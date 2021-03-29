Cop Logs: Oswego PD 3/8 – 3/22/21

Inmate Name: ARELLANO-ARNOLD, Luis B.

Address: 1356 COURT 3, HANNIBAL, NY

Birth Date: 07/02/92

Arrest Number: 1558

Time/Date: 09:46:16 – 03/17/21

Loc. of Arrest: W. SENECA STREET & 4TH AVENUE

Charges:

RECKLESS DRIVING

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENI 2ND

Inmate Name: ASHBY, CHARLOTTE R.

Address: 85 E. 5TH ST., OSWEGO, NY

Birth Date: 06/03/88

Arrest Number: 1484

Time/Date: 15:26:00 – 03/11/21

Loc. of Arrest: 85 E. 5TH ST.

Charges:

EXECUTE WARRANT OF ARREST

Narrative:

On 03/11/2021 at approximately 3:26 p.m., Charlotte Ashby was arrested for an Arrest Warrant out of the City of Oswego. Ashby was transported to the Oswego County Jail where she was held for arraignment.

Inmate Name: ASHBY, CHARLOTTE R.

Address: 85 E. 5TH ST., OSWEGO, NY

Birth Date: 06/03/88

Arrest Number: 1486

Time/Date: 15:26:00 03/11/21

Loc. of Arrest: 85 E. 5TH ST.

Charges:

EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT

Narrative:

On 03/11/2021 at approximately 3:26 p.m., Charlotte Ashby was arrested for a Bench Warrant out of the City of Oswego. Ashby was transported to the Oswego County Jail where she was held for arraignment.

Inmate Name: ASHBY, CHARLOTTE R.

Address: 85 E. 5TH ST., OSWEGO, NY

Birth Date: 06/03/88

Arrest Number: 14 87

Time/Date: 15:26:00 – 03/11/21

Loc. of Arrest: 85 E. 5TH ST.

Charges:

EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT

Narrative:

On 03/11/2021 at approximately 3:26 p.m., Charlotte Ashby was arrested for a Bench Warrant out of the City of Oswego. Ashby was transported to the Oswego County Jail where she was held for arraignment.

Inmate Name: ASHBY, CHARLOTTE R.

Address: 85 E. 5TH ST., OSWEGO, NY

Birth Date: 06/03/88

Arrest Number: 1483

Tim e/Date: 15:26:18 – 03/11/21

Loc. of Arrest: 85 E. 5TH ST.

Charges:

EXECUTE WARRANT OF ARREST

Narrative:

On 03/11/2021 at approximately 3:26 p.m., Charlotte Ashby was arrested for an Arrest Warrant out of the City of Oswego. Ashby was transported to the Oswego County Jail where she was held for arraignment.

Inmate Name: ASHBY, CHARLOTTE R.

Address: 85 E. 5TH ST., OSWEGO, NY

Birth Date: 06/03/88

Arrest Number: 1482

Time/Date: 15:35:43 – 03/11/21

Loc. of Arrest: 85 E. 5TH ST.

Charges:

EXECUTE WARRANT OF ARREST

Narrative:

On 03/11/2021 at approximately 3:26 p.m., Charlotte Ashby was arrested for an Arrest Warrant out of the City of Oswego. Ashby was transported to the Oswego County Jail where she was held for arraignment.

Inmate Name: BUTCHINO, DUSTIN L.

Address: 205 N. FERNWOOD ROAD, RICHLAND, NY

Birth Date: 09/28/90

Arrest Number: 1499

Time/Date: 20:53:57 – 03/12/21

Loc. of Arrest: 5676 STATE ROUTE 104; PIGGERS

Charges:

OBSTRUCT GOVERNMENTL ADMIN-2ND

POSSESSION HYPODERMIC INSTRUMT

Inmate Name: CAMACHO, CHRISTIAN J.

Address: Homeless, OSWEGO, NY

Birth Date: 11/08/97

Arrest Number: 1447

Time/Date: 13:16:00 – 03/08/21

Loc. of Arrest: 55 E. 7TH ST.

Charges:

CRIM CONTEMPT-2ND:DISOBEY

Narrative:

On the above date, time, and location I took custody of Christian Camacho for violating an active Stay Away Order of Protection for showing up to the victim’s residence. Camacho was transported to Oswego Police Department for processing. Camacho is being held pending arraignment on 036/08/2021.

Inmate Name: CASTIGLIA, JAMES J.

