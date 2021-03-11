Cop Logs: Oswego PD 2/22 – 3/8/21

Arrest Number: 1426

Inmate Name: JOSEPH DANIEL BOUCK

Address: 250 W 2ND ST, OSWEGO, NY

Birth Date: 05/05/01

Time/Date: 14:51:33 – 03/06/21

Loc. of Arrest: 1830 BRIDIE SQUARE, BRIDIE MANOR

Charges:

PETIT LARCENY

CRIM POSS CONTRL SUBST-7TH

Narrative:

On 03/06/2021 at approximately 5:17 p.m., Joseph Bouck was arrested for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th Degree. Bouck was released with an appearance ticket and is due back in Oswego City Court on 03/18/2021.

Arrest Number: 1394

Inmate Name: JOSHUA L. BROWN

Address: 88 MAIDEN LANE RD; LOT 14,

Birth Date: 01/10/85

Time/Date: 23:42:00 – 03/03/21

Loc. of Arrest: 120 E. BRIDGE ST; STEWARTS

Charges:

UNLAWFUL POSS MARIHUANA 2ND

Narrative:

On 03/03/2021 at 23:37 hrs., Joshua L. Brown was arrested for Unlawful Possession of Marihuana following a traffic stop. Brown was issued an appearance ticket with a return court date of 03/18/2021 at 13:30 hrs. in Oswego City Court and released on scene.

Arrest Number: 1320

Inmate Name: CHRISTOPHER A. BURR

Address: 90 CANAL RD, SCHROEPPEL, NY

Birth Date: 12/04/86

Time/Date: 02:06:25 – 02/25/21

Loc. of Arrest: STATE ROUTE 104 & STATE ROUTE 104B

Charges:

EXECUTE WARRANT OF ARREST

RECKLESSENDANGERMEN 2ND

MV LICENSE VIOL:NO LICENSE

EQUIP VIO: EXHAUST SYSTEM

RECKLESS DRIVING

AGGRAVATED UNLIC OPER VEH-3RD

UNSAFE MOVEMENT OF STOPPED MV

Narrative:

On 2/25/2021 at 02:06 hr., Christopher Burr was arrested at 5125 State Route 104 for an active Arrest Warrant issued out of Oswego City Court for Reckless Endangerment in the 2nd Degree and numerous NYS Vehicle and Traffic Law infractions. Burr was transported to Oswego County Jail where he was lodged pending arraignment.

Arrest Number: 1349

Inmate Name: RYAN A. BUTTON

Address: 40 W. 6TH ST, OSWEGO, NY

Birth Date: 07/08/98

Time/Date: 08:34:16 – 02/27/21

Loc. of Arrest: 169 W 2ND ST; OSWEGO POLICE

Charges:

EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT

Narrative:

On 02/27/2021 at approximately 08:34 a.m., Ryan A. Button was arrested on an active Bench Warrant out of Oswego City Court. Button was held awaiting arraignment in Oswego CAP court on 02/27/2021 at approximately 12:30 p.m.

Arrest Number: 1364

Inmate Name: CHRISTIAN J. CAMACHO

Address: Homeless, OSWEGO, NY

Birth Date: 11/08/97

Time/Date: 11:56:55 – 02/28/21

Loc. of Arrest: E. 10th 1/2 and E. VanBuren St.

Charges:

CRIM CONTEMPT- IST: PHY CONTACT

HARASSMENT-2ND: PHYSICAL CNTACT

CRIM OBSTRUC BREATH/APLY PRESS

Arrest Number: 1365

Inmate Name: CHRISTIAN J. CAMACHO

Address: Homeless, OSWEGO, NY

Birth Date: 11/08/97

Time/Date: 11:56:55 – 02/28/21

Loc. of Arrest: E. 10th 1/2 and E. VanBuren St.

Charges:

UNLAWFUL POSS MARIHUANA 2ND

Narrative:

On 02/28/2021 at about 03:35 p.m., Christian Camacho was arrested for Unlawful Possession of Marihuana following an incident in the City of Oswego. Camacho was issued an appearance ticket with a return court date and time of 03/11/2021 at 09:30 a.m. in Oswego City Court.

Arrest Number: 1446

Inmate Name: CHRISTIAN J. CAMACHO

Address: Homeless, OSWEGO, NY

Birth Date: 11/08/97

Time/Date: 19:30:32 – 03/01/21

Loc. of Arrest: 169 W. 2ND ST; OSWEGO POLICE

Charges:

CRIM CONTEMPT-2ND: DISOBEY CRT

Narrative:

On the above date and time, Christian J. Camacho was arrested for violating a duly served Order of Protection on 03/01/21 at about 7: 00 p.m. at a residence in the City of Oswego. Camacho was processed and is currently being held at Oswego Police Department awaiting arraignment.

