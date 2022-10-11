Cop Logs: Oswego PD – 10/7/2022 – 10/11/22

Inmate Name: DEPAOLO, MICHAEL A. JR
Address: 16 LAKE ST, OSWEGO, NY
Birth Date: 03/31/85
Arrest Number: 8625
Time/Date: 12:51:54 – 10/08/22
Loe. of Arrest: E 10TH ST & E CAYUGA ST
Offense Date: 12:51:54 – 10/08/22
Statute: CPL120.60.01 90 (7264)
Booking Number: 8647
Agency: OPD
Offense Description:
EXECUTE WARRANT OF ARREST
On 10/08/2022 at approximately 12:52 PM, Michael Depaolo was arrested for an Arrest Warrant out of the city of Oswego. He was processed and transported to the Oswego County Jail pending arraignment.
Inmate Name: DUCK, BRIAN M
Address: 45 LIBERTY ST, OSWEGO, NY
Birth Date: 04/01/90
Arrest Number: 8676
Time/Date: 19:57:00 – 10/11/22
Loe. of Arrest: 45 LIBERTY ST
Offense Date: 19:57:00 – 10/11/22
Statute: PL240.30.01A AM2 (8433)
Booking Number: 8698
Agency: OPD
Offense Description:
AGG HARASSMENT 2 – THREAT
On 10/11/2022 at 7:57 PM Brian M. Duck was arrested for Aggravated Harassment in the Second Degree following a domestic incident in the City of Oswego. B. Duck was transported to the Oswego City Police Department for processing and later transported to the Oswego County Jail pending arraignment at the Oswego CAP Court.
Inmate Name: ELLIS, CHRISTEL L
Address: HOMELESS, OSWEGO, NY
Birth Date: 01/04/77
Arrest Number: 8622
Time/Date: 10:08:00 – 10/08/22
Loe. of Arrest: 120 E BRIDGE ST; STEWARTS
Offense Date: 10:00:20 – 10/08/22
Statute: CPL120.60.01 90 (7264)
Booking Number: 8644
Agency: OPD
Offense Description:
EXECUTE WARRANT OF ARREST
On 10/08/2022 at approximately 10:08 AM, Christel Ellis was arrested for an Arrest Warrant out of the city of Oswego. She was processed and transported to the Oswego County Jail where she was held pending arraignment.
Arrest Number: 8623
Time/Date: 10:08:00 – 10/08/22
Loe. of Arrest: 126 E BRIDGE ST
Offense Date Statute:
11 :00:36 – 10/08/22/PL220.03 AM7 (3861)
Booking Number: 8645
Agency: OPD
Offense Description:
CRIM POSS CONTRL SUB ST-7TH
On 10/08/2022 at approximately 10:08 AM, Christel Ellis was arrested for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th degree. She was processed and issued an appearance ticket. She is due back in Oswego City Court 10/27/2022 at 9:30 AM.
Inmate Name: GAGNON, DAVID M
Address: 58 ERIE ST, OSWEGO, NY
Birth Date: 05/04/89
Arrest Number: 8671
Time/Date: 11 :40: 11 – 10/11/22
Loe. of Arrest: E UTICA ST & E 2ND ST
Offense Date: 11:40:11 10/11/22
Statute: CPL120.60.01 90 (7264)
Booking Number: 8693
Agency: OPD
Offense Description:
EXECUTE WARRANT OF ARREST
On 10/11/2022 at about 11:40 AM David Gagnon was arrested on an active Arrest Warrant issued out of Oswego City Court for Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fourth Degree. D. Gagnon was transported to the Oswego City Police Department where he was processed and held pending arraignment.
Inmate Name: GARDENER, SUSAN E
Address: HOMELESS, OSWEGO, NY
Birth Date: 04/10/92
Arrest Number: 8631
Time/Date: 02:27:02 – 10/09/22
Loe. of Arrest: E 9TH ST & E ONEIDA ST
Offense Date: 02:28:02 – 10/09/22
CPL530.70.03 90 (7266)
Booking Number: 8653
Agency: OPD
Offense Description:
EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT
On 10/09/2022 Susan Gardener was arrested on active Bench Warrant through Oswego City Court for Petit Larceny. S. Gardener was transported to OCJ for arraignment in Oswego County CAP Court.
