Cop Logs: Oswego PD – 10/7/2022 – 10/11/22

Inmate Name: DEPAOLO, MICHAEL A. JR

Address: 16 LAKE ST, OSWEGO, NY

Birth Date: 03/31/85

Arrest Number: 8625

Time/Date: 12:51:54 – 10/08/22

Loe. of Arrest: E 10TH ST & E CAYUGA ST

Offense Date: 12:51:54 – 10/08/22

Statute: CPL120.60.01 90 (7264)

Booking Number: 8647

Agency: OPD

Offense Description:

EXECUTE WARRANT OF ARREST

On 10/08/2022 at approximately 12:52 PM, Michael Depaolo was arrested for an Arrest Warrant out of the city of Oswego. He was processed and transported to the Oswego County Jail pending arraignment.

Inmate Name: DUCK, BRIAN M

Address: 45 LIBERTY ST, OSWEGO, NY

Birth Date: 04/01/90

Arrest Number: 8676

Time/Date: 19:57:00 – 10/11/22

Loe. of Arrest: 45 LIBERTY ST

Offense Date: 19:57:00 – 10/11/22

Statute: PL240.30.01A AM2 (8433)

Booking Number: 8698

Agency: OPD

Offense Description:

AGG HARASSMENT 2 – THREAT

On 10/11/2022 at 7:57 PM Brian M. Duck was arrested for Aggravated Harassment in the Second Degree following a domestic incident in the City of Oswego. B. Duck was transported to the Oswego City Police Department for processing and later transported to the Oswego County Jail pending arraignment at the Oswego CAP Court.

Inmate Name: ELLIS, CHRISTEL L

Address: HOMELESS, OSWEGO, NY

Birth Date: 01/04/77

Arrest Number: 8622

Time/Date: 10:08:00 – 10/08/22

Loe. of Arrest: 120 E BRIDGE ST; STEWARTS

Offense Date: 10:00:20 – 10/08/22

Statute: CPL120.60.01 90 (7264)

Booking Number: 8644

Agency: OPD

Offense Description:

EXECUTE WARRANT OF ARREST

On 10/08/2022 at approximately 10:08 AM, Christel Ellis was arrested for an Arrest Warrant out of the city of Oswego. She was processed and transported to the Oswego County Jail where she was held pending arraignment.

Arrest Number: 8623

Time/Date: 10:08:00 – 10/08/22

Loe. of Arrest: 126 E BRIDGE ST

Offense Date Statute:

11 :00:36 – 10/08/22/PL220.03 AM7 (3861)

Booking Number: 8645

Agency: OPD

Offense Description:

CRIM POSS CONTRL SUB ST-7TH

On 10/08/2022 at approximately 10:08 AM, Christel Ellis was arrested for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th degree. She was processed and issued an appearance ticket. She is due back in Oswego City Court 10/27/2022 at 9:30 AM.

Inmate Name: GAGNON, DAVID M

Address: 58 ERIE ST, OSWEGO, NY

Birth Date: 05/04/89

Arrest Number: 8671

Time/Date: 11 :40: 11 – 10/11/22

Loe. of Arrest: E UTICA ST & E 2ND ST

Offense Date: 11:40:11 10/11/22

Statute: CPL120.60.01 90 (7264)

Booking Number: 8693

Agency: OPD

Offense Description:

EXECUTE WARRANT OF ARREST

On 10/11/2022 at about 11:40 AM David Gagnon was arrested on an active Arrest Warrant issued out of Oswego City Court for Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fourth Degree. D. Gagnon was transported to the Oswego City Police Department where he was processed and held pending arraignment.

Inmate Name: GARDENER, SUSAN E

Address: HOMELESS, OSWEGO, NY

Birth Date: 04/10/92

Arrest Number: 8631

Time/Date: 02:27:02 – 10/09/22

Loe. of Arrest: E 9TH ST & E ONEIDA ST

Offense Date: 02:28:02 – 10/09/22

CPL530.70.03 90 (7266)

Booking Number: 8653

Agency: OPD

Offense Description:

EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT

On 10/09/2022 Susan Gardener was arrested on active Bench Warrant through Oswego City Court for Petit Larceny. S. Gardener was transported to OCJ for arraignment in Oswego County CAP Court.

-Arrest Number: 8632

Time/Date: 03:06:28 – 10/09/22

Loe. of Arrest: E 9TH ST & E ONEIDA ST

Offense Date: 02:28:28 10/09/22

Statute: CPL530.70.03 90 (7266)

Booking Number: 8654

Agency: OPD

Offense Description:

EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT

On 10/09/2022 Susan Gardener was arrested for an active Bench Warrant out of Oswego City Court for Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd. S. Gardener was transported to OCJ where she will await arraignment in Oswego County CAP Court.

