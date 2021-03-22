ALBANY, NY – Today, Assembly Republican Leader Will Barclay and Senate Republican Leader Robert Ortt introduced joint resolutions ( J541 ) to overturn Gov. Cuomo’s arbitrary 11 p.m. curfew for bars and restaurants, according to the Assembly Minority Conference.

Barclay, Ortt and members of their conferences have continued to speak out against confusing and unscientific mandates, like this one, inhibiting restaurants in the state.

“It’s obvious that we are no longer operating under a system where science is driving decisions. There is no data that explains lifting curfews on certain facilities and leaving bars and restaurants off that list. Overturning Gov. Cuomo’s senseless, arbitrary directives is as easy as passing a resolution. It’s time for Democrats to take that step,” said Leader Barclay (R,C,I-Pulaski). “Despite claims by the Democrat Majorities that they revoked the governor’s emergency powers, there are still egregious mandates in place that have absolutely no scientific basis. These arbitrary rules remain in effect at the whim of one man — our embattled governor — and they continue to harm our small businesses. I’m hopeful the Majority will bring our common-sense proposal to the floor and join us in providing some relief to our bars and restaurants that have been devastated by the pandemic,” said Sen. Ortt (R-Tonawanda).

Last November, the governor issued Executive Order 202.74 that imposed a 10 p.m. curfew for bars, restaurants, gyms, fitness centers and other facilities throughout the state. In February of this year, he extended the curