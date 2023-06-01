Oswego County Sheriff’s Office 5/22 through 6/1/2023

OSWEGO – June 2, 2023

On 5/22/23 at 11:56 a.m., Zack A. Kallfelz, 33, of 538 Lower Rd., West Monroe, NY was arrested based on a Bench Warrant issued out of the Village of Central Square Court. Mr. Kallfelz was arraigned in CAP Court.

On 5/23/23 at 11:58 a.m., Justin A. Storto, 27, of 1092 CR 35, New Haven, NY was arrested based on a Felony Bench Warrant issued out of Oswego County Court. Mr. Storto was arraigned in CAP Court.

On 5/24/23 at 9:49 p.m., David L. Walker, 29, of 1347 SR 69, Amboy, NY was arrested for Petit Larceny following an incident in the Town of Amboy. Mr. Walker is scheduled to answer the charge in CAP Court on 6/7/23.

On 5/24/23 at 5:21 p.m., Joshua R. Blackwell Jr., 18, of 632 ½ West 3rd St. S, Fulton, NY was arrested for Assault, 3rd degree; Menacing, 3rd degree and Criminal Obstruction of Breathing following an incident in the Town of Granby. Mr. Blackwell was arraigned in CAP Court.

On 5/24/23 at 8:26 p.m., Alisa Rachael Smith, 29, of unknown address was arrested based on an Arrest Warrant issued out of Oswego County Probation. Ms. Smith was arraigned in CAP Court.

On 5/25/23 at 11:14 a.m., John L. Shetler, 37, of 160 Harry Bryant Rd., Amboy, NY was arrested for Petit Larceny following the investigation into an incident that occurred in the Town of Amboy. Mr. Shetler is scheduled to be arraigned on 6/8/23 in CAP Court.

On 5/26/23 at 8:51 a.m., Erin M. Becksted, 39, of 15 E 7th Street, Oswego, NY was arrested based on an Arrest Warrant issued out of the Town of Mexico Court. Mr. Becksted was arraigned in CAP Court.

On 5/26/23 at 10:59 a.m., Genny M. Smith, 38, of 15 E 7th St., Oswego, NY was arrested based on a Bench Warrant issued out of Oswego City. Ms. Smith was transported to the Oswego City Police Dept. for further processing.

On 5/26/23 at 11:12 a.m., Eric P. Drought, 40, of 620 Little Pond Rd., Amboy, NY was arrested based on an Arrest Warrant issued out of Mexico Town Court. Mr. Drought was arraigned in CAP Court.

On 5/26/23 at 1:07 p.m., Shawn A. Bartlett, 27, of 275 Sundown Rd., Fulton, NY was arrested based on an Arrest Warrant issued out of the Village of Central Square Court. Mr. Bartlett was arraigned in CAP Court.

On 5/26/23 at 1:28 p.m., Ashley Ann Bernier, 33, of 153 Reservoir Dr., Constantia, NY was arrested based on an Arrest Warrant issued out of Oswego County Family Court. Ms. Bernier was arraigned in Family Court and remanded to the OCJ.

On 5/26/23 at 2:35 p.m., Matthew J. Duplessis, 32, of 244 Hillside Ave., Oswego, NY was arrested for Criminal Contempt, 2nd degree following an incident in the Town of Volney. Mr. Duplessis is scheduled to be arraigned on 6/9/23 in CAP Court.

On 5/26/23 at 4:09 p.m., Joshua A. Bolster, 35, of 6061 S Main St., Sandy Creek, NY was arrested for Unlawful Imprisonment, 2nd degree; 3 counts of Criminal Mischief, 4th degree (property damage); Criminal Mischief, 4th degree (preventing emergency call); and 2 counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child following a domestic dispute in the Town of Sandy Creek. Mr. Bolster was arraigned in Cap Court.

On 5/26/23 at 4:20 p.m., Austin C. Sgroi, 22, of 13 Cemetery St., Albion, NY was arrested based on an Arrest Warrant issued out of Oswego County Family Court. Mr. Sgroi was arraigned on the warrant.