Inmate Name: HUDSON, DYLAN

Address: 68 W 1 ST ST, OSWEGO, NY

Birth Date: 05/18/94

Arrest Number: 8646

Time/Date: 21:31:00 – 10/09/22

Loe. of Arrest: W SENECA ST/W 3RD ST

Offense Date: 21:21:00 10/09/22

Statute: CPL530.70.03 90 (7266)

Booking Number: 8668

Agency: OPD

Offense Description: EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT

On 10/9/2022 at approximately 21:31 hours, Dylan Hudson was arrested on an active Bench Warrant out of Florida. D. Hudson was processed at OPD and held pending extradition.

-Arrest Number: 8648

Time/Date: 21:31:00 – 10/09/22

Loe. of Arrest: W SENECA ST/W 3RD ST

Offense Date: 21:21:00 – 10/09/22

Statute: PL190.23 BM0 (5960)

Booking Number: 8670

Agency: OPD

Offense Description: FALSE PERSONATION

On 10/9/2022 at approximately 21:31 hours, Dylan Hudson was arrested for False Personation following an incident that occurred in the City of Oswego. D. Hudson was processed at OPD and released on an appearance ticket with a return court date of 10/9/2022 at 1:30 PM in Oswego City Court.

Inmate Name: LAPAGE, LARRY T III

Address: 232 KINGDOM RD, VOLNEY, NY

Birth Date: 10/20/92

Arrest Number: 8609

Time/Date: 10:47:00 – 10/07/22

Loe. of Arrest: 59 E 5TH ST

Offense Date: 17:21:51 10/05/22

Statute: PL215.50 AM2 (2380)

Booking Number: 8631

Agency: OPD

Offense Description:

CRIMINAL CONTEMP- 2ND

On 10/07/2022 at 10:47 AM, Larry T. Lapage III was arrested for Criminal Contempt in the Second Degree after he violated an active Stay Away Order of Protection during a domestic incident that occurred in the City of Oswego.

Inmate Name: LEBEAU, KALEB M

Address: 5350 State Route 104; LOT 43, OSWEGO, NY

Birth Date: 07 /03/96

Arrest Number: 8678

Time/Date: 22:23:23 – 10/11/22

Loe. of Arrest: 39 CHURCHILL RD

Offense Date: 22:23:23 10/11/22

Statute: CPL530.70.03 90 (7266)

Booking Number: 8700

Agency: OPD

Offense Description:

EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT

On 10/11/2022 Kaleb Lebeau was arrested by an Oswego County Deputy for having outstanding warrants. Paperwork was completed at the Oswego City Police Department and was dropped off at OCJ where K. Lebeau was held pending arraignment.

-Arrest Number: 8679

Time/Date: 22:47:09 – 10/11/22

Loe. of Arrest: 39 CHURCHILL RD

Offense Date: 22:47:09 – 10/11/22

Statute: CPL120.60.01 90 (7264)

Booking Number: 8701

Agency: OPD

Offense Description:

EXECUTE WARRANT OF ARREST

On 10/11/2022 Kaleb Lebeau was arrested by an Oswego County Deputy for having outstanding warrants. Paperwork was completed at the Oswego City Police Department and was dropped off at OCJ where K. Lebeau was held pending arraignment.

Inmate Name: LITTLEBOY-VAIKNESS, SEVEN J

Address: 256 MICHIGAN ST., WATERTOWN, NY

Birth Date: 10/10/00

Arrest Number: 8638

Time/Date: 15:49:00 – 10/09/22

Loe. of Arrest: 169 W 2ND ST; OSWEGO P OLICE

Offense Date: 16:21:45 – 10/01/22

Statute: P L165.45.02 EF4 (4801)

Booking Number: 8660

Agency: OPD

Offense Description:

CP SP-4TH:P OSS CREDIT CARD

On 10/9/2022 at approximately 15:49 hours, Seven Littleboy-Vaikness was arrested for Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fourth Degree following an incident that occurred in the City of Oswego. S. Littleboy-Vaikness was processed at OPD and released on an appearance ticket with a return court date of 10/20/2022 at 1:30 PM in Oswego City Court.

