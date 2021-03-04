ALBANY, NY – Assembly Republican Leader Will Barclay today announced that the Conference will expand its Impeachment Commission resolution to include recent sexual harassment allegations made against Gov. Cuomo by two former staff members.

The resolution can be viewed here.

“What more do legislators need to see before we form an Impeachment Commission to begin investigations into Gov. Cuomo? We have a nursing home cover-up involving the deaths of 15,000 seniors being looked at by the FBI and U.S. Attorney. Now, multiple sexual harassment allegations against the governor will trigger an investigation by the state attorney general,” Barclay said. “Where is the New York state Legislature? We have the authority and ability to issue subpoenas, call witnesses and compel documents. What’s apparently missing is the willingness to do anything.”

On February 18, Assembly Republicans circulated a concurrent resolution to establish a Committee tasked with “examining the state’s method of administration and conduct in all matters relating to nursing homes and long-term care facilities during the COVID-19 pandemic.” The updated resolution creates the “Temporary Joint Legislative Committee on Impeachment and Investigation of the State’s Response to COVID-19 in Nursing Homes and Allegations of Sexual Harassment Against the Governor.”

Today’s resolution expands the duties of the Impeachment Commission to include investigating multiple sexual harassment claims that have now materialized. Three women, including two former staff members, have made public accusations of inappropriate behavior on the part of Gov. Cuomo. The resolution sets a 60-day deadline for the Committee to conduct its work and submit findings and recommendations to the Legislature.

The bipartisan panel would consist of eight members, with two appointees from each legislative leader. Of those eight members, the Assembly Speaker and Senate Majority Leader would jointly appoint one co-chair, while another co-chair would be named by the Minority leaders in each house. The impeachment panel would have the same powers of a legislative committee, including the ability to subpoena witnesses and compel records, correspondence and documents related to the matter being produced.

“Over the last few weeks, a number of Democrats have produced headlines, articles and soundbites with calls for investigations or even impeachment. This resolution is a way they can actually produce results,” Barclay said.

*Press release from the Assembly Minority Conference.