On 5/28/23 at 5:01 p.m., Robert N. Wardhaugh, 36, of 275 Peat Bed Rd., Hannibal, NY was arrested based on an Arrest Warrant issued out of Oswego County Court. Mr. Wardhaugh was arraigned in CAP Court and remanded to the OCJ.

On 5/28/23 at 10:34 p.m., Jason M. Goncalves Sr., 41, of 5538 SR 104, Scriba, NY was arrested for Criminal Contempt, 1st degree, a class E felony; 2 counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child and multiple V&T violations following a failure to comply incident in the Town of New Haven. Mr. Goncalves was arraigned in CAP Court.

On 5/30/23 at 12:44 a.m., Bryan J. Clark, 37, of 301 CR 4, Hastings, NY was arrested for 2 counts of Burglary, 2nd degree, a class C felony and 2 counts of Attempted Petit Larceny following an incident in the Town of Hastings. Mr. Clark was arraigned in CAP Court.

On 5/30/23 at 1:27 p.m., Michael Alan St. Louis, 26, of 18 Jay Path, Liverpool, NY was arrested based on an Arrest Warrant issued out of the Village of Central Square Court. Mr. St. Louis was arraigned in CAP Court.

On 5/30/23 at 1:27 p.m., Lyle R. Henderson, 40, of 1067 Highway 5, Elbridge, NY was arrested based on an Arrest Warrant issued out of the Richland Town Court. Mr. Henderson was arraigned in CAP Court.

On 5/30/23 at 1:58 p.m., Billy Joe Parkhurst, 41, of 881 CR 84, Mallory, NY was arrested based on a Bench Warrant issued out of the City of Fulton. Mr. Parkhurst was arraigned in CAP Court.

On 5/30/23 at 2:05 p.m., Crystal L. Cottrell, 39, of 47 N. Hillsborough Rd., Amboy, NY was arrested based on a Felony Bench Warrant issued out of Oswego County Court and an Arrest Warrant issued out of State Police Pulaski. Ms. Cottrell was arraigned in CAP Court.

On 5/31/23 at 7:00 a.m., Bryan J. Clark, 37, of 301 CR 4, Hastings, NY was arrested for Petit Larceny following an incident in the Town of Hastings. Mr. Clark is scheduled to be arraigned on 6/14/23 in CAP Court.

On 5/31/23 at 12:23 p.m., Enos J. Centerbar, 46, of 288 CR 7, Hannibal, NY was arrested for Sexual Abuse, 3rd degree, a class B misdemeanor following the investigation into an incident that occurred in 2022 in the Town of Hannibal. Mr. Centerbar is scheduled to be arraigned on 6/14/23 in CAP Court.

On 5/31/23 at 5:24 p.m., Todd E. Kapp, 57, of 211 S 3rd Street, Fulton, NY was arrested based on a Bench Warrant issued out of Oswego City and an Arrest Warrant issued out of Oswego City. Mr. Kapp was turned over to the Oswego Police Dept. for further processing.

On 5/31/23 at 6:00 p.m., Renee M. Reynolds, 29, of 8313 Pansy Dr., Baldwinsville, NY was arrested based on a Bench Warrant issued out of Oswego County Court. Ms. Reynolds was arraigned in CAP Court.

On 5/31/23 at 11:16 p.m., Kyle Lewis Borland, 31, of 337 CR 11, Lot 2, West Monroe, NY was arrested for Criminal Mischief, 3rd degree, a class E felony: Grand Larceny, 3rd degree, a class D felony along with multiple V&T violations following an incident in the Town of Albion. Mr. Borland was arraigned in CAP Court.

On 6/1/23 at 9:22 a.m., Markus P. McKenna, 35, of 87 Hong Kong Rd., Albion, NY was arrested for Criminal Mischief, 3rd Degree and Criminal Contempt, 1st Degree, both class E felonies stemming from an incident in the Town of Albion. Mr. McKenna was arraigned in CAP Court. At the same time, Mr. McKenna was arrested based on a Bench Warrant issued out of Oswego County Family Court.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...