Inmate Name: MANWARING, SARA JANE

Address: 61 NIAGARA ST; APT A, OSWEGO, NY

Birth Date: 07/28/75

Arrest Number: 8612

Time/Date: 13:06:00 – 10/07/22

Loe. of Arrest: E 9TH ST & E SCHUYLER ST

Offense Date:

14:00:00 09/24/22

Statute: P L145.60.02 AMO (5507)

Booking Number: 8634

Agency: OPD

Offense Description:

MAKING GRAFFITI

On 10/7/2022 at approximately 1:06 PM, Sara Manwaring was arrested for Making Graffiti following an incident that occurred in the City of Oswego. S. Manwaring was processed at OPD and was released on an appearance ticket with a return court date of 10/20/2022 at 1:30 PM in Oswego City Court.

Inmate Name: PATTERSON, JOSHUA R

Address: 3529 COUNTY ROUTE 57, VOLNEY, NY

Birth Date: 08/20/91

Arrest Number: 8629

Time/Date: 20:16:47 – 10/07/22

Loe. of Arrest: 101 STRT 104; KNIGHTS INN

Offense Date: 20:16:47 – 10/07/22

Statute: P L140.10 BM3 (2122)

Booking Number: 8651

Agency: OPD

Offense Description:

CRIMINAL TRESPASS-3RD

On 10/08/2022 at approximately 5:52 PM, Joshua R. Patterson was arrested for Criminal Trespass in the Third Degree following an incident that occurred in the City of Oswego on 10/07/2022. J. Patterson was released on an appearance ticket with a return court date of 10/27/2022 at 9:30 AM in Oswego City Court.

-Arrest Number: 8650

Time/Date: 04:01:00 – 10/10/22

Loe. of Arrest: 140 E 13TH ST; HOLIDAY INN EXPRESS AND SUITES

Offense Date: 04:01:00 – 10/10/22

Statute: PL140.10 BM3 (2122)

Booking Number: 8672

Agency: OPD

Offense Description:

CRIMINAL TRESPASS-3RD

On 10/10/2022 at 4:01 AM, while at the Holiday Inn Express at 140 E 13th St in the City of Oswego, NY, Joshua Patterson was arrested for Criminal trespass in the Third Degree. Patterson had been previously advised that he was not allowed on the property, but returned anyway. Patterson was released on an Appearance Ticket and is set to answer to the charge in

the City of Oswego Court on 10/27/2022 at 1:30 PM.

Inmate Name: PRUNNER, A NTHONY J

Address: 41 E 5TH ST, OSWEGO, NY

Birth Date: 09/18/94

Arrest Number: 8614

Time/Date: 16:26:00 – 10/07/22

Loe. of Arrest: E 9TH ST/E CAYUGA ST

Offense Date:

09:39:57 – 10/07/22

09:39:57 – 10/07 /22

Statute:

PL215.50.03 AM2 (2383)

PL145.00.01 AM4 (2143)

Booking Number: 8636

Agency: OPD

Offense Description:

CRIM CONTEMPT-2ND:DISOBEY CRT

CRIM MIS:INTENT DAMAGE PROPRTY

On 10/7/2022 at approximately 04:26 PM, Anthony Prunner was arrested for Criminal Contempt in the Second Degree and Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree following an incident that occurred in the City of Oswego. A. Prunner was processed at OPD and transported to OCJ where he was held pending his arraignment.

Inmate Name: PRUNNER, SHADIA MAREA

Address: 44 E 7TH ST, OSWEGO, NY

Birth Date: 09/17 /95

Arrest Number: 8607

Time/Date: 09:02:00 – 10/07 /22

Loe. of Arrest: W 1 ST ST & W UTICA ST

Offense Date: 08:53:51 – 10/07/22

Statute: V TL0511.01 UM3 (5568)

Booking Number: 8629

Agency: OPD

Offense Description:

AGGRAVATED UNLIC OPER MV-3RD

On 10/07/2022 at approximately 9:02 AM, Shadia Prunner was arrested for aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle in the 3rd Degree. She was processed and released on scene with (3) three uniformed traffic tickets.

Inmate Name: ROACH, JAMES M. E.

