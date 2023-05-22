Oswego County Sheriff’s Office 5/12 through 5/19/2023

On 5/12/23 at 12:41 p.m., Sarah P. McKinnon, 32, of 29 Birch Lane, Apt. 19B, Oswego, NY was arrested for Endangering the Welfare of a Child following an incident in the Town of Scriba. Ms. McKinnon is scheduled to be arraigned in CAP Court on 5/26/23.

On 5/12/23 at 8:12 p.m., Levi F. Hotaling, 37, of 704 Highland St., Fulton, NY was arrested for Criminal Mischief, 4th degree following an incident in the Town of Scriba. Mr. Hotaling was arraigned in CAP Court.

On 5/12/23 at 11:24 p.m., Caleb D. Butler, 19, of 141 E Seneca St., Oswego, NY was arrested based on an Arrest Warrant issued out of the City of Oswego. Mr. Butler was arraigned in CAP Court.

On 5/13/23 at 2:39 a.m., Jeramiah J. Gustke, 42, of 3331 CR 57, Volney was arrested based on a Felony Bench Warrant issued out of Oswego County Court. Mr. Gustke was arraigned in CAP Court.

On 5/13/23 at 9:14 a.m., Vernita L. Ayala, 38, of 1236 CR 85, Hannibal, NY was arrested based on an Arrest Warrant issued out of the City of Fulton. Ms. Ayala was turned over to the Fulton City Police Dept. for further processing.

On 5/14/23 at 10:53 a.m., Jesse S. Paventy, 30, of 43 Pine Drive, Pennellville, NY was arrested for False Personation following an incident in the Town of Schroeppel. Mr. Paventy is scheduled to be arraigned on 5/28/23 in CAP Court. Mr. Paventy was also arrested based on a Bench Warrant issued out of Oswego County Court. He was arraigned in CAP Court.

On 5/14/23 at 11:01 p.m., James R. Wilcox, 34, of 8670 SR 3, Sandy Creek was arrested for Criminal Mischief, 4th degree following an incident in Sandy Creek. Mr. Wilcox was arraigned in CAP Court.

On 5/14/23 at 11:54 p.m., Tiffeny M. White, 33, of 118 CR 46, Phoenix, NY was arrested based on a Bench Warrant issued out of Oswego County Court. Ms. White was arraigned in CAP Court.

On 5/15/23 at 9:50 a.m., Paige M. Perl, 28, of 36 Glencove Drive, Oswego, NY was arrested for Criminal Mischief, 3rd degree, a class E felony; Criminal Contempt, 1st degree, a class E felony and Harassment, 2nd degree following an incident in the Town of Granby. Ms. Perl is scheduled to be arraigned on 5/29/23 in CAP Court.

On 5/15/23 at 11:23 a.m., Joshua D. Gaffney, 32, of 21 Preston Street, Camden, NY was arrested based on a Bench Warrant issued out of Oswego County. Mr. Gaffney was arraigned in CAP Court.

On 5/15/23 at 11:30 a.m., David Philip Kline, 26, of 43 Pine Drive, Pennellville, NY was arrested based on a Felony Bench Warrant issued out of Oswego County Court. Mr. Kline was arraigned in CAP Court.

On 5/15/23 at 2:51 p.m., Jennifer L. Skutt, 35, of 2284 CR 37, Lot 78, West Monroe was arrested based on a Bench Warrant issued out of the City of Fulton. Ms. Skutt was turned over to Fulton City Police Dept. for further processing.

On 5/15/23 at 4:19 p.m., James V. McCombs, 34, of 3437 SR 69, Mexico, NY was arrested for Criminal Possession of a Weapon, 3rd degree, a class D felony following a traffic stop in the City of Oswego. Mr. McCombs was also arrested on a Bench Warrant issued out of the City of Oswego and an Arrest Warrant issued out of New Haven Town Court. Mr. McCombs was arraigned in CAP Court.

On 5/16/23 at 5:38 p.m., Amanda R. Biondolillo, 34, of 399 US Rt 11, Apt 8, Hastings, NY was arrested based on a Felony Bench Warrant issued out of Oswego County Court. Ms. Biondolillo was arraigned in CAP Court.

On 5/17/23 at 2:51 p.m., Trevor John Jock,32, of 28 Birch Lane, Apt. 25B, Scriba, NY was arrested based on a Bench Warrant issued out of the Town of Scriba. Mr. Jock was arraigned in CAP Court.

On 5/17/23 at 2:00 p.m., James Louis Cole, 38, of 4242 Polaris Course, Liverpool, NY was arrested for Burglary, 2nd degree, a class C felony and Grand Larceny, 4th degree, a class E felony following an incident in the Town of Palermo. Mr. Cole was arraigned in CAP Court.

On 5/17/23 at 2:00 p.m., William E. Dano, 20, of 87 Lewis Street, Apt C, Pulaski, NY was arrested for 3 counts of Disseminating Indecent Material to Minors, 1st degree, a class D felony and Endangering the Welfare of a Child, a class A misdemeanor stemming from the investigation into inter-agency incidents that reportedly occurred in the Village of Pulaski. Mr. Dano was arraigned in CAP Court.

On 5/17/23 at 4:07 p.m., Heather N. Sobik, 43, of 348 Ridge Road, Oswego, NY was arrested based on 2 Bench Warrants (Oswego County Court and Fulton City Court) and 1 Family Court Warrant. Ms. Sobik was arraigned in CAP Court.

On 5/17/23 at 9:12 p.m., Kenneth G. Sterling, 62, of 348 Ridge Rd., Oswego, NY was arrested based on an Arrest Warrant issued out of Oswego County Family Court. Mr. Sterling was arraigned in CAP Court and remanded to the OCJ.

On 5/17/23 at 10:24 p.m., Wallace Q. Redman Jr., 47, of 34 Rathburn Rd., Granby was arrested based on an Arrest warrant issued out of the Village of Central Square Court. Mr. Redman was arraigned in CAP Court.

On 5/18/23 at 11:00 a.m., Jeremy R. Ware, 38, of 610 Rochester Street, Fulton, NY was arrested based on a Family Court Warrant. Mr. Ware was arraigned in Oswego County Family Court.

On 5/18/23 at 1:00 p.m., Timothy F. Benway, 57, of 327 Thompson Road, Lot E6, Oswego, NY was arrested based on an Arrest Warrant issued out of Fulton City Court. Mr. Benway was arraigned in CAP Court.

On 5/18/23 at 2:17 p.m., Anthony R. Battles, 34, of 1877 Harwood Dr., Apt. 3, Lacona, NY was arrested for Petit Larceny following an incident in the Village of Central Square. Mr. Battles is scheduled to be arraigned in CAP Court on 6/1/23. At the same time, Mr. Battles was arrested based on a Bench Warrant issued out of Oswego County. Mr. Battles was arraigned in Cap Court.

On 5/18/23 at 10:09 p.m., Justin E. Lent, 35, of 733 CR 30, Altmar, NY was arrested based on an Arrest Warrant issued out of the Town of Parish. Mr. Lent was arraigned in CAP Court.

On 5/19/23 at 12:49 p.m., Shawna Lee Hammond, 36, of 956 Middle Road, Lot 9W, Oswego, NY was arrested based on an Arrest Warrant issued out Scriba Town Court. Ms. Hammond was arraigned in CAP Court

