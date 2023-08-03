Oswego County Sheriff’s Office 7/31 through 8/2/2023

On 7/31/23 at 4:27 a.m., Jorge Luis Santos, 38, of Oswego was arrested based on two Bench Warrants issued out of Oswego County Family Court. Mr. Santos was arraigned in Family Court and remanded to the OCJ.

On 7/31/23 at 12:06 p.m., Shane Michael Thomas, 33, of Richland was arrested for 2 counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child following an incident in the Town of Richland. Mr. Thomas is scheduled to be arraigned on the charges in CAP Court on 8/14/23.

On 7/31/23 at 2:47 p.m., Brandon M. Brown, 36, of Fulton was arrested for Criminal Contempt, 2nd degree following an incident in the Town of Scriba. Mr. Brown was arraigned in CAP Court.

On 8/1/23 at 1:41 p.m., Shane Michael Demott, 22, of Oswego was arrested for Endangering the Welfare of a Child following an incident in the Town of Hannibal. Mr. Demott was arraigned in CAP Court.

On 8/1/23 at 1:12 p.m., James J. Barker, 33, and Pamela E. Langlois, 57, both of Fulton were arrested for Petit Larceny following an incident in the Town of Granby. Mr. Barker and Ms. Langlois are scheduled to be arraigned in CAP Court on 8/15/23.

On 8/1/23 at 3:00 p.m., Jacob Lee. Bartlett, 19, of Mexico was arrested for Petit Larceny following an incident in the Town of Mexico. Mr. Bartlett is scheduled to be arraigned in CAP Court on 8/15/23.

On 8/1/23 at 4:34 p.m., Dalton M. Burdick, 22, of Oswego was arrested for Stalking, 3rd degree and Aggravated Harassment following an incident in the Town of Oswego. Mr. Burdick was arraigned in CAP Court.

On 8/2/23 at 1:10 p.m., Chad S. Corcoran, 45, of Oswego was arrested based on a Bench Warrant issued out of the Town of Sandy Creek. Mr. Corcoran was arraigned in CAP Court.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...