Address: 3273 U.S. Route 11; LA SIESTA HOTEL, MEXICO, NY

Birth Date: 12/14/84

Arrest Number: 1475

Time/Date: 22:08:50 03/10/21 Booking Number: 1476

Loc. of Arrest: DUER STREET/E. ONEIDA STREET

Charges:

EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT

Narrative:

On 03/10/2021 at approximately 10:17 p.m., James Castiglia was arrested for a Bench Warrant out of the City of Oswego. Castiglia was processed and transported to the Oswego County Jail pending arraignment on 03/11/2021.

Inmate Name: COE, TOMMY L.

Address: 84 W. MOHAWK ST., OSWEGO, NY

Birth Date: 09/11/69

Arrest Number: 1485

Time/Date: 15:16:05 – 03/11/21

Loc. of ArCrest: 84 W. MOHAWK ST.

Charges:

UNLAWFUL POSS MARIHUANA 2ND

Narrative:

On 03/11/2021 at about 03:22 p.m. Tommy Coe was arrested for Unlawful Possession of Marihuana following an investigation by the Oswego City Police Department. Coe was transported to the Oswego City Police Department where he was processed and released on an appearance ticket with a return court date and time of 03/25/2021 at 09:30 a.m. in Oswego City Court.

Inmate Name: CONLEY, TARA L.

Address: HOMELESS, OSWEGO, NY

Birth Date: 01/18/77

Arrest Number: 1545

Time/Date: 00:37:00 – 03/17/21

Loc. of Arrest: 141 S. 1ST ST.; FULTON POLICE

Charges:

EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT

Narrative:

On 03/17/2021 at approximately 12:37 a.m., Tara L. Conley was arrested on an active Bench Warrant for Petit Larceny and Criminal Possession of a Hypodermic Instrument issued out of the Oswego City Court by the Honorable Judge Metcalf.

Conley was processed at Oswego City Police Department and transported to Oswego County Jail where she was held pending arraignment in Oswego CAP Court on 03/17/2021.

Inmate Name: CUMMINGS, GREGORY A.

Address: 31550 STATE ROUTE 3, CARTHAGE, NY

Birth Date: 03/11/91

Arrest Number: 1567

Time/Date: 09:39:40 – 03/17/21

Loc. of Arrest: E. CAYUGA STREET & E. 5TH STREET

Charges:

AGGRAVATED UNLIC OPER VEH-3RD

UNLAWFUL POSS MARIHUANA 2ND

Narrative:

On 03/17/2021 at about 09:53 a.m., Gregory Cumming was arrested for Aggravated Unlicensed Operator in the Third Degree, and Unlawful Possession of Marihuana in the Second Degree following a traffic stop in the City of Oswego. Cummings was processed and released on an appearance ticket with a return court date and time of 04/01/2021 at 09:30 p.m. in Oswego City Court.

Inmate Name: DELANEY, MICHAEL P. JR.

Address: 115 Whedon Road, Apt. 5, Syracuse, NY

Birth Date: 08/22/91

Arrest Number: 1457

Time/Date: 08:45:00 – 03/09/21

Loc. of Arrest: 30 E. ALBANY ST.

Booking Number: 1458

Charges:

GRAND LARCENY 3RD DEGREE

ASLT W/INT CAUSE PH INJ W/WEAP

CONSPIRACY -4TH

ROBBERY- IST: DISPLAYS FIREARM

Narrative:

On 3/9/21 at approximately 8:45 a.m., Michael P. Delaney Jr. was arrested for Robbery in the First Degree, Conspiracy in the Fourth Degree and Grand Larceny in the Third Degree and Assault in the Second Degree following an investigation by City of Oswego Police.

Inmate Name: EVANS, SCOTT L.

Address: 91 HAMILTON ST. 4E, OSWEGO, NY

Birth Date: 11/08/84

Arrest Number: 1522

Time/Date: 13:19:27 – 03/15/21

Loc. of Arrest: 92 HAMILTON ST.; HAMILTON HOMES -APT4E

Charges: DIS/CON: UNREASONABLE NOISE

Narrative:

On 3/15/2021 at 1:19 p.m., Scott L. Evans was arrested for Disorderly Conduct-Unreasonable Noise, when he was observed playing music that could be heard across several real property lines and did disturb the neighbors. Evans was issued an appearance ticket on scene and scheduled to appear in the City of Oswego Court on 4/1/2021 at 1:30 pm.

Inmate Name: FRAGALE, JEREMY LEWIS

Address: 828 HOLLY DRIVE, FULTON, NY

Birth Date: 03/27/86

Arrest Number: 1583

Time/Date: 18:07:49 – 03/18/21

Loc. of Arrest: 255 W. SENECA ST.; SUBWAY

Charges:

AGGRAVATED UNLIC OPER VEH-3RD

MV VIOL: REGISTRATION SUSPENDED

Narrative:

On 03/18/2021 Jeremy Fragale was arrested for Aggravated Unlicensed Operator in the 3rd Degree after a traffic stop in the City of Oswego. Fragale was released on scene with UTTS and return court date of 04/01/2021.

Inmate Name: FURLONG, TIFFANY J.

Address: 36 E. ALBANY ST., OSWEGO, NY

Birth Date: 01/29/89

Arrest Number: 1517

Time/Date: 19:59:38 – 03/14/21

Loc. of Arrest: 169 W. 2ND ST.; OSWEGO POLICE

Charges:

TAMP W/PHYS EV: CONCEAL/DESTROY

CRIM POSS CONTRL SUBST-7TH

Narrative:

On 03/14/2021 at approximately 6:07 p.m., Tiffany J. Furlong was arrested for Tampering with Physical Evidence and Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th degree. Furlong is due to appear in Oswego City Court on 04/14/2021 at 9:30 a.m.

Inmate Name: HAYNES, SHANE P.

Address: 1830 BRIDIE SQUARE, OSWEGO, NY

Birth Date: 07/30/69

Arrest Number: 1562

Time/Date: 08:52:07 – 03/18/21

Loc. of Arrest: 1830 BRIDIE SQUARE

Charges:

POSSESSION HYPODERMIC INSTRUMT

Narrative:

On 03/18/2021, I took custody of Shane Haynes for the above listed charge. Haynes did possess six hypodermic needles. Haynes was processed and released with an appearance ticket and is due back in Oswego City Court on 04/01/2021 at 13:30 hrs.

Inmate Name: HEMINGWAY, DIANA R.

Address: Homeless, OSWEGO, NY

Birth Date: 11/1 5/93

Arrest Number: 1568

Time/Date: 16:33:09 – 03/18/21

Loc. of Arrest: 169 W. 2ND ST.; OPD

Charges:

EXECUTE WARRANT OF ARREST

Narrative:

On 03/18/2021 at approximately 4: 33 p.m.,Diana Hemingway was arrested for an Arrest Warrant out of the City of Oswego. Hemingway was processed and transported to Oswego County Jail where she will be arraigned.

Inmate Name: HEMINGWAY, DIANA R.

Address: Homeless, OSWEGO, NY

Birth Date: 11/1 5/93

Arrest Number: 1571

Time/Date: 16:33:22 – 03/18/21

Loc. of Arrest: 169 W. 2ND ST.; OPD

Charges:

EXECUTE WARRANT OF ARREST

Narrative:

On 03/18/2021 at approximately 4:33 p.m., Diana Hemingway was arrested for an Arrest Warrant out of the City of Oswego. Hemingway was processed and transported to Oswego County Jail where she will be arraigned.

Inmate Name: HEMINGWAY, DIANA R.

Address: Homeless, OSWEGO, NY

Birth Date: 11/1 5/93

Arrest Number: 1570

Time/Date: 16:38:47 – 03/18/21

Loc. of Arrest: 169 W. 2ND ST.; OPD

Charges:

EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT

Narrative:

On 03/18/2021 at approximately 4: 33 p.m.,Diana Hemingway was arrested for a Bench Warrant out of the City of Oswego. Hemingway was processed and transported to Oswego County Jail where she will be arraigned.

Inmate Name: HOLLAND, NICOLE MARIE

Address: 11847 JOHNNYCAKE HILL, CATO, NY

Birth Date: 07/05/94

Arrest Number: 1584

Time/Date: 19:51:22 – 03/18/21

Loc. of Arrest: 1013 S. 1ST ST.; STATE POLICE – FULTON

Charges:

EXECUTE WARRANT OF ARREST

Narrative:

On 03/18/2021 at 8: 32 p.m., Nicole M. Holland was arrested on an active Arrest Warrant out of Oswego City Court, signed by the Honorable Judge Metcalf. Holland was held awaiting arraignment in Oswego County CAP Court at 10:00 p.m.

Inmate Name: KINGSLEY, DAVID M.

Address: 131 W. 1ST ST., OSWEGO, NY

Birth Date: 09/17/87

Arrest Number: 1546

Time/Date: 02:36:00 – 03/17/21

Loc. of Arrest: 154 W. MOHAWK ST.

Charges:

CRIM POSSESSION STOLN PROP-5TH

Narrative:

On 03/17/2021 at approximately 2:36 a.m., David M. Kingsley was arrested for Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fifth Degree following an investigation conducted by the Oswego City Police Department. Kingsley was processed and released on an appearance ticket with a return court date of 04/01/2021.