-Arrest Number: 8632
Time/Date: 03:06:28 – 10/09/22
Loe. of Arrest: E 9TH ST & E ONEIDA ST
Offense Date: 02:28:28 10/09/22
Statute: CPL530.70.03 90 (7266)
Booking Number: 8654
Agency: OPD
Offense Description:
EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT
On 10/09/2022 Susan Gardener was arrested for an active Bench Warrant out of Oswego City Court for Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd. S. Gardener was transported to OCJ where she will await arraignment in Oswego County CAP Court.
Inmate Name: HUDSON, DYLAN
Address: 68 W 1 ST ST, OSWEGO, NY
Birth Date: 05/18/94
Arrest Number: 8646
Time/Date: 21:31:00 – 10/09/22
Loe. of Arrest: W SENECA ST/W 3RD ST
Offense Date: 21:21:00 10/09/22
Statute: CPL530.70.03 90 (7266)
Booking Number: 8668
Agency: OPD
Offense Description: EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT
On 10/9/2022 at approximately 21:31 hours, Dylan Hudson was arrested on an active Bench Warrant out of Florida. D. Hudson was processed at OPD and held pending extradition.
-Arrest Number: 8648
Time/Date: 21:31:00 – 10/09/22
Loe. of Arrest: W SENECA ST/W 3RD ST
Offense Date: 21:21:00 – 10/09/22
Statute: PL190.23 BM0 (5960)
Booking Number: 8670
Agency: OPD
Offense Description: FALSE PERSONATION
On 10/9/2022 at approximately 21:31 hours, Dylan Hudson was arrested for False Personation following an incident that occurred in the City of Oswego. D. Hudson was processed at OPD and released on an appearance ticket with a return court date of 10/9/2022 at 1:30 PM in Oswego City Court.
Inmate Name: LAPAGE, LARRY T III
Address: 232 KINGDOM RD, VOLNEY, NY
Birth Date: 10/20/92
Arrest Number: 8609
Time/Date: 10:47:00 – 10/07/22
Loe. of Arrest: 59 E 5TH ST
Offense Date: 17:21:51 10/05/22
Statute: PL215.50 AM2 (2380)
Booking Number: 8631
Agency: OPD
Offense Description:
CRIMINAL CONTEMP- 2ND
On 10/07/2022 at 10:47 AM, Larry T. Lapage III was arrested for Criminal Contempt in the Second Degree after he violated an active Stay Away Order of Protection during a domestic incident that occurred in the City of Oswego.
Inmate Name: LEBEAU, KALEB M
Address: 5350 State Route 104; LOT 43, OSWEGO, NY
Birth Date: 07 /03/96
Arrest Number: 8678
Time/Date: 22:23:23 – 10/11/22
Loe. of Arrest: 39 CHURCHILL RD
Offense Date: 22:23:23 10/11/22
Statute: CPL530.70.03 90 (7266)
Booking Number: 8700
Agency: OPD
Offense Description:
EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT
On 10/11/2022 Kaleb Lebeau was arrested by an Oswego County Deputy for having outstanding warrants. Paperwork was completed at the Oswego City Police Department and was dropped off at OCJ where K. Lebeau was held pending arraignment.
-Arrest Number: 8679
Time/Date: 22:47:09 – 10/11/22
Loe. of Arrest: 39 CHURCHILL RD
Offense Date: 22:47:09 – 10/11/22
Statute: CPL120.60.01 90 (7264)
Booking Number: 8701
Agency: OPD
Offense Description:
EXECUTE WARRANT OF ARREST
On 10/11/2022 Kaleb Lebeau was arrested by an Oswego County Deputy for having outstanding warrants. Paperwork was completed at the Oswego City Police Department and was dropped off at OCJ where K. Lebeau was held pending arraignment.
Inmate Name: LITTLEBOY-VAIKNESS, SEVEN J
Address: 256 MICHIGAN ST., WATERTOWN, NY
Birth Date: 10/10/00
Arrest Number: 8638
Time/Date: 15:49:00 – 10/09/22
Loe. of Arrest: 169 W 2ND ST; OSWEGO P OLICE
Offense Date: 16:21:45 – 10/01/22
Statute: P L165.45.02 EF4 (4801)
Booking Number: 8660
Agency: OPD
Offense Description:
CP SP-4TH:P OSS CREDIT CARD
On 10/9/2022 at approximately 15:49 hours, Seven Littleboy-Vaikness was arrested for Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fourth Degree following an incident that occurred in the City of Oswego. S. Littleboy-Vaikness was processed at OPD and released on an appearance ticket with a return court date of 10/20/2022 at 1:30 PM in Oswego City Court.
Inmate Name: MANWARING, SARA JANE
Address: 61 NIAGARA ST; APT A, OSWEGO, NY
Birth Date: 07/28/75
Arrest Number: 8612
Time/Date: 13:06:00 – 10/07/22
Loe. of Arrest: E 9TH ST & E SCHUYLER ST
Offense Date:
14:00:00 09/24/22
Statute: P L145.60.02 AMO (5507)
Booking Number: 8634
Agency: OPD
Offense Description:
MAKING GRAFFITI
On 10/7/2022 at approximately 1:06 PM, Sara Manwaring was arrested for Making Graffiti following an incident that occurred in the City of Oswego. S. Manwaring was processed at OPD and was released on an appearance ticket with a return court date of 10/20/2022 at 1:30 PM in Oswego City Court.
Inmate Name: PATTERSON, JOSHUA R
Address: 3529 COUNTY ROUTE 57, VOLNEY, NY
Birth Date: 08/20/91
Arrest Number: 8629
Time/Date: 20:16:47 – 10/07/22
Loe. of Arrest: 101 STRT 104; KNIGHTS INN
Offense Date: 20:16:47 – 10/07/22
Statute: P L140.10 BM3 (2122)
Booking Number: 8651
Agency: OPD
Offense Description:
CRIMINAL TRESPASS-3RD
On 10/08/2022 at approximately 5:52 PM, Joshua R. Patterson was arrested for Criminal Trespass in the Third Degree following an incident that occurred in the City of Oswego on 10/07/2022. J. Patterson was released on an appearance ticket with a return court date of 10/27/2022 at 9:30 AM in Oswego City Court.
-Arrest Number: 8650
Time/Date: 04:01:00 – 10/10/22
Loe. of Arrest: 140 E 13TH ST; HOLIDAY INN EXPRESS AND SUITES
Offense Date: 04:01:00 – 10/10/22
Statute: PL140.10 BM3 (2122)
Booking Number: 8672
Agency: OPD
Offense Description:
CRIMINAL TRESPASS-3RD
On 10/10/2022 at 4:01 AM, while at the Holiday Inn Express at 140 E 13th St in the City of Oswego, NY, Joshua Patterson was arrested for Criminal trespass in the Third Degree. Patterson had been previously advised that he was not allowed on the property, but returned anyway. Patterson was released on an Appearance Ticket and is set to answer to the charge in
the City of Oswego Court on 10/27/2022 at 1:30 PM.
Inmate Name: PRUNNER, A NTHONY J
Address: 41 E 5TH ST, OSWEGO, NY
Birth Date: 09/18/94
Arrest Number: 8614
Time/Date: 16:26:00 – 10/07/22
Loe. of Arrest: E 9TH ST/E CAYUGA ST
Offense Date:
09:39:57 – 10/07/22
09:39:57 – 10/07 /22
Statute:
PL215.50.03 AM2 (2383)
PL145.00.01 AM4 (2143)
Booking Number: 8636
Agency: OPD
Offense Description:
CRIM CONTEMPT-2ND:DISOBEY CRT
CRIM MIS:INTENT DAMAGE PROPRTY
On 10/7/2022 at approximately 04:26 PM, Anthony Prunner was arrested for Criminal Contempt in the Second Degree and Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree following an incident that occurred in the City of Oswego. A. Prunner was processed at OPD and transported to OCJ where he was held pending his arraignment.
Inmate Name: PRUNNER, SHADIA MAREA
Address: 44 E 7TH ST, OSWEGO, NY
Birth Date: 09/17 /95
Arrest Number: 8607
Time/Date: 09:02:00 – 10/07 /22
Loe. of Arrest: W 1 ST ST & W UTICA ST
Offense Date: 08:53:51 – 10/07/22
Statute: V TL0511.01 UM3 (5568)
Booking Number: 8629
Agency: OPD
Offense Description:
AGGRAVATED UNLIC OPER MV-3RD
On 10/07/2022 at approximately 9:02 AM, Shadia Prunner was arrested for aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle in the 3rd Degree. She was processed and released on scene with (3) three uniformed traffic tickets.
Inmate Name: ROACH, JAMES M. E.
Address: 69 1/2 E ONEIDA ST, OSWEGO, NY
Birth Date: 08/28/99
Arrest Number: 8633
Time/Date: 05:49:00 – 10/09/22
Loe. of Arrest: 69 E ONEIDA ST; 1/2
Offense Date:
05:49:00 – 10/09/22
05:49:00 – 10/09/22
05:49:00 – 10/09/22
05:49:00 – 10/09/22
Statute:
PL145.00.04A AM4 (7836)
PL240.26.01 V2 (5527)
PL121.11 AMO (8103)
PL150.01 AM5 (6594)
Booking Number: 8655
Agency: OPD
Offense Description:
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF-4
HARASSMENT-2ND:PHYSICAL CNTACT
CRIM OBSTRUCTION BREATHING
ARSON 5-INTENT DAMAGE PROPERTY
On 10/09/2022 at approximately 5:49 AM, James M.E. Roach was charged with Harassment 2nd, Criminal Mischief in the 4th Degree, Arson in the 5th Degree, and Criminal Obstruction of Breathing. Roach was processed and then held for future arraignment.
Inmate Name: VASQUEZ GERMAIN, JESSIE J
Address: 31 E 6TH ST, OSWEGO, NY
Birth Date: 07/05/91
Arrest Number: 8664
Time/Date: 22:19:00 – 10/10/22
Booking Number: 8686
Loe. of Arrest: E BRIDGE ST & E 1 ST ST
Offense Date:
22:14:21 – 10/10/22
22:14:21 – 10/10/22
Statute:
VTL0511.01A UM3 (6858)
PL265.02.01 DF3 (2745)
Agency: OPD
Offense Description:
AGGRAVATED UNLIC OPER VEH-3RD
CRIM POSS WEAP-3RD:PREV CONV
On the 10th day of October 2022 at approximately 22:19 hours, Jessie J. Vasquez-Germain was arrested following a traffic stop for Aggravated Unlicensed Operator in the 3rd Degree and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 3rd Degree. Vasquez-Germain was subsequently transported to the Oswego County Jail, where he was held pending arraignment.
-Arrest Number: 8665
Time/Date: 22:19:00 – 10/10/22
Loe. of Arrest: E 1 ST ST & E BRIDGE ST
Offense Date: 23:14:08 10/10/22
Statute: CPL530.70.03 90 (7266)
Booking Number: 8687
Agency: OPD
Offense Description:
EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT
On the 10th day of October 2022 at approximately 10:19 P.M., Jessie J. Vasquez-Germain was arrested on an active Bench Warrant for his arrest through the City of Oswego Court. Jessie was subsequently transported to the Oswego County Jail, where he was held pending arraignment.
Inmate Name: VICKERY, LINDSAY R
Address: 133 W CAYUGA ST, OSWEGO, NY
Birth Date: 01/31/89
Arrest Number: 8649
Time/Date: 01:40:00 – 10/10/22
Loe. of Arrest: 49 W BRIDGE ST; STING
Offense Date:
01:05:45 10/10/22
01:05:45 10/10/22
Statute:
VTL1192.02 UM0 (6932)
VTL1192.03 UM0 (4976)
Booking Number: 8671
Agency: OPD
Offense Description:
OPER MV BAC .08 OF 1 % -lST OFF
DWI- lST OFFENSE
On 10/10/2022 at 1:40 AM, Lindsay R. Vickery was arrested following a Property Damage Motor Vehicle Accident in the City of Oswego and was charged with DWI. L. Vickery was processed and released on traffic ticket’s to return to Oswego City Court on 10/27/2022 at 1:30 PM.
Inmate Name: WAITE, SUMMER S
Address: HOMELESS, OSWEO, NY
Birth Date: 08/21/02
Arrest Number: 8619
Time/Date: 08:40:00 – 10/08/22
Loe. of Arrest: 141 S 1ST ST; FPD
Offense Date: 08:06:24 10/08/22
Statute: CPL530.70.03 90 (7266)
Booking Number: 8641
Agency: OPD
Offense Description:
EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT
On 10/08/2022 at approximately 8:40 AM, Summer Waite was arrested for an Arrest Warrant out of the city of Oswego. She was processed and transported to the Oswego County Jail pending arraignment.
Inmate Name: WHITE, DALE A Jr
Address: 261 US ROUTE 11, CENTRAL SQUARE, NY
Birth Date: 08/15/87
Arrest Number: 8674
Time/Date: 13:48:47 – 10/11/22
Loe. of Arrest: 169 W 2ND ST; OSWEGO POLICE
Offense Date: 13:48:47 10/11/22
Statute: PL240.30.01 AM2 (8431)
Booking Number: 8696
Agency: OPD
Offense Description:
AGG HARASS 2-COMUNICATE THREAT
On 10/11/2022 at approximately 2:01 p.m. Dale A. White JR was arrested on an active Arrest Warrant for Aggravated Harassment in the Second Degree issued by the Honorable Judge Metcalf through the Oswego City Court. D. White was held pending arraignment on 10/11/2022.