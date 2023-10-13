Oswego County Sheriff’s Office 10/8 Through 10/12/2023

OSWEGO – On 10/7/23 at 3:30 p.m., Jessica Lynn Bonnell, 35, of Hannibal was arrested for Petit Larceny following an incident in the Town of Granby. Ms. Bonnell is scheduled to be arraigned in CAP Court on 10/21/23.

On 10/8/23 at 9:11 a.m., Jillian M. Gouchie, 27 of Schroeppel was arrested for Aggravated Harassment, 2nd degree following an incident in the Town of Granby. Ms. Gouchie was arraigned in CAP Court.

On 10/10/23 at 8:20 a.m., Matthew T. Raum, 30, of Mexico was arrested based on a Bench Warrant issued out of the Town of Scriba. Mr. Raum was arraigned in CAP Court.

On 10/10/23 at 12:11 p.m., Michael W. Haskins, 29, of Fulton was arrested based on an Arrest Warrant issued out of the Town of Volney. Mr. Haskins was arraigned in CAP Court.

On 10/10/23 at 7:09 p.m., Katelyn Marie McPeck, 22, of Hannibal was arrested for Criminal Trespass, 2nd degree following an incident in the Town of Volney. Ms. McPeck was arraigned in CAP Court.

On 10/11/23 at 11:48 a.m., Joshua K. Ocasio, 25, of Albion was arrested for Menacing, 2nd degree following an incident in the Town of Albion. Mr. Ocasio was arraigned in CAP Court.

On 10/12/23 at 2:00 p.m., Amy R. Allen, 31, of Fulton was arrested for Burglary, 3rd degree; Criminal Tampering, 3rd degree and Petit Larceny following an incident in the Town of Granby. Ms. Allen was arraigned in CAP Court.

On 10/12/23 at 9:25 a.m., Michael R. Sherlock, 33, of Volney was arrested for Obstructing Emergency Medical Services following an incident in the Town of Volney. Mr. Sherlock is scheduled to be arraigned in CAP Court on 10/26/23.

On 10/12/23 at 9:28 a.m., Shann P. Riddell, 53, of Palermo was arrested for 2 counts of Reckless Endangerment, 2nd degree; Obstruction of Criminal Administration, 2nd degree; Collide with Emergency Vehicle; Unsafe Movement of Stopped MV and Imprudent Speed

following an incident in the Town of Volney. Mr. Riddell is scheduled to be arraigned in CAP Court on 10/26/23.

On 10/12/23 at 11:47 p.m., Jonathon D. Pastorell, 34, of Redfield was arrested based on an Arrest Warrant issued out of Redfield Town Court. Mr. Pastorell was arraigned in CAP Court.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...