Arrest Number: 1447

Inmate Name: CHRISTIAN J. CAMACHO

Address: Homeless, OSWEGO, NY

Birth Date: 11/08/97

Time/Date: 13:16:00 – 03/08/21

Loc. of Arrest: 55 E. 7TH ST.

Charges:

CRIM CONTEMPT-2ND: DISOBEY

Narrative:

On 03/01/21 at 19:30:32 p.m, I took custody of Christian Camacho for violating an active Stay Away Order of Protection for showing up to a residence. Camacho was transported to Osweggo Police Department for processing. Camacho is being held pending arraignment on 03/08/2021.

Arrest Number: 1395

Inmate Name: TIPHANI R. CARBONE

Address: 88 MAIDEN LANE ROAD; LOT 14, OSWEGO, NY

Birth Date: 06/26/92

Time/Date: 23:37:02 – 03/03/21

Loc. of Arrest: 120 E BRIDGE ST; STEWARTS

Charges:

EQUIP VIOL:NO HEAD LIGHTS

OPERATE VEHICLE W/0 INSURANCE

MV LICENSE VIOL:NO LICENSE

AGGRAVATED UNLIC OPER VEH-3RD

MV VIOL: REGISTRATION SUSPENDED

Narrative:

On 03/03/2021 at 23:37 hrs., Tiphani R. Carbone was arrested for Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the Third Degree and Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Suspended Registration, following a traffic stop. Additionally, Carbone was issued UTT’s for Inadequate Head Lamps, Operating Without Insurance and Operating Without a License. Carbone was released on the scene with a return court date of 03/18/2021 at 13:30 hrs. in Oswego City Court.

Arrest Number: 1339

Inmate Name: DANIEL VINCENT CRAIG

Address: 180 W SENECA ST, OSWEGO, NY

Birth Date: 09/01/92

Tim e/Date: 19:22:35 – 02/26/21

Loc. of Arrest: 180 W. SENECA ST.

Charges:

EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT

Narrative:

On 02/26/2021 at approximately 7:22 p.m., Daniel Craig was arrested for a Bench Warrant out of the City of Oswego. Craig was processed and transported to Oswego County Jail.

Arrest Number: 1297

Inmate Name: BRIAN F. DUNSMORE

Address: 12 NORTHSTAR BLVD, OSWEGO

Birth Date: 08/14/89

Time/Date: 21:06:34 02/22/21

Loc. of Arrest: 299 E. RIVER ROAD; ST LUKES NURSING

Charges:

SPEED VIOL: SPEED IN ZONE

OPER MV BAC .08 OF 1%-lST OFF

DWI- 1ST OFFENSE

Arrest Number: 1374

Inmate Name: CHRISTEL L. ELLIS

Address: Homeless, OSWEGO, NY

Birth Date: 01/04/77

Time/Date: 17:48:09 – 03/01/21

Loc. of Arrest: 340 STRT 104; BURRITT MOTORS

Charges:

POSSESSION HYPODERMIC INSTRUMT

Narrative:

On 03/01/2021 at 5:49 p.m. Christel L. Ellis was arrested for Possession of a Hypodermic Instrument after an incident occurring in the City of Oswego. Ellis was released with an appearance ticket and a return court date of 03/18/2021 at 9:30 a.m.

Arrest Number: 1391

Inmate Name: KENNETH GARDNER

Address: 9 PIERCE DRIVE, VOLNEY, NY

Birth Date: 0 1/23/85

Time/Date: 11:02:25 03/04/21

Loc. of Arrest: 39 CHURCHILL RD; OSWEGO

Charges:

EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT

Narrative:

On 3/4/2021 at 11:02 am, Kenneth J. Gardner Jr. was arrested on a Felony Bench Warrant issued by the Oswego County Court, while in the Probation Office in the City of Oswego. Gardner was held pending arraignment in the Oswego County Court on 3/4/2021.

Arrest Number: 280

Inmate Name: Franklin E. GRAHAM

Address: 150 MAIN ST, ALBION, NY

Birth Date: 04/25/78

Time/Date: 10:40:00 – 03/02/21

Loc. of Arrest: E. ALBANY S.T & E. 10TH ST.

