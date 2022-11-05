Cop Logs: Oswego PD – 10/28/22 – 10-31/22

Inmate Name: ARNOLD, NICHOLAS K

Address: 475 S 7TH ST, FULTON, NY

Birth Date: 09/05/90

Arrest Number: 8922

Time/Date: 14:44:00 – 10/28/22

Loe. of Arrest: 555 S. State St.

Offense Date:

14:44:00 – 10/28/22

Statute:

CPL120.60.01 90 (7264)

Booking Number: 8956

Agency: OPD

Offense Description:

EXECUTE WARRANT OF ARREST

On 10/28/2022 at approximately 2:44 PM, Nicholas K. Arnold was arrested after he was found to have an active Arrest Warrant issued out of Oswego City Court. N. Arnold was held at OCJ awaiting arraignment in CAP Court.

Inmate Name: BENNETT, DALLAS P

Address: 956 MIDDLE RD; LOT 2S, SCRIBA, NY

Birth Date: 02/22/98

Arrest Number: 8969

Time/Date: 20:47:33 – 10/30/22

Loe. of Arrest: 341 STRT 104

Offense Date:

20:35:55 – 10/30/22

Statute:

PL140.10.0A BM3 (6321)

Booking Number: 9003

Agency: OPD

Offense Description:

CRIM TRESPASS 3RD:ENCLSD PROP

On 10/30/2022 at 08:47 PM, Dallas P. Bennet was arrested for Criminal Trespass in the Third Degree following an incident that occurred in the City of Oswego. Bennett was then transported to the Oswego City Police Department for processing before later being released with an appearance ticket. Said appearance ticket is returnable to Oswego City Court on 11/10/2022 at 01:30 PM.

Inmate Name: BLONDELL, HEATIIER M

Address: 36 W ALBANY ST, OSWEGO, NY

Birth Date: 08/13/87

Arrest Number: 8938

Time/Date: 14:30:00 – 10/29/22

Loe. of Arrest: 174 W BRIDGE ST;KINNEY DRUGS

Offense Date:

14:30:28 – 10/29/22

Statute:

PL155.25 AMO (2172)

Booking Number: 8972

Agency: OPD

Offense Description:

PETIT LARCENY

On 10/29/2022 at approximately 02:30 PM, Heather M Blondell was arrested for Petit Larceny following a complaint. Blondell was later released on an appearance ticket with a return court date of 11/10/2022 at 09:30 AM in Oswego City Court.

Inmate Name: BROWN, DEJA MONE

Address: 61 WASHINGTON ST, AUBURN, NY

Birth Date: 05/23/98

Arrest Number: 8962

Time/Date: 11:27:00 – 10/30/22

Loe. of Arrest: E ONEIDA ST & E 11 TH ST

Offense Date:

11 :04:35 – 10/30/22

11 :04:35 – 10/30/22

11 :04:35 – 10/30/22

11 :04:35 – 10/30/22

Statute:

VTL0509.01 IO (3183)

VTL0511.02A2 UM2 (6664)

VTL0306.B IO (3059)

VTL0402.01BI IO (8787)

Inmate Name: DEMMERLE, CHRISTINA M

Address: 739 CORT 35, PALERMO, NY

Birth Date: 11/22/92

Booking Number: 8996

Agency: OPD

Offense Description:

MV LICENSE VIOL:NO LICENSE

AGG UNLICENSED OPERATION-2ND

OPER MV W /0 INSPECT CERTIFICAT

DIRTY OR COVERED PLATE

-Arrest Number: 8974

Time/Date: 09:56:24 – 10/31/22

Loe. of Arrest: 169 W 2ND ST; OSWEGO POLICE

Offense Date:

09:56:24 – 10/31/22

Statute:

CPL120.60.01 90 (7264)

Booking Number: 9008

Agency: OPD

Offense Description:

EXECUTE WARRANT OF ARREST

On 10/31/2022 at approximately 09:56 hours Christina Demmerle turned herself into custody on an outstanding arrest warrant. Demmerle was held pending arraignment.

