Oswego County Sheriff’s Office 6/9 through 6/16/2023

On 6/9/23 at 1:19 p.m., Darin M. Sweeney, 40, of Fulton, NY was arrested based on an Arrest Warrant issued out of New Haven Town Court. Mr. Sweeney was arraigned in CAP Court.

On 6/11/23 at 12:22 p.m., Christopher L. Dobbs, 43, of Williamstown, NY was arrested for Criminal Contempt, 2nd degree stemming an incident in the Town of Orwell. Mr. Dobbs was arraigned in CAP Court.

On 6/11/23 at 7:51 p.m., Alisha K. Frawley, 32, of Hastings, NY was arrested for Petit Larceny, Exposure of a Person and Endangering the Welfare of a Child following an incident in the Town of Hastings. Ms. Frawley is scheduled to be arraigned in CAP Court on 6/25/23.

On 6/11/23 at 8:56 p.m., Joseph E. Tobin, 45, of Volney, NY was arrested based on an Arrest Warrant issued out of Town of Volney Court. Mr. Tobin was arraigned in CAP Court.

On 6/12/23 at 2:00 a.m., Mr. Tobin was arrested for Menacing, 2nd degree, Criminal Mischief, 4th degree and Criminal Possession of a Weapon, 3rd degree, a class D felony following the investigation into an incident that occurred in the Town of Volney. Mr. Tobin was arraigned in CAP Court.

On 6/12/23 at 12:24 p.m., Derek R. Lyon, 37, of Oswego, NY was arrested based on a Bench Warrant issued out of Oswego County Family Court. Mr. Lyon was arraigned in Family Court and remanded to the OCJ.

On 6/14/23 at 3:50 a.m., Jaime Lynne Virgo, 35, of Volney, NY was arrested based on a Bench Warrant issued out of Oswego County Court. Ms. Virgo was arraigned in CAP Court.

On 6/14/23 at 4:24 a.m., Joseph R. Boyden, 39, of Fulton, NY was arrested based on a Bench Warrant issued out of Oswego County Family Court. Mr. Boyden was arraigned in Family Court.

On 6/14/23 at 12:30 p.m., Jason T. Stevens, 41, of Williamstown was arrested for Criminal Mischief, 4th degree and 3 counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child following an incident in the Town of Albion. Mr. Stevens was arraigned in CAP Court.