Charges:

UNLAWFUL POSS MARIHUANA 2ND

UNSAFE MOVEMENT OF STOPPED MV

OPER TRAILER W/0 REGIS PLATE

OPER MV IMPAIRED BY DRUGS 1ST

Narrative:

On 03/02/2021 at about 10:40 a.m., Franklin E. Graham was arrested for Unlawful Possession of Marihuana and Driving While Ability Impaired by Drugs following an investigation by the Oswego City Police Department. Graham was processed and released on an appearance ticket with a return court date and time of 03/11/2021 at 09:30 a.m. in Oswego City Court.

Arrest Number: 1428

Inmate Name: MARGARET J. HAYNES

Address: 281 DUER ST, OSWEGO, NY

Birth Date: 04/16 /71

Time/Date: 18:07:43 – 03/06/21

Loc. of Arrest: 1830 BRIDIE SQUARE; BRIDIE MANOR

Charges:

EXECUTE WARRANT OF ARREST

Narrative:

On 03/06/2021 at approximately 6:18 p.m., Margaret J. Haynes was arrested for an active Arrest Warrant out of Oswego City Court. Haynes was processed and held pending her arraignment in Oswego CAP Court on 03/06/2021.

Arrest Number: 1377

Inmate Name: CHRISTOPHER M. HIBBERT

Address: 90 DOWNEY DRIVE, SCRIBA, NY

Birth Date: 11 /02/89

Arrest Number: 1389

Inmate Name: JAMES R. HULL

Birth Date: 02/24/88

Time/Date: 16:53:42 – 03/03/21

Loc. of Arrest: LIBERTY LOOP

Charges:

DIS/CON:UNREASON ABLE NOISE

Narrative:

On 03/03/2021 at approximately 4:56 p.m., James Hull was arrested for Disorderly Conduct. Hull was processed and released with an appearance ticket. He is due back in Oswego City Court on 03/18/2021.

Arrest Number: 1327

Inmate Name: ALICE IRENE LACELLE

Address: 635 HOG BACK RD, ALBION, NY

Birth Date: 12/18/01

Time/Date: 16:03:01 – 02/25/21

Loc. of Arrest: E. ONEIDA ST. & E. 10TH ST.

Charges:

OBSTRUCT GOVERNMENTL ADMIN-2ND

RESISTING ARREST

Narrative:

On 02/25/2021 at approximately 4:45 p.m., Alce I. Lacelle was arrested for Obstructing Governmental Administration in the Second Degree and Resisting Arrest following a traffic stop. Lacelle was processed and released on an appearance ticket with a return court date of 3/11/2021 at 9:30 a.m. in Oswego City Court.

Arrest Number: 1373

Inmate Name: CLIFTON J. LAMB

Address: 198 W 7TH ST, OSWEGO, NY

Birth Date: 05/28/86

Time/Date: 14:09:07 – 03/01/21

Loc. of Arrest: 276 STATE ROUTE 104; COUNTRY MAX

Charges:

PETIT LARCENY

Narrative:

On 03/01/2021 at 3:01 p.m., Clifton J. Lamb was arrested for Petit Larceny after he stole property belonging to a victim in the City of Oswego.

Arrest Number: 1405

Inmate Name: CORY J. LAWYER

Address: 337 UPTON ROAD, SANDY CREEK, NY

Birth Date: 04/04/87

Time/Date: 22:25:10 – 02/28/21

Loc. of Arrest: 260 STATE ROUTE 104

Charges:

AGG UNLIC OPER2-MANDATORY SUSP

Narrative:

On 03/05/2021 at approximately 10:25 p.m., Cory Lawyer was arrested for Aggravated Unlicensed Operator in the 3rd Degree. Lawyer is due back in court on 3/11/2021 at 9:30 a.m.

Arrest Number: 1350

Inmate Name: LIBERTY D. MAUCH

Address: 115 E. ONEIDA ST. OSWEGO, NY

Birth Date: 06/26/79

Time/Date: 13:24 – 02/27/21

Loc. of Arrest: 341 STATE ROUTE 104

Charges:

PETIT LARCENY

Narrative:

On 02/27/2021 at approximately 01:24 p.m,, Liberty D. Mauch was arrested for Petit Larceny following an investigation, where she did steal property from the victim, Country Max. Mauch was released on an appearance ticket with a return court date of 03/11/2021 at 01:30 p.m. in Oswego City Court.

