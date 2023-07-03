Oswego County Sheriff’s Office 6/23 through 6/30/2023

On 6/23/23 at 4:23 p.m., Robert L. Bort, 31, of Fulton was arrested based on an Arrest Warrant issued by NYS Parole. Mr. Bort was transported to OCJ.

On 6/24/23 at 8:30 a.m., Brianne Marie Redman, 23, of Scriba was arrested for Petit Larceny following an incident in the Town of Granby. Ms. Redman is scheduled to be arraigned on July 11,2023 in CAP Court.

On 6/24/23 at 11:54 a.m., Rhys W. Baetzhold, 27, of Fairport, NY was arrested based on a Bench Warrant issued out of Monroe County. Mr. Baetzhold was turned over to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Dept. for further processing.

On 6/24/23 at 1:07 p.m., Brian Kelly Wing, 32, of Amboy was arrested based on a Bench Warrant issued out of the Town of Parish. Mr. Wing was arraigned in CAP Court.

On 6/24/23 at 7:35 p.m., Keith A. Miles, 50, of Hastings was arrested for Criminal Obstruction of Breathing following an incident in the Town of Schroeppel. Mr. Miles was arraigned in CAP Court.

On 6/25/23 at 10:26 p.m., Erica L. Wilbur, 37, of Volney was arrested based on an Arrest Warrant issued out of Town of Parish. Ms. Wilbur was arraigned in CAP Court.

On 6/26/23 at 2:28 p.m., Devon Q. Delee, 27, of Syracuse was arrested based on an Arrest Warrant issued out of the Town of Richland. Mr. Delee was arraigned in Cap Court.

On 6/27/23 at 12:46 p.m., Brandon L. Morrison, 24, of Oswego was arrested for Petit Larceny following an incident in the Town of Granby. Mr. Morrison is scheduled to be arraigned on July 11, 2023, in CAP Court.

On 6/27/23 at 11:33 a.m., Devon Patrick Crego, 30, of Hannibal was arrested for 2 counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon, 3rd degree, a class D felony following an incident in the City of Fulton. Mr. Crego was arraigned in CAP Court.

Resulting from the same incident, Melissa S. Ives was arrested for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance, 7th degree and Criminal Possession of a Weapon, 3rd degree, a class D felony. Ms. Ives was arraigned in CAP Court.

On 6/27/23 at 3:09 p.m., Jeremy W. Collins, 39, of Volney was arrested for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance, 7th degree and Criminal Trespass, 2nd degree following an incident in the Town of Volney. Mr. Collins is scheduled to be arraigned in CAP Court on 7/11/23.

Following the same incident, Brittany M. Favata, 31, of Fulton was arrested for Criminal Trespass, 2nd degree. Brittany is scheduled to answer the charge on 7/11/23 in CAP Court.

On 6/28/23 at 10:22 p.m., Markus P. McKenna, 36, of Albion was arrested based on a Bench Warrant issued out of Oswego County Family Court. Mr. McKenna was remanded to the OCJ.

On 6/29/23 at 12:29 p.m., Leslie J. George Jr., 48, of Madrid, NY was arrested for Criminal Possession of Stolen Property, 3rd degree, a class D felony; Obstruction of Governmental Administration, 2nddegree; Resisting Arrest and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance, 7th degree following an incident in the Town of Hannibal. Mr. George was arraigned in CAP Court and remanded to the OCJ, held without bail.

On 6/29/23 at 3:34 p.m., Mark C. Burdick, 32, of Granby was arrested for Criminal Trespass, 2nddegree following an incident in the Town of Volney. Mr. Burdick is scheduled to be arraigned in CAP Court on July 13, 2023.

On 6/29/23 at 4:00 p.m., Edward W. Bonoffski, 27, of Oswego was arrested for Disseminating Indecent Material to Minors, 1st degree, a class D felony and Endangering the Welfare of a Child resulting from an investigation. Mr. Bonoffski was arraigned in CAP Court.

On 6/29/23 at 8:07 p.m., Joseph A. Baez-Arnold, 33, of Hannibal was arrested based on two Felony Bench Warrants issued out of Oswego County Court. Mr. Baez-Arnold was arraigned in Oswego County Court and remanded to the OCJ held without bail.

On 6/30/23 at 7:41 a.m., John J. Recore, 41, of Fulton was arrested for 2 counts of Sex Offender Failure to Report Change of Address, 1st degree, a class E felony (Corrections Law) and Endangering the Welfare of a Child resulting from an investigation. Mr. Recore is scheduled to be arraigned in CAP Court on July 14, 2023.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...