Inmate Name: KINGSLEY, DAVID M.

Address: 131 W. 1ST ST., OSWEGO, NY

Birth Date: 09/17/87

Arrest Number: 1547

Time/Date: 02:36:00 – 03/17/21

Loc. of Arrest: 154 W. MOHAWK ST.

Charges:

CRIMINAL TRESPASS-3RD

Narrative:

On 03/17/2021 at approximately 02:36 a.m., David M. Kingsley was arrested for Criminal Trespass in the Third Degree following an investigation conducted by the Oswego City Police Department. Kingsley was processed and released on an appearance ticket with a return court date on 04/01/2021 in Oswego City Court.

Inmate Name: KINGSLEY, DAVID M.

Address: 131 W. 1ST ST., OSWEGO, NY

Birth Date: 09/17/87

Arrest Number: 1548

Time/Date: 02:36:00 – 03/17/21

Loc. of Arrest: 154 W. MOHAWK ST.

Charges:

CRIMINAL TRESPASS-3RD

Narrative:

On 03/17/2021 at approximately 02:36 a.m., David M. Kingsley was arrested for Criminal Trespass in the Third Degree following an investigation conducted by the Oswego City Police Department. Kingsley was processed and released on an appearance ticket with a return court date on 04/01/2021 in Oswego City Court.

Inmate Name: KNECHTEL, AARON P.

Address: 196 W. 6TH ST., OSWEGO, NY

Birth Date: 02/14/87

Arrest Number: 1469

Time/Date: 16:46:46 – 03/10/21

Loc. of Arrest: 169 W. 2ND ST.; OSWEGO POLICE

Charges:

EXECUTE WARRANT OF ARREST

Narrative:

On 03/10/2021 at approximately 4:46 p.m., Aaron P. Knetchel, was arrested on an active Arrest Warrant out of the Oswego City Court. Knechtel was held pending arraignment in Oswego CAP Court on 03/10/2021 at 5:30 p.m.

Inmate Name: KNECHTEL, AARON P.

Address: 196 W. 6TH ST., OSWEGO, NY

Birth Date: 02/14/87

Arrest Number: 1472

Time/Date: 17:13:42 – 03/10/21

Loc. of Arrest: 169 W. 2ND ST.

Charges:

EXECUTE WARRANT OF ARREST

Narrative:

On 03/10/2021 at approximately 4: 46 p.m., Aaron P. Knechtel, was arrested on an active Arrest Warrant out of the Oswego City Court. Knechtel was held pending arraignment in Oswego CAP Court on 03/10/2021 at 5:30 p.m.

Inmate Name: LAMOND, BRIAN J.

Address: 358 COUNTY ROUTE 21, HANNIBAL, NY

Birth Date: 11/03/83

Arrest Number: 1538

Time/Date: 12:46:45 – 03/16/21

Loc. of Arrest: 133 E. 11TH ST.

Charges:

CRIMINAL TRESPASS-3RD

Narrative:

On 3/16/2021 at 12:46 p.m., Brian J. Lamond was arrested for Criminal Trespass 3rd Degree, when he was located inside a building previously condemned and marked by the City of Oswego. Lamond was released on an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in the City of Oswego Court on 4/1/2021 at 1:30 p.m.

Inmate Name: LOCKE, MICHAEL S.

Address: Homeless, OSWEGO, NY

Birth Date: 11/11/97

Arrest Number: 1554

Time/Date: 09:44:09 – 03/17/21

Loc. of Arrest: DUER STREET & E. ONEIDA STREET

Charges:

FALSE PERSONATION

POSSESSION HYPODERMIC INSTRUMT

Inmate Name: LOCKE, MICHAEL S.

Address: Homeless, OSWEGO, NY

Birth Date: 11/11/97

Arrest Number: 1556

Time/Date: 10:10:20 – 03/17/21

Loc. of Arrest: Duer Street/E. Oneida Street

Charges:

EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT

Narrative:

On 03/17/2021 at approximately 10:10 a.m., Michael S. Locke was arrested on an active Bench Warrant out of Oswego City Court following a Trespass Complaint. Locke was held awaiting arraignment in Oswego City Court on 03/17/2021 at 02:30 p.m.

Inmate Name: LOCKE, MICHAEL S.

Address: Homeless, OSWEGO, NY

Birth Date: 11/11/97

Arrest Number: 1557

Time/Date: 10:10:20 – 03/17/21

Loc. of Arrest: Duer Street/E. Oneida Street

Offense Date/time: 10:10:10 – 03/17/21

Charges:

EXECUTE WARRANT OF ARREST

Narrative:

On 03/17/2021 at approximately 10:10 a.m., Michael S. Locke was arrested on an active Arrest Warrant out of Oswego City Court following a Trespass Complaint. Locke was held awaiting arraignment in Oswego City Court on 03/17/2021 at 02:30 p.m.

Inmate Name: LOUGHREY, TAYLOR ANN

Address: 8 TAYLOR AVE., FULTON, NY

Birth Date: 08/03/93

Arrest Number: 1578

Time/Date: 17:46:04 – 03/18/21

Locc. of Arrest: JOHN STREET & W. CAYUGA STREET

Charges:

EXECUTE WARRANT OF ARREST

Narrative:

On 03/18/2021 at about 05: 50 p.m., Taylor Loughrey was arrested on eight Active Warrants issued out of Fulton City Court. Loughrey was transported to the Oswego City Police Department where she was turned over to Fulton Police for processing and arraignment.

Inmate Name: LYON, DEREK R.

Address:

Birth Date: 09/07/85

Arrest Number: 1542

Time/Date: 21:02:06 – 03/16/21

Loc. of Arrest: 281 DUER ST.

Charges:

UNLAWFUL POSS MARlHUANA 2ND

Narrative:

On 03/16/2021 at about 09:08 p.m., Derek Lyon was arrested for Unlawful Possession of Marihuana in the Second Degree following a traffic stop in the City of Oswego. Lyon was processed and released on an appearance ticket with a return court date and time of 04/01/2021 at 09: 30 a.m. in Oswego City Court.

Inmate Name: MARTIN, MARCUS A.

Address: 85 E. 5TH ST. APT. BACK, OSWEGO, NY

Birth Date: 07/14/88

Arrest Number: 1526

Time/Date: 17:21:00 – 03/15/21

Loc. of Arrest: 85 E. 5TH ST.

Charges:

EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT

Narrative:

On 03/15/2021 at about 05:21 p.m., Marcus A. Martin was arrested on an active Bench Warrant issued out of Oswego City Court for Trespass, Criminal Trespass in the Third Degree, and Criminal Possession of a Hypodermic Instrument. Martin was transported to the Oswego City Police Department where he was processed and held pending CAP Court arraignment.

Inmate Name: MARTIN, MARCUS A.

Address: 85 E. 5TH ST. APT. BACK, OSWEGO, NY

Birth Date: 07/14/88

Arrest Number: 1527

Time/Date: 17:21:00 – 03/15/21

Loc. of Arrest: 85 E. 5TH ST.

Charges:

EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT

Narrative:

On 03/15/2021 at about 05: 21 p.m., Marcus A. Martin was arrested on an active Bench Warrant issued out of Oswego City Court for Petit Larceny. Martin was transported to the Oswego City Police Department where he was processed and held pending CAP Court arraignment.

Inmate Name: MARTIN, MARCUS A.

Address: 85 E. 5TH ST. APT. BACK, OSWEGO, NY

Birth Date: 07/14/88

Arrest Number: 1528

Time/Date: 17:21:00 – 03/15/21

Loc. of Arrest: 85 E. 5TH ST.

Charges:

EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT

Narrative:

On 03/15/2021 at about 05:21 p.m., Marcus A. Martin was arrested on an active Bench Warrant issued out of Oswego City Court for Criminal Possession of a Hypodermic Instrument. Martin was transported to the Oswego City Police Department where he was processed and held pending CAP Court arraignment.

Inmate Name: MARTIN, MARCUS A.

Address: 85 E. 5TH ST APT. BACK, OSWEGO, NY

Birth Date: 07/14/88

Arrest Number: 1529

Time/Date: 17:21:00 – 03/15/21

Loc. of Arrest: 85 E. 5TH ST.

Charges:

EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT

Narrative:

On 03/15/2021 at about 05: 21 p.m., Marcus A. Martin was arrested on an active Bench Warrant issued out of Oswego City Court for Petit Larceny. Martin was transported to the Oswego city Police Department where he was processed and held pending CAP Court arraignment.

Inmate Name: MARTIN, MARCUS A.

Address: 85 E. 5TH ST APT. BACK, OSWEGO, NY

Birth Date: 07/14/88

Arrest Number: 1530

Time/Date: 17:21:00 – 03/15/21

Loc. of Arrest: 85 E. 5TH ST.

Charges:

EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT

Narrative:

On 03/15/2021 at about 05: 21 p.m., Marcus A. Martin was arrested on an active Bench Warrant issued out of Oswego City Court for Resisting Arrest, Criminal Trespass in the Third Degree, and Unlawful Possession of Marihuana in the Second Degree. Martin was transported to the Oswego City police Department where he was processed and held pending CAP Court

arraignment.