Address: 69 1/2 E ONEIDA ST, OSWEGO, NY

Birth Date: 08/28/99

Arrest Number: 8633

Time/Date: 05:49:00 – 10/09/22

Loe. of Arrest: 69 E ONEIDA ST; 1/2

Offense Date:

05:49:00 – 10/09/22

05:49:00 – 10/09/22

05:49:00 – 10/09/22

05:49:00 – 10/09/22

Statute:

PL145.00.04A AM4 (7836)

PL240.26.01 V2 (5527)

PL121.11 AMO (8103)

PL150.01 AM5 (6594)

Booking Number: 8655

Agency: OPD

Offense Description:

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF-4

HARASSMENT-2ND:PHYSICAL CNTACT

CRIM OBSTRUCTION BREATHING

ARSON 5-INTENT DAMAGE PROPERTY

On 10/09/2022 at approximately 5:49 AM, James M.E. Roach was charged with Harassment 2nd, Criminal Mischief in the 4th Degree, Arson in the 5th Degree, and Criminal Obstruction of Breathing. Roach was processed and then held for future arraignment.

Inmate Name: VASQUEZ GERMAIN, JESSIE J

Address: 31 E 6TH ST, OSWEGO, NY

Birth Date: 07/05/91

Arrest Number: 8664

Time/Date: 22:19:00 – 10/10/22

Booking Number: 8686

Loe. of Arrest: E BRIDGE ST & E 1 ST ST

Offense Date:

22:14:21 – 10/10/22

22:14:21 – 10/10/22

Statute:

VTL0511.01A UM3 (6858)

PL265.02.01 DF3 (2745)

Agency: OPD

Offense Description:

AGGRAVATED UNLIC OPER VEH-3RD

CRIM POSS WEAP-3RD:PREV CONV

On the 10th day of October 2022 at approximately 22:19 hours, Jessie J. Vasquez-Germain was arrested following a traffic stop for Aggravated Unlicensed Operator in the 3rd Degree and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 3rd Degree. Vasquez-Germain was subsequently transported to the Oswego County Jail, where he was held pending arraignment.

-Arrest Number: 8665

Time/Date: 22:19:00 – 10/10/22

Loe. of Arrest: E 1 ST ST & E BRIDGE ST

Offense Date: 23:14:08 10/10/22

Statute: CPL530.70.03 90 (7266)

Booking Number: 8687

Agency: OPD

Offense Description:

EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT

On the 10th day of October 2022 at approximately 10:19 P.M., Jessie J. Vasquez-Germain was arrested on an active Bench Warrant for his arrest through the City of Oswego Court. Jessie was subsequently transported to the Oswego County Jail, where he was held pending arraignment.

Inmate Name: VICKERY, LINDSAY R

Address: 133 W CAYUGA ST, OSWEGO, NY

Birth Date: 01/31/89

Arrest Number: 8649

Time/Date: 01:40:00 – 10/10/22

Loe. of Arrest: 49 W BRIDGE ST; STING

Offense Date:

01:05:45 10/10/22

01:05:45 10/10/22

Statute:

VTL1192.02 UM0 (6932)

VTL1192.03 UM0 (4976)

Booking Number: 8671

Agency: OPD

Offense Description:

OPER MV BAC .08 OF 1 % -lST OFF

DWI- lST OFFENSE

On 10/10/2022 at 1:40 AM, Lindsay R. Vickery was arrested following a Property Damage Motor Vehicle Accident in the City of Oswego and was charged with DWI. L. Vickery was processed and released on traffic ticket’s to return to Oswego City Court on 10/27/2022 at 1:30 PM.

Inmate Name: WAITE, SUMMER S

Address: HOMELESS, OSWEO, NY

Birth Date: 08/21/02

Arrest Number: 8619

Time/Date: 08:40:00 – 10/08/22

Loe. of Arrest: 141 S 1ST ST; FPD

Offense Date: 08:06:24 10/08/22

Statute: CPL530.70.03 90 (7266)

Booking Number: 8641

Agency: OPD

Offense Description:

EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT

On 10/08/2022 at approximately 8:40 AM, Summer Waite was arrested for an Arrest Warrant out of the city of Oswego. She was processed and transported to the Oswego County Jail pending arraignment.

Inmate Name: WHITE, DALE A Jr

Address: 261 US ROUTE 11, CENTRAL SQUARE, NY

Birth Date: 08/15/87

Arrest Number: 8674

Time/Date: 13:48:47 – 10/11/22

Loe. of Arrest: 169 W 2ND ST; OSWEGO POLICE

Offense Date: 13:48:47 10/11/22

Statute: PL240.30.01 AM2 (8431)

Booking Number: 8696

Agency: OPD

Offense Description:

AGG HARASS 2-COMUNICATE THREAT

On 10/11/2022 at approximately 2:01 p.m. Dale A. White JR was arrested on an active Arrest Warrant for Aggravated Harassment in the Second Degree issued by the Honorable Judge Metcalf through the Oswego City Court. D. White was held pending arraignment on 10/11/2022.