Inmate Name: DRAKE, KYLE FRANCIS

Address: 84 INSLEE ST APTl-3, WATERLOO, NY

Birth Date: 05/28/98

Arrest Number: 8951

Time/Date: 23:53:52 – 10/29/22

Loe. of Arrest: 6 MARKET ST ; FERRIS W HEEL

Offense Date:

23:53:52 – 10/29/22

Statute:

PL220.06.05 DF5 (4989)

Booking Number: 8985

Agency: OPD

Offense Description:

CRIM POSS CONT SUB-5TH:COCAINE

On 10/30/2022 at approximately 12:04 am Kyle F. Drake was arrested for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 5th degree after being found in possession of over 500 milligrams of a powdery white substance that tested positive as Cocaine.

Inmate Name: FERRARO, JAMES V

Address: 739 CORT 35, MEXICO, NY

Birth Date: 05/04/87

Arrest Number: 8977

Time/Date: 17:30:00 – 10/31/22

Loe. of Arrest: 39 CHURCHILL RD

Offense Date:

15:03:12 – 10/31/22

Statute:

CPL530.70.03 90 (7266)

Booking Number: 9011

Agency: OPD

Offense Description:

EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT

On 10/31/2022 at approximately 5:30 PM, James Ferraro was arrested for a bench warrant out of the city of Oswego. He was processed and arraigned at Oswego County Jail.

Inmate Name: KAMMAR, STEPHEN A

Address: 2304 BREWERTON RD 2, SYRACUSE, NY

Birth Date: 06/03/77

Arrest Number: 8956

Time/Date: 03:34:06 – 10/30/22

Loe. of Arrest: 70 E 7TH ST; APT 1

Offense Date:

03:24:06 – 10/30/22

Statute: PL215.50.03 AM2 (2383)

Booking Number: 8990

Agency: OPD

Offense Description:

CRIM CONTEMPT-2ND:DISOBEY CRT

On 10/30/2022 at 03:34 AM Stephen A. Kamm.ar was arrested for Criminal Contempt in the Second Degree following a domestic

incident in the City of Oswego. S. Kamm.ar was transported to the Oswego City Police Department for processing and later

transported to the Oswego County Jail pending arraignment at the Oswego CAP Court.

Inmate Name: KENNEDY, ROBERT E

Address: Homeless, SCRIBA, NY

Birth Date: 11/24/78

Arrest Number: 8933

Time/Date: 02:23:54 – 10/29/22

Loe. of Arrest: 141 S 1ST ST; FPD

Offense Date:

01:14:14 10/29/22

Statute: CPL120.60.01 90 (7264)

Booking Number: 8967

Agency: OPD

Offense Description:

EXECUTE WARRANT OF ARREST

On 10/29/2022 at 02:23 AM, Robert E. Kennedy was arrested on an active Arrest Warrant issued out of Oswego City Court by

the Hon. Judge Metcalf. Kennedy was then transported to the Oswego City Police Department for processing and was later transported to the Oswego County Jail where he was held pending arraignment in Oswego County CAP Court.

Inmate Name: KOROMA, AISHATA

Address: 294 W 147TH ST; APT 4C, NY, NY

Birth Date: 09/04/01

Arrest Number: 8967

Time/Date: 17:19:00 – 10/30/22

Loe. of Arrest: 341 STRT 104; WALMART

Offense Date: 16:47:08 10/30/22

Statute: PL155.25 AMO (2172)

Booking Number: 9001

Agency: OPD

Offense Description: PETIT LARCENY

On 10/30/2022 at 5:19 PM Aishata Koroma was arrested for Petit Larceny following an incident at the City of Oswego Walmart. A. Koroma was transported to the Oswego City Police Department for processing where she was released on an appearance ticket returnable to the Oswego City Court on 11/10/2022 at 1:30 PM.

