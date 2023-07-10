Oswego County Sheriff’s Office 6/30 through 7/7/2023

OSWEGO, NY – July 7, 2023

On 6/30/23 at 2:50 p.m., Eric Raymond Allen, 29, of Fulton was arrested for Criminal Trespass, 2nddegree following an incident in the Town of Volney. Mr. Allen is scheduled to be arraigned on 7/14/23 in CAP Court.

On 7/2/23 at 4:33 p.m., Cory Marcel Gill, 30, of Granby was arrested for Assault, 2nd degree, a class D felony; Burglary, 1st degree, a class B felony and Endangering the Welfare of a Child following an incident in the Town of Hannibal. Mr. Gill is scheduled to be arraigned on 7/16/23 in CAP Court.

Reportedly resulting from the same incident, Teanna Marie Morrison, 27, of Hannibal was arrested for Criminal Trespass, 2nd degree; Harassment, 2nd degree and Endangering the Welfare of a Child. Ms. Morrison is scheduled to be arraigned on 7/16/23 in Cap Court.

On 7/2/23 at 9:34 p.m., Nicole B. Alexander, 41, of Mexico, NY was arrested based on an Arrest Warrant issued out of the Town of Schroeppel. Ms. Alexander was arraigned in CAP Court.

On 7/3/23 at 2:52 a.m., Timothy J. Nurse, 38, of Wolcott, NY was arrested based on a Bench Warrant issued out of Cayuga County. Mr. Nurse was turned over to the Cayuga County Sheriff’s Dept. for further processing.

On 7/3/23 at 7:57 p.m., Natasha M. Petrie, 33, of Rensselaer Falls, NY was arrested based on a Bench Warrant issued out of Central Square. Ms. Petrie was arraigned in CAP Court.

On 7/4/23 at 11:19 a.m., Craig B Sterling, 35, of Fulton was arrested based on an Oswego County Family Court Warrant. Mr. Sterling was arraigned in CAP Court.

On 7/4/23 at 2:56 p.m., Deshawn P. Jackson, 29, of Hannibal was arrested for Criminal Mischief, 4thdegree and Endangering the Welfare of a Child following an incident in the Town of Hannibal. Mr. Jackson was arraigned in CAP Court.

On 7/4/23 at 9:58 p.m., Devon R. Freebern, 23, of Mexico, NY was arrested for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance following a traffic stop in the Town of Parish. Mr. Freebern is scheduled to be arraigned in CAP Court on 7/18/23.

On 7/4/23 at 8:04 p.m., Elmer L. Ramirez Gomez, 31, of Granby was arrested for Criminal Obstruction of Breathing and Endangering the Welfare of a Child following an incident in the Town of Granby. Mr. Ramirez Gomez was arraigned in CAP Court.

On 7/5/23 at 8:58 a.m., June M. Atkins, 56, of Schroeppel was arrested based on an Arrest Warrant issued out of Oswego County Court and a Bench Warrant issued out of the City of Fulton. Ms. Atkins was arraigned in CAP Court.

On 7/5/23 at 8:09 p.m., Brandon D. Cummings, 33, of Mexico, NY was arrested for Criminal Contempt, 1st degree, a class E felony following an incident in the Town of Volney. Mr. Cummings was arraigned in CAP Court.

On 7/5/23 at 11:00 p.m., Nolan R. Webster, 30, of Fulton was arrested for Rape, 2nd degree, a class D felony; Sex Abuse, 2nd degree and Endangering the Welfare of a Child following an investigation. Mr. Webster was arraigned in Cap Court.

On 7/5/23 at 11:31 p.m., Corey P. Scoville, 27, of Granby was arrested for Assault, 2nd degree, a class D felony; Burglary, 1st degree, a class B felony and Endangering the Welfare of a Child following an incident in the Town of Hannibal. Mr. Scoville was arraigned in Cap Court.

On 7/6/23 at 10:08 a.m., Joseph R. Boyden, 40, of Fulton was arrested based on a Bench Warrant issued out of Oswego County Family Court. Mr. Boyden was arraigned in Family Court.

On 7/6/23 at 7:00 p.m., Brian M. Richards, 40, of Hannibal was arrested for Endangering the Welfare of a Child stemming from an investigation. Mr. Richards was arraigned in CAP Court.

On 7/7/23 at 12:09 a.m., Karen M. Hall, 45, of Scriba was arrested for Menacing, 2nd degree and Criminal Mischief, 3rd degree, a class E felony following an incident in the Town of Scriba. Ms. Hall was arraigned in CAP Court.

On 7/7/23 at 3:28 a.m., Timothy B. Maitland, 35, of Hannibal was arrested for Menacing, 3rd degree; Assault, 3rd degree; Criminal Obstruction of Breathing and Endangering the Welfare of a Child following an incident in the Town of Granby. Mr. Maitland was arraigned in CAP Court.