Inmate Name: MARTIN, MARCUS A.

Address: 85 E. 5TH ST APT. BACK, OSWEGO, NY

Birth Date: 07/14/88

Arrest Number: 1531

Time/Date: 17:21:00 – 03/15/21

Loc. of Arrest: 85 E. 5TH ST.

Charges:

EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT

Narrative:

On 03/15/2021 at about 05:21 p.m., Marcus A. Martin was arrested on an active Bench Warrant issued out of Oswego City Court for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree. Martin was transported to the Oswego City Police Department where he was processed and held pending CAP Court arraignment.

Inmate Name: MARTIN, MARCUS A.

Address: 85 E. 5TH ST APT. BACK, OSWEGO, NY

Birth Date: 07/14/88

Arrest Number: 1532

Time/Date: 17:21:00 – 03/15/21

Loc. of Arrest: 85 E. 5TH ST.

Charges:

EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT

Narrative:

On 03/15/2021 at about 05: 21 p.m., Marcus A. Martin was arrested on an active Bench Warrant issued out of Oswego City Court for Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree. Martin was transported to the Oswego City Police Department where he was processed and held pending CAP Court arraignment.

Inmate Name: MARTIN, MARCUS A.

Address: 85 E. 5TH ST APT. BACK, OSWEGO, NY

Birth Date: 07/14/88

Arrest Number: 1525

Time/Date: 17:21:17 – 03/15/21

Loc. of Arrest: 85 E. 5TH ST.

Charges:

EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT

Narrative:

On 03/15/2021 at about 05: 21 p.m., Marcus A. Martin was arrested on an active Bench Warrant issued out of Oswego City Court for Resisting Arrest and Harassment in the Second Degree. Martin was transported to the Oswego City Police Department where he was processed and held pending CAP Court arraignment.

Inmate Name: MILLAR, THOMAS J.

Address: 80 W. 5TH ST., OSWEGO, NY

Birth Date: 05/15/79

Arrest Number: 1590

Time/Date: 07:38:54 – 03/19/21

Loc. of Arrest: 169 W. 2ND ST.

Charges:

DIS CON: CREATE HAZARDOUS COND

OBSTRUCT GOVERNMENTL ADMIN-2ND

Narrative:

On 3/19/2021 at 7:38 a.m. Thomas Millar was fingerprinted for Obstructing Governmental Administration in the 2nd Degree and Disorderly Conduct following an incident on 1/20/2021.

Inmate Name: MULVERHILL, THOMAS J.

Address: 193 W. 1ST ST.; APT. 202, OSWEGO, NY

Birth Date: 10/06/80

Arrest Number: 1608

Time/Date: 18:23:00 – 03/21/21

Loc. of Arrest: 193 W. 1ST ST.; LEANNA’ ART ROOM

Charges:

CRIM CONTEMPT-2ND: DISOBEY CRT

Narrative:

On 03/21/2021 at 6:23 p.m., Thomas L. Mulverhill was arrested for four counts of Criminal Contempt 2ND, after disobeying a Stay Away Order of Protection while in the City of Oswego. Mulverhill was held awaiting arraignment in Oswego County CAP Court on 03/21/2021 at 8:00 p.m.

Inmate Name: MURPHY, TAYLOR M.

Address: 3 LATHROP ST., OSWEGO, NY

Birth Date: 11/01/91

Arrest Number: 1514

Time/Date: 11:49:18 – 03/09/21

Loc. of Arrest: 2 SIMMONS DR; DOWNSTAIRS APT.

Charges:

FORGERY-3RD

PETIT LARCENY

Narrative:

On the above date and time, Taylor M. Murphy was arrested for stealing a check and forging a signature on the check and cashing it in the amount of $120 dollars. Murphy was processed and later released on a appearance ticket with a return court date of 03/25/21 at 09:30 hrs. in Oswego City Court.

Inmate Name: NELSON, RICHARD G.

Address: 115 E. ONEIDA ST. APT B, OSWEGO, NY

Birth Date: 08/06/87

Arrest Number: 1597

Time/Date: 11:22:25 – 03/20/21

Loc. of Arrest: 115 E .ONEIDA ST.; APT B

Charges:

POSSESSION HYPODERMIC INSTRUMT

Narrative:

On the above date and time, Richard G. Nelson was arrested for illegally possessing three hypodermic needles in his pants pocket after investigating a trespass complaint. Nelson was issued an appearance ticket and released on scene with a return court date of 04/08/21 at 1:30 p.m. in Oswego City Court.

Inmate Name: NEWTON, MICHAEL W.

Address: homeless,

Birth Date: 02/24/85

Arrest Number: 1585

Time/Date: 20:19:58 – 03/18/21

Loc. of Arrest: 114 W. ALBANY ST.

Charges:

POSSESSION HYPODERMIC INSTRUMT

CRIMINAL TRESPASS 2ND

Narrative:

On 03/18/2021 at approximately 8:45 p.m., Michael W. Newton, was arrested for Criminal Trespass in the 2nd Degree and Possession of a Hypodermic Instrument. Newton was released on an appearance ticket and is due to appear in Oswego City Court on 04/01/2021 at 9:30 a.m.

Inmate Name: PENFIELD, ELIJAH M.

Address: 92 W. SCHUYLER ST., OSWEGO, NY

Birth Date: 12/16/02

Arrest Number: 1559

Time/Date: 18:30:10 – 03/17/21

Loc. of Arrest: LIBERTY LOOP

Charges:

UNLAWFUL POSS MARIHUANA 2ND

Narrative:

On 03/17/2021 at 6:35 p.m., Elijah Penfield was arrested for Unlawful Possession of Marijuana during a traffic stop in the City of Oswego. Penfield was released on scene with an appearance ticket and is due in Oswego City Court on 04/01/2021 at 9:30 a.m.

Inmate Name: PITCHER, ALEXES JEAN

Address: 18 MINERVA ST. APT. 1, OSWEGO, NY

Birth Date: 02/12/00

Arrest Number: 1537

Time/Date: 14:30:44 – 03/08/21

Loc. of Arrest: 57 E. BRIDGE ST.

Charges:

PETIT LARCENY

Narrative:

On 03/15/2021 at about 04:20 hrs. Alexes A. Pitcher was arrested for Petit Larceny following an investigation by the Oswego City Police Department. Pitcher was transported to the Oswego City Police Department where she was processed and released on an appearance ticket with a return court date and time of 04/01/2021 at 09:30 hrs. in Oswego City Court.

Inmate Name: RAFF, CHARLES F.

Address: 55 GUILE ROAD, FULTON, NY

Birth Date: 10/17/96

Arrest Number: 1500

Time/Date: 21:46:11 – 03/12/21

Loc. of Arrest: 141 S. 1ST ST.; FULTON POLICE

Charges:

EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT

Narrative:

On 03/12/2021 at approximately 9:46 p.m., Charles F. Raff, was arrested on an active Bench Warrant issued out of the City of Oswego Court. Raff was held at Oswego County Jail pending his arraignment on 01/13/2021 at 9:30 a.m.

Inmate Name: RAFF, MELODIE MARIE

Address: 468 S. 7TH ST., FULTON, NY

Birth Date: 07/29/95

Arrest Number: 1543

Time/Date: 21:02:06 – 03/16/21

Loc. of Arrest: 281 DUER ST.

Charges:

AGG UNLICENSED OPERATION-2ND

Narrative:

On 03/16/2021 at about 09:08 p.m., Melodie Raff was arrested for Aggravated Unlicensed Operator in the Second Degree following a traffic stop in the City of Oswego. Raff was processed and released on an appearance ticket with a return court date and time of 04/01/2021 at 09:30 a.m. in Oswego City Court.

Inmate Name: ROLFE, TERELL E.

Address: 10 Dove Path, Liverpool, NY

Birth Date: 12/16/72

Arrest Number: 1455

Time/Date: 13:50:00 – 03/09/21

Loc. of Arrest: 30 E. ALBANY ST.

Charges:

ROBBERY- I ST: DISPLAYS FIREARM

CONSPIRACY -4TH

GRAND LARCENY 3RD DEGREE

Narrative:

On 3/9/21 at approximately 1:50 p.m., Terell E. Rolfe was arrested for Robbery in the First Degree, Conspiracy in the Fourth Degree and Grand Larceny in the Third Degree following an investigation by City of Oswego Police.

Inmate Name: SCHOUTEN, RANDY A.

Address: HOMELESS, NY

Birth Date: 03/12/83

Arrest Number: 1508

Time/Date: 08:47:00 – 03/13/21

Loc. of Arrest: 270 E. 10TH ST.

Charges:

DIS/CON:OBSCENE LANG /GESTURES

DIS/CON:OBSTRUCTING TRAFFIC

Narrative:

On 3/13/2021 at 8:47 a.m., Randy Schouten was arrested for two counts of Disorderly Conduct.

Inmate Name: SCHOUTEN, RANDY A.

Address: HOMELESS, NY

Birth Date: 03/12/83

Arrest Number: 1506

Time/Date: 09:16:57 – 03/13/21

Loc. of Arrest: 270 E. 10TH ST.