Arrest Number: 1400

Inmate Name: LOUIS ANTWAN MIKE III

Address: 312 UTICA ST, FULTON, NY

Birth Date: 02/20/80

Time/Date: 10:09 – 03/04/21

Loc. of Arrest: State Route 481

Charges:

CPCS-3RD: NARC DRUG INT/SELL

TAMP W/PHYS EV: CONCEA/DESTROY

Inmate Name: Madisyn Lee Miller

Address: 14 MURRAY ST. OSWEGO, NY

Birth Date: 01/10/99

Time/Date: 18:00 – 02/24/21

Loc. of Arrest: ACADEMY ST. & S. 2ND ST.

Charges:

CPCS-3RD:NARC DRUG INT/SELL

CRIM POSS CONTR SUB/NARCO

Narrative:

On 02/24/2021 at approximately 16:00 hrs., Madisyn Miller turned herself in for Criminal Possession Controlled Substance 3rd (2 counts). Miller did possess 55.823 grams of cocaine with intent to sell such.

Arrest Number: 1424

Inmate Name: SCOTT A. MILLIMAN

Address: 416 ROCHESTER ST. FULTON, NY

Birth Date: 04/02/71

Time/Date: 15:25 – 03/06/21

Loc. of Arrest: W 1ST ST & MURRAY ST

Charges:

VIOL OF LOC LAW VIOL

Narrative:

On 03/06/2021 at 3:21 p.m., Scott A. Milliman was arrested for Local Law Open Container after an incident occurring in the City of Oswego. Milliman was released with an appearance ticket and is due in Oswego City Court on 03/25/2021 at 1:30 p.m.

Arrest Number: 1317

Inmate Name: SHAWN M. MOORE

Address: 225 W. 1ST ST, OSWEGO, NY

Birth Date: 05/25/77

Time/Date: 21:22 – 02/24/21

Loc. of Arrest: 114 W. ALBANY ST. REAR APT.

Charges:

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF-4TH

Narrative:

On 02/24/2021 at approximately 9:22 p.m., Shawn M. Moore was arrested for Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree after an incident that occurred in the City of Oswego. Moore was issued an appearance ticket to appear in Oswego City Court on a later date.

Arrest Number: 1330

Inmate Name: RICHARD G. NELSON

Address: 115 E. ONEIDA ST. APT D, OSWEGO, NY

Birth Date: 08/06/87

Time/Date: 20:53 – 02/25/21

Loc. of Arrest: E. ONEIDA ST. & DUER ST.

Charges:

EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT

Narrative:

On 02/25/2021 at approximately 8:53 p.m., Richard Nelson was arrested for a Bench Warrant out of the City of Oswego. Nelson was transported to the Oswego County Jail pending arraignment on 02/26/2021.

Arrest Number: 1331

Inmate Name: RICHARD G. NELSON

Address: 115 E ONEIDA ST; APT D, OSWEGO, NY

Birth Date: 08/06/87

Time/Date: 21:29 – 02/25/21

Loc. of Arrest: E. ONEIDA ST. & DUER ST.

Charges:

EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT

Narrative:

On 02/25/2021 at approximately 8 53 p.m., Richard Nelson was arrested for a Bench Warrant out of the City of Oswego. Nelson was processed and then transported to the Oswego County Jail where he will be arraigned on 02/26/2021.

Arrest Number: 1392

Inmate Name: LEVY R. PALILEO

Address: 203 BUNKER HILL ROAD, OSWEGO TOWN, NY

Birth Date: 01/21/82

Time/Date: 14:10 – 03/04/21

Loc. of Arrest: 281 DUER ST

Charges:

EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT

Narrative:

On 3/4/2021 at 2:10 p.m., Levy Palileo was arrested on an active Bench Warrant issued by the Honorable Judge Metcalf of the Oswego City Court. Palileo was held pending arraignment on 3/4/2021.

Arrest Number: 1326

Inmate Name: KELLI J. PHILLIPS

Address: 398 MELLON ROAD, WILLIAMSTOWN, NY

Birth Date: 05/24/88

Time/Date: 16:58 – 02/25/21

Loc. of Arrest: E. ONEIDA ST. & E. 10TH ST.

Charges:

EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT

Narrative:

On 02/25/2021 at approximately 4:58 p.m., Kelli J. Phillips was arrested for a Bench Warrant out of the City of Oswego. Phillips was processed and released with a return court date of 03/25/2021.

Arrest Number: 1318

Inmate Name: ADRIAN A. POLCZAK

Address: 16239 ONTARIO SHORES DRIVE, STERLING, NY

Birth Date: 11/23/79

Time/Date: 17:11 – 02/24/21

Loc. of Arrest: 131 W. 1ST ST; ST LUKES APTS -APT 415

Charges:

BURGLARY 2ND- DWELLING

PETIT LARCENY

CRIM POSS CONTRL SUBST-7TH

Narrative:

On 02/24/2021 at 6:18 p.m., Adrian A. Polczak was arrested for Burglary in the 2nd Degree, Attempted Petit Larceny, and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th Degree after an incident occurring in the City of Oswego. Polzcak was held at the Oswego County Jail where he awaits arraignment in Oswego County CAP Court on 02/25/2021.

Arrest Number: 1321

Inmate Name: RITA M. POWERS

Address: 47 LIBERTY ST, CAM,

Birth Date: 04/26/79

Time/Date: 01:11 – 02/25/21

Loc. of Arrest: 112 W. SENECA ST.

Charges:

CRIMINAL TRESPASS 2ND

Narrative:

On 2/25/2021 at 2:55 a.m., Rita M. Powers was arrested for Criminal Trespass in the 2nd Degree after being inside a residence she did not have permission to be in. Powers was processed at Oswego Police Department and released with an appearance ticket. Powers in scheduled to appear in Oswego City Court on 3/11/2021 at 1:30 p.m.

Arrest Number: 1412

Inmate Name: TRACY A. ROACH

Address: 180 W. SENECA ST. OSWEGO, NY

Birth Date: 09/10/79

Time/Date: 10:24 – 03/06/21

Loc. of Arrest: 114 W. ALBANY ST.

Charges:

EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT

Narrative:

On 03/06/2021 at 10:19 a.m., Tracy A. Roach was arrested on an active Bench Warrant out of Fulton City Court. Roach was released to Fulton Police Department for further processing.

Arrest Number: 1371

Inmate Name: TODD M. SGRO

Address: 260 W 4TH ST S; DOWN, FULTON, NY

Birth Date: 10/21/74

Time/Date: 07:00 – 02/25/21

Loc. of Arrest: 260 W. 4TH ST. S.

Charges:

CRIM POSS NARCO DRUG-4TH

CPCS-3RD:NARC DRUG INT/SELL

Arrest Number: 1300

Inmate Name: MATTHEW S. SHAW

Address: 150 E 1ST ST, OSWEGO, NY

Birth Date: 07/27/90

Time/Date: 12:11 – 02/23/21

Loc. of Arrest: 35 HART ST.

Charges:

CRIMINAL TRESPASS 2ND

Narrative:

On the above date and time, Matthew Shaw was arrested for being inside of the dwelling of 35 Hart St. without the permission of the owner of the property. Shaw was processed and later released on a appearance ticket with a return court date of 03/11/21 at 09:30 hrs. in Oswego City Court.

Arrest Number: 1323

Inmate Name: SUNSHINE A. STOUTENGER

Address: 4021 COUNTY ROUTE 22, SANDY CREEK, NY

Birth Date: 10/29/79

Time/Date: 09:45 – 02/25/21

Loe. of Arrest: 343 STATE ROUTE 104; AUTO ZONE

Charges:

CRIM POSS CONTRL SUBST-7TH

UNLAWFUL POSS MARIHUANA 2ND

POSSESSION HYPODERMIC INSTRUMT

Narrative:

On 2/25/2021 at 9:45 a.m., Sunshine A. Stoutenger was arrested for Criminal Possession of Controlled Substance 7th, Possession of a Hypodermic Instrument, and Unlawful Possession of Marihuana 2nd Degree when she was found to be in possession of an Oxycodone pill, multiple needles, and marihuana, while police investigated a domestic incident in the parking lot of

AutoZone. Stoutenger was issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in the City of Oswego Court on 3/11/2021 at 1:30 p.m.

Arrest Number: 1363

Inmate Name: TRAVIS C. SWAN

Address: 115 E. ONEIDA ST, OSWEGO, NY

Birth Date: 11/07/79

Time/Date: 15:15 – 02/28/21

Loc. of Arrest: 115 E. ONEIDA ST

Charges:

PETIT LARCENY

Narrative:

On 02/28/2021 at approximately 3:13 p.m., Travis Swan was arrested for Petit Larceny. Swan was processed and released with an appearance ticket and is due back in Oswego City Court on 03/11/2021.

Arrest Number: 1338

Inmate Name: ROBERT L. UPDEGROVE

Address: HOMELESS, OSWEGO, NY

Birth Date: 06/12 /88

Time/Date: 13:49 – 02/26/21

Loc. of Arrest: 225 W. 1ST ST; VICTORY TRANSFORMATION

Charges:

TRESPASS

Narrative:

On the above date and time, Robert L. Updegrove was arrested for trespassing at the property of 225 W. 1st St. Oswego, NY. Furthermore, Updegrove has been previously advised that he is not allowed at or on the property. Updegrove was issued an appearance ticket and released and has a return court date of 03/11/21 at 13:30 hrs. in the Oswego City Court.

Arrest Number: 1376

Inmate Name: ROBERT L. UPDEGROVE

Address: HOMELESS, OSWEGO, NY

Birth Date: 06/12 /88

Time/Date: 23:56 – 03/01/21

Loc. of Arrest: 126 E. BRIDGE ST; STEWARTS

Charges:

CRIMINAL TRESPASS-3RD

Narrative:

On 3/1/2021 at 11:56 p.m., Robert L. Updegrove was arrested for Criminal Trespass in the 3rd Degree after he unlawfully remained inside of a Stewart’ s Shop within the City of Oswego. Updegrove was issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to returned to Oswego City Court on 3/18/2021 at 1:30 p.m.

Arrest Number: 1448

Inmate Name: SANDRA M. WALTS

Address: 92 HAMILTON ST; APT 4D, OSWEGO, NY

Birth Date: 02/16/96

Time/Date: 17:07 – 03/05/21

Loc. of Arrest: 169 W 2ND ST; OPD

Charges:

FALSE WRITTEN STATEMENT

IDENTITY THEFT 3: OBTAIN GOODS

PETIT LARCENY

GRAND LARCENY-4TH: CREDIT CARD

Narrative:

On 03/05/2021 at approximately 5:07 p.m., Sandra M. Walts was arrested for Grand Larceny 4th degree, Identity Theft 3rd degree, Making a Punishable False Written Statement, and Petit Larceny. Walts was held pending arraignment in Oswego CAP Court on 03/05/2021 at 8:00 p.m.

Arrest Number: 1299

Inmate Name: WILLIAM C. WARDELL

Address: 167 E. 2ND ST, OSWEGO, NY

Birth Date: 05/14/74

Time/Date: 20:03 – 02/22/21

Loc. of Arrest: E. 8TH ST. & LAWRENCE ST.

Charges:

CRIM POSS CONTRL SUBST-7TH

Arrest Number: 1345

Inmate Name: JOHN MICHAEL WILCOX

Address: 105 W. MOHAWK ST, OSWEGO, NY

Birth Date: 03/10/95

Time/Date: 21:28 – 02/26/21

Loc. of Arrest: E. BRIDGE ST. & E. 9TH ST.

Charges:

CRIM POSS CONTRL SUBST-7TH

AGG UNLICENSED OPERATION-2ND

Narrative:

On 02/26/2021 at about 09:31 p.m., John M. Wilcox was arrested for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree and Aggravated Unlicensed Operator in the Second Degree following a traffic stop in the City of Oswego. Wilcox was transported to the Oswego City police Department where he was processed and released on an appearance ticket

with a return court date and time of 03/11/2021 at 09:30 a.m. in Oswego City Court.

Arrest Number: 1359

Inmate Name: MORGAN S. WILMOTT

Address: 207 W. 4TH ST, OSWEGO, NY

Birth Date: 10/27/95

Time/Date: 20:41 – 02/27/21

Loc. of Arrest: E. 9TH ST. & E. BRIDGE ST.

Charges:

EQUIP VIOL: NO HEAD LIGHTS

DWI- 1ST OFFENSE

OPER MV BAC .08 OF 1%-lST OFF

DRINKING ALCOHOL IN MN ON HWY

Narrative:

On 02/27/2021 at 8:54 p.m., Morgan S. Wilmott was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated after a traffic stop in the City of Oswego. Wilmott was processed at the Oswego Police Department and released with UTTs, and is due back in Oswego City Court on 03/11/2021 at 9:30 a.m.

Arrest Number: 1295

Inmate Name: ALEX M. WOLFERSBERGER

Address: 152 W. 4TH STREET S. FULTON, NY

Birth Date: 01/18/97

Time/Date: 13:26 – 02/22/21

Loc. of Arrest: 161 5TH AVE., APT 2

Charges:

PETIT LARCENY

Narrative:

On the above date, time, and location, Alex Wolfersberger was arrested for Petit Larceny. Wolfserberger did steal a cell phone from the victim. Wolfserberger was transported to the Oswego Police Department for processing.

