Birth Date: 05/04/02
Arrest Number: 8971
Time/Date: 00:42:00 – 10/31/22
Loe. of Arrest: W 1 ST ST & W ONEIDA ST
Offense Date:
00:01:16 – 10/31/22
Statute:
PL190.23 BM0 (5960)
Booking Number: 9005
Agency: OPD
Offense Description:
FALSE PERSONATION
On the 31st day of October 2022 at approximately 00:42 hours, Brock T. Williams was arrested for False Impersonation following a traffic stop. Brock was subsequently transported to the Oswego County Jail pending a separate warrant and held pending arraignment.
-Arrest Number: 8975
Time/Date: 00:42:00 – 10/31/22
Loe. of Arrest: W 1 ST ST & W ONEIDA ST
Offense Date: 12:10:45- 10/31/22
Statute: CPL570.34 90 (6838)
Booking Number: 9009
Agency: OPD
Offense Description:
ARREST FUGITIVE W/O WARRANT
On the 31st day of October 2022 at approximately 00:42 hours, Brock T. Williams Jr. was arrested for Fugitive Warrant CPL 570.34, for a warrant through the Jackson Police Department in Mississippi for homicide and robbery. Brock was held at the OPD pending arraignment.