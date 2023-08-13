Oswego County Sheriff’s Office 8/2 through 8/9/2023

On 8/2/23 at 6:33 p.m., Corey P. Scoville, 27, of Fulton was arrested for Endangering the Welfare of a Child following an incident in the Town of Hannibal. Mr. Scoville is scheduled to be arraigned in CAP Court on 8/16/23.

On 8/3/23 at 3:51 p.m., Dalton J. Cox, 18, of Albion was arrested for Burglary, 3rd degree, a class D felony; Conspiracy, 5th degree; Petit Larceny and Endangering the Welfare of a Child following an incident in the Village of Pulaski. Mr. Cox was arraigned in CAP Court.

On 8/3/23 at 9:17 p.m., Samuel A. Heer, 55, of Palermo was arrested for Menacing, 2nd degree and Criminal Possession of a Weapon, 4th degree following an incident in the Town of Palermo. Mr. Heer was arraigned in CAP Court.

On 8/4/23 at 12:13 p.m., Robert A. Wavle, 47, of Granby was arrested based on three separate Bench Warrants issued out of the City of Fulton. Mr. Wavle was turned over to the City of Fulton Police Dept. for further processing.

On 8/5/23 at 5:19 a.m., Stephen A. Herzog, 38, of Hastings was arrested based on two Bench Warrants with one being issued out of West Monroe Town Court and one issued out of Oswego City Court. Mr. Herzog was arraigned in CAP Court.

On 8/5/23 at 2:27 p.m., Joshua M. Sprague, 40, of Hastings was arrested for Criminal Mischief, 4th degree and Resisting Arrest following an incident in the Town of Hastings.

Mr. Sprague was arraigned in CAP Court.

On 8/6/23 at 1:18 p.m., Kerry M. Cullen, 34, of Scriba was arrested for Obstructing Governmental Administration, 2nd degree and Trespass following an incident in the Town of Scriba. Mr. Cullen is scheduled to be arraigned in CAP Court on 8/20/23.

On 8/7/23 at 12:17 p.m., Dustin L. Butchino, 32, of Richland and Courtney L. Cudebec, 36, of Pulaski were arrested for Criminal Possession of Stolen Property, 3rd degree, a class D felony following an incident in the Town of Parish. Mr. Butchino and Ms. Cudebec were arraigned in CAP Court.

On 8/7/23 at 5:24 p.m., William E. Parker, 42, of Minetto was arrested for Assault, 3rd degree and Harassment following an incident in the Village of Mexico in November 2022. Mr. Parker was arraigned in CAP Court.

On 8/7/23 at 7:20 p.m., William H. Reynolds, 52, of Lacona was arrested based on a Bench Warrant issued out of the Town of Scriba. Mr. Reynolds was arraigned in CAP Court.

On 8/8/23 at 7:29 a.m., Jacob Shamaad Gorton, 25, of Oswego was arrested based on an Arrest Warrant issued out of the Village of Phoenix. Mr. Gorton was arraigned in CAP Court.

On 8/9/23 at 5:33 p.m., Rhiannon J. Haines, 44, of Granby was arrested based on a Bench Warrant issued out of Oswego City Court. Ms. Haines was arraigned in CAP Court.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...