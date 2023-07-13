Oswego County Sheriff’s Office 7/7 Through 7/14/2023

OSWEGO, NY

On 7/7/23 at 6:23 p.m., Shae Martin Hart, 27, of Volney was arrested for Criminal Mischief, 4th degree following an incident in the Town of Scriba. Mr. Hart was arraigned in CAP Court.

On 7/8/23 at 9:16 a.m., Brittany M. Favata, 31, of Fulton was arrested based on an Arrest Warrant issued out of the City of Oswego. Ms. Favata was arraigned in CAP Court.

On 7/8/23 at 10:52 a.m., Shane M. Merritt, 31, of Palermo was arrested based on a Bench Warrant issued out of the City of Oswego. Mr. Merritt was arraigned in CAP Court.

On 7/8/23 at 2:22 p.m., Kaleb Allen Robinson, 22, of Albion was arrested based on an Arrest Warrant issued out of the Pulaski Police Dept. Mr. Robinson was turned over to the Pulaski Police Dept. for further processing.

On 7/8/23 at 2:26 p.m., Daniel E. Eckert, 52, of Syracuse was arrested based on a Bench Warrant issued out of the Onondaga County Probation Dept. Mr. Eckert was turned over to the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office for further processing.

On 7/8/23 at 6:00 p.m., India Samone Rose, 29, of Oswego, NY was arrested for Criminal Trespass, 2nd degree and Criminal Mischief, 4th degree following an incident in the Town of New Haven. Ms. Rose was arraigned in Cap Court.

On 7/8/23 at 7:19 p.m., Nicholas Barlow-Parkhurst, 25, of Hannibal was arrested for Criminal Mischief, 4th degree and Endangering the Welfare of a Child following an incident in the Town of Hannibal. Mr. Barlow-Parkhurst was arraigned in CAP Court.

On 7/8/23 at 9:08 p.m., Joseph M. Jaskowiak Jr., 42, of Fulton was arrested based on an Arrest Warrant issued out Oswego County Probation. Mr. Jaskowiak was arraigned in CAP Court.

On 7/9/23 at 7:52 a.m., Alicia C. Delperuto, 33, of Amboy was arrested for Assault, 2nd degree, a class D felony; Menacing, 2nd degree and Criminal Possession of a Weapon, 4th degree following an incident in the Town of Amboy. Ms. Delperuto was arraigned in CAP Court.

On 7/10/23 at 12:02 a.m., Martin D. Mattice, 37, of Oswego was arrested for Criminal Mischief, 4th degree; Criminal Contempt, 1st degree, a class E felony and Harassment following an incident in the Town of Schroeppel. Mr. Mattice was arraigned in CAP Court.

On 7/10/23 at 5:54 p.m., Clinton S. Smith, 43, of Richland was arrested based on an Arrest Warrant issued out of the Town of Sandy Creek. Mr. Smith was arraigned in CAP Court.

On 7/10/23 at 6:13 p.m., James J. Roach, 46, of Fulton was arrested for Criminal Possession of a Weapon, 3rd degree, a class D felony following a traffic stop in the Town of Minetto. Mr. Roach was arraigned in CAP Court.

On 7/11/23 at 4:23 p.m., Melissa R. Szymanski, 21, of Fulton and William E. Lawrence, 42, of Hannibal were arrested for Endangering the Welfare of a Child following an investigation. Ms. Szymanski is scheduled to be arraigned on 7/25/23 in the Town of Oswego Court. Mr. Lawrence was arraigned in CAP Court.

On 7/11/23 at 12:45 p.m., Larry K. Priest, 48, of Parish was arrested for Endangering the Welfare of a Child following an investigation. Mr. Priest is scheduled to be arraigned in CAP Court on 7/25/23.

On 7/12/23 at 3:50 p.m., Daniel F. LaRock, 19, of Oswego was arrested for Disseminating Indecent Material to Minors, 1st degree, a class D felony stemming from an investigation. Mr. LaRock was arraigned in CAP Court.

On 7/12/23 at 3:06 p.m., Joseph W. Snyder, 32, of West Monroe was arrested based on a Felony Bench Warrant issued out of Oswego County Court. Mr. Snyder was arraigned in CAP Court.

On 7/12/23 at 6:35 p.m., James F. Cook, 40, of Mexico was arrested for Criminal Mischief, 4th degree following an incident in the Town of Palermo. Mr. Cook was arraigned in CAP Court.