Inmate Name: MACON, ALEX P

Address: 3473 JO ANN DR, JACKSON, MS

Birth Date: 09/23/97

Arrest Number: 8972

Time/Date: 01:52:00 – 10/31/22 Booking Number: 9006

Loe. of Arrest: 351 W 1 ST ST; B

Offense Date:

04:52: 18 – 10/31/22

04:52: 18 – 10/31/22

Statute:

PL265.03.01B CF2 (7565)

PL265.02.08 DF3 (6288)

Agency: OPD

Offense Description:

CPW-2ND: LOADED FIREARM

CRIM POSS WEAP 3RD-AMMO CLIP

On the 31st of October 2022 at approximately 01:52 hours, Alex P. Macon was arrested for Criminal Possession of a Loaded Firearm and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree. Alex was subsequently transported to the Oswego County

Jail, where he was held pending arraignment.

Inmate Name: PATTERSON, JOSHUA R

Address: 3529 CORT 57, VOLNEY, NY

Birth Date: 08/20/91

Arrest Number: 8921

Time/Date: 14:59:01 – 10/28/22

Loe. of Arrest: 155 W 1ST ST; RIVERWALK COFFEE

Offense Date:

14:53:01 – 10/28/22

14:53:01 – 10/28/22

Statute:

PL245.00 BMO (2692)

PL260.10 AMO (2724)

Booking Number: 8955

Agency: OPD

Offense Description:

PUBLIC LEWDNESS

ENDANGERING WELFARE OF CHILD

On 10/28/2022 at approximately 02:59 PM, Joshua R Patterson was arrested for Public Lewdness and Endangering the Welfare of a Child following a complaint. Patterson was released on an appearance ticket with a return court date of 11/10/2022 at 09:30 AM in Oswego City Court.

Inmate Name: PRUNNER, ANTHONY J

Address: 41 E 5TH ST, OSWEGO, NY

Birth Date: 09/18/94

Arrest Number: 8919

Time/Date: 12:46:00 – 10/28/22

Loe. of Arrest: 33 E 5TH ST

Offense Date:

13:24:47 – 10/21/22

Statute:

PL155.25 AMO (2172)

Booking Number: 8953

Agency: OPD

Offense Description:

PETIT LARCENY

On 10/28/2022 at approximately 12:46 PM, Anthony J Prunner was arrested for Petit Larceny following a complaint. Prunner

was released on an appearance ticket with a return court date of 11/10/2022 at 09:30 AM in Oswego City Court.

Inmate Name: ROWE, CLINTON E

Address: 323 ROCHESTER ST, FULTON, NY

Birth Date: 12/14/85

Arrest Number: 8928

Time/Date: 23:03:19 – 10/28/22

Loe. of Arrest: 141 S 1ST ST; FPD

Offense Date:

23:03:19 – 10/28/22 CPL530.70.03 90 (7266)

Booking Number: 8962

Agency: OPD

Offense Description:

EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT

On 10/28/2022 at 11:14 PM, Clinton E. Rowe was arrested for on an active bench warrant issued out of Oswego City Court by the Hon. Judge Metcalf. Rowe was transported to the Oswego County Jail where he was held pending arraignment in Oswego

County CAP Court.

Inmate Name: SK.ILINSK.IS, ADAM W

Address: 170 CORT 35, PALERMO, NY

Birth Date: 12/14/93

Arrest Number: 8953

Time/Date: 00:46:00 – 10/30/22

Loe. of Arrest: 341 STRT 104; WALMART

Offense Date:

00:26:48 – 10/30/22 PL215.50.03 AM2 (2383)

Booking Number: 8987

Agency: OPD

Offense Description:

CRIM CONTEMPT-2ND:DISOBEY CRT

On 10/30/2022 at 12:46 AM Adam W. Skilinskis was arrested for Criminal Contempt in the Second Degree following a Domestic

Incident in the City of Oswego. A. Skilinskis was transported to the Oswego City Police Department to be processed and later transported to the Oswego County Jail to be held pending arraignment at the Oswego CAP Court.

Inmate Name: TAYLOR, SHAMARA S

Address: 1362 UNION ST, BROOKHAVEN, MS

Birth Date: 11/16/99

Arrest Number: 8973

Time/Date: 01:58:00 – 10/31/22

Loe. of Arrest: 351 W 1 ST ST; B

Offense Date:

04:52: 18 – 10/31/22

04:52:18 – 10/31/22

Statute:

PL265.03.01B CF2 (7565)

PL265.02.08 DF3 (6288)

Booking Number: 9007

Agency: OPD

Offense Description:

CPW-2ND: LOADED FIREARM

CRIM POSS WEAP 3RD-AMMO CLIP

On the 31st day of October 2022 at approximately 01:58 hours, Shamara S. Taylor was arrested for Criminal Possession of a Load Firearm ITL Shamara was subsequently transported to the Oswego County Jail where she held pending arraignment.

Inmate Name: VANDELINDER, KEVIN J

Address: 123 W 5TH ST; APT 7, OSWEGO, NY

Birth Date: 12/18/85

Arrest Number: 8939

Time/Date: 15:04:41 – 10/29/22

Loe. of Arrest: 300 E ALBANY ST

Offense Date:

15:45:21 – 10/28/22

15:45:21 – 10/28/22

Statute:

PL120.14.01 AM2 (5479)

PL265.02.01 DF3 (2745)

Booking Number: 8973

Agency: OPD

Offense Description:

MENACING-2ND:WEAPON

CRIM POSS WEAP-3RD:PREV CONV

On 10/29/2022 at approximately 03:04 PM, Kevin J Vandelinder was arrested for Criminal Possession of a Weapon-3rd Degree

and Menacing-2nd Degree following a complaint. Vandelinder was held pending arraignment in Oswego CAP Court on 10/29/2022

at approximately 06:30 PM.

-Arrest Number: 8961

Time/Date: 08:19:00 – 10/30/22

Loe. of Arrest: 39 CHURCHILL RD

Offense Date:

05:30:00 – 10/28/22

Statute:

PL240.30.01 AM2 (8431)

Booking Number: 8995

Agency: OPD

Offense Description:

AGG HARASS 2-COMUNICATE THREAT

On 10/30/2022 at approximately 8:19 AM, Kevin J. Vandelinder was arrested for Aggravated Harassment in the Second Degree.

K. Vandelinder was issued an appearance ticket with a return court date of 11/10/2022 at 9:30 AM in Oswego City Court.

Inmate Name: VARNUM, KELLYE

Address: 98 W 8TH ST, OSWEGO, NY

Birth Date: 01/07/91

Arrest Number: 8941

Time/Date: 22:27:57 – 10/28/22

Loe. of Arrest: E BRIDGE ST & E 1 ST ST

Offense Date:

22:13:29 10/28/22

Statute:

VTL0511.01 UM3 (5568)

Booking Number: 8975

Agency: OPD

Offense Description:

AGGRAVATED UNLIC OPER MV-3RD

On 10/28/2022 at 10:27 PM, Kelly E. Varnum was arrested for aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the Third Degree following

a traffic stop that occurred in the City of Oswego. Varnum was released on scene with three universal traffic tickets. All aforementioned UTT’ s are returnable in Oswego City Court on 11/10/2022 at 01:30 PM.

Inmate Name: WEBSTER, WSTIN F

Address: 55 LIBERT Y ST, OSWEGO, NY

Birth Date: 06/10/70

Arrest Number: 8945

Time/Date: 21:39:00 – 10/29/22

Loe. of Arrest: 55 LIBERTY ST

Offense Date:

21:22:33 – 10/29/22

Statute:

CPL120.60.01 90 (7264)

Booking Number: 8979

Agency: OPD

Offense Description:

EXECUTE WARRANT OF ARREST

On the 29th day of October 2022 at approximately 9:39 P.M., Justin F. Webster was arrested on an active Arrest Warrant through the City of Oswego Police Department. Justin was subsequently transported to the Oswego County Jail, where he was held pending arraignment.

-Arrest Number: 8947

Time/Date: 21:39:00 – 10/29/22

Loe. of Arrest: 55 LIBERTY ST

Offense Date:

22:12:46 – 10/29/22

Statute:

CPL120.60.01 90 (7264)

Booking Number: 8981

Agency: OPD

Offense Description:

EXECUTE WARRANT OF ARREST

On the 29th day of October 2022 at approximately 9:39 P.M., Justin F. Webster was arrested on an active Arrest Warrant through the City of Oswego Police Department. Justin was subsequently transported to the Oswego County Jail, where he was held pending arraignment.

-Arrest Number: 8948

Time/Date: 21:39:00 – 10/29/22

Loe. of Arrest: 55 LIBERTY ST

Offense Date:

22:20: 11 – 10/29/22

Statute:

CPL120.60.01 90 (7264)

Booking Number: 8982

Agency: OPD

Offense Description:

EXECUTE WARRANT OF ARREST

On the 29th day of October 2022 at approximately 9:39 P.M., Justin F. Webster was arrested on an active Arrest Warrant through the City of Oswego Police Department. Justin was subsequently transported to the Oswego County Jail, where he was

-held pending arraignment.

Arrest Number: 8949

Time/Date: 21:39:00 – 10/29/22

Loe. of Arrest: 55 LIBERTY ST

Offense Date:

22:27:14 – 10/29/22

Statute:

CPL120.60.01 90 (7264)

Booking Number: 8983

Agency: OPD

Offense Description:

EXECUTE WARRANT OF ARREST

On the 29th day of October 2022 at approximately 9:39 P.M., Justin F. Webster was arrested on an active Arrest Warrant through the City of Oswego Police Department. Justin was subsequently transported to the Oswego County Jail, where he was held pending arraignment.

-Arrest Number: 8950

Time/Date: 21:39:00 – 10/29/22

Loe. of Arrest: 55 LIBERTY ST

Offense Date:

22:33:36 – 10/29/22

Statute:

CPL120.60.01 90 (7264)

Booking Number: 8984

Agency: OPD

Offense Description:

EXECUTE WARRANT OF ARREST

On the 29th day of October 2022 at approximately 9:39 P.M., Justin F. Webster was arrested on an active Arest Warrant through the City of Oswego Police Department. Justin was subsequently transported to the Oswego County Jail, where he was held pending arraignment.

Inmate Name: WILLIAMS, ANTHONY A

Address: 144 W SCHUYLER ST, OSWEGO, NY

Birth Date: 11/06/78

Arrest Number: 8913

Time/Date: 08:32:00 – 10/28/22

Loe. of Arrest: 700 E SENECA ST; OSWEGO TRANSFER STATION

Offense Date:

10:07:37 – 10/27/22

10:07:37 – 10/27/22

Statute:

PL120.00 AM3 (2018)

PL145.00.03 AM4 (4073)

Booking Number: 8947

Agency: OPD

Offense Description

ASSAULT-3RD

CRIM MIS:RCKLS PROP DAM> $250

On 10/28/2022 at approximately 8:32 AM, Anthony Williams was arrested on Assault in the 3rd Degree and Criminal Mischief

in the Fourth Degree. A. Williams was released on an appearance with a return court date of November 10th 2022 at 9:30 AM for arraignment.

Inmate Name: WILLIAMS, BROCK T

Address: 151 MARION AVE, JACKSOON, MS

Birth Date: 05/04/02

Arrest Number: 8971

Time/Date: 00:42:00 – 10/31/22

Loe. of Arrest: W 1 ST ST & W ONEIDA ST

Offense Date:

00:01:16 – 10/31/22

Statute:

PL190.23 BM0 (5960)

Booking Number: 9005

Agency: OPD

Offense Description:

FALSE PERSONATION

On the 31st day of October 2022 at approximately 00:42 hours, Brock T. Williams was arrested for False Impersonation following a traffic stop. Brock was subsequently transported to the Oswego County Jail pending a separate warrant and held pending arraignment.

-Arrest Number: 8975

Time/Date: 00:42:00 – 10/31/22

Loe. of Arrest: W 1 ST ST & W ONEIDA ST

Offense Date: 12:10:45- 10/31/22

Statute: CPL570.34 90 (6838)

Booking Number: 9009

Agency: OPD

Offense Description:

ARREST FUGITIVE W/O WARRANT

On the 31st day of October 2022 at approximately 00:42 hours, Brock T. Williams Jr. was arrested for Fugitive Warrant CPL 570.34, for a warrant through the Jackson Police Department in Mississippi for homicide and robbery. Brock was held at the OPD pending arraignment.