Charges:

POSSESSION HYPODERMIC INSTRUMT

Narrative:

On the above date and time, Randy A. Schouten was arrested on an active Arrest Warrant that was issued on 03/11/21 out of the City of Oswego and signed by the Honorable Judge Metcalf. Schouten was processed and is currently being held at Oswego Police Department awaiting arraignment.

Inmate Name: SCHOUTEN, RANDY A.

Address: HOMELESS, NY

Birth Date: 03/12/83

Arrest Number: 1507

Time/Date: 09:17:16 – 03/13/21

Loc. of Arrest: 270 E. 10TH ST.

Booking Number: 1508

Charges:

HARASSMENT-2ND: PHYSICAL CNTACT

EXECUTE WARRANT OF ARREST

Narrative:

On 3/13/2021 at a 8:47 a.m., Randy Schouten was arrested on an active Arrest Warrant for Harassment in the Second Degree issued by the Honorable Judge Metcalf of the Oswego City Court. Schouten was held pending arraignment.

Inmate Name: STEVENS, GEORGE P.

Address: 3173 U.S. Route 11, Mexico, NY

Birth Date: 01/11/89

Arrest Number: 1639

Time/Date: 20:19:58 – 03/18/21

Loc. of Arrest: 66 W. 9TH ST.

Charges:

POSSESSION HYPODERMIC INSTRUMT

CRIMINAL TRESPASS 2ND

Narrative:

On 03/18/2021 at about 8:45 p.m., George Stevens, was arrested for Criminal Trespass in the 2nd Degree and Criminal Possession of a Hypodermic Instrument following an investigation by the Oswego City police Department. Stevens was transported to the Oswego City Police Department where he was processed and released on an appearance ticket with a return

court date and time of 04/01/2021 at 9:30 a.m. in Oswego City Court.

Inmate Name: SWEENEY, DARIN M.

Address: 16 RISLEY DRIVE, NEW HAVEN, NY

Birth Date: 01/15/83

Arrest Number: 1516

Time/Date: 15:55:010 – 3/14/21

Loc. of Arrest: 5618 STATE ROUTE 104; SCRIBA FIRE STATION

Charges:

EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT

On 03/14/2021 at 4:10 p.m., Darin M. Sweeney was arrested on an active Bench Warrant out of Oswego City Court. Sweeney was held awaiting arraignment in Oswego County CAP Court on 03/14/2021.

Inmate Name: WARNER, ANDREA L.

Address: 1153 CONTY ROUTE 12 B45, PENNELLVILLE, NY

Birth Date: 05/27/88

Arrest Number: 1594

Time/Date: 19:33:39 – 03/19/21

Loc. of Arrest: 276 W. 1ST ST.; PAULS BIG M

Charges:

POSSESSION HYPODERMIC INSTRUMT

UNLAWFUL POSS MARIHUANA 2ND

PUB APP UNDR INFL NARC/DRUG

Narrative:

On 03/19/2021 at 7:41 p.m., Andrea Warner was arrested for Public Intoxication, Unlawful Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of a Hypodermic Instrument after an incident occurring in the City of Oswego. Warner was transported to Oswego Police Department where she was processed and released with an appearance ticket, and is due back in Oswego City Court on 04/01/2021 at 9:30 a.m.

Inmate Name: WESTBERRY, JESSICA A.

Address: 4096 COUNTY ROUTE 4, SCRIBA, NY

Birth Date: 01/27/84

Arrest Number: 1561

Time/Date: 22:12:29 – 03/17/21

Loc. of Arrest: E. 10TH STREET & E. UTICA STREET

Charges:

DWI- 1ST OFFENSE

OPER MV BAC .08 OF 1% -lST OFF

Narratives:

On 03/17/2021 at 10: 25 p.m., Jessica Westberry was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated after a traffic stop in the City of Oswego. Westberry was held awaiting arraignment in Oswego County CAP Court on 03/18/2021 at 8:00 a.m.

Inmate Name: WOLFERSBERGER, ALEXYS M.

Address: 1207 Samuel Way, SCRIBA, NY

Birth Date: 01/18/97

Arrest Number: 1539

Time/Date: 13:30:00 – 03/16/21

Loc. of Arrest: 161 5TH AVE.; APT 2

Charges:

PETIT LARCENY

Narrative:

On 3/16/2021 at 1:30 p.m., Alexys Wolfersberger was arrested for Petit Larceny following an investigation by Oswego City Police Department. Wolfersberger was released with an appearance ticket to return to the Oswego City Court on 4/1/2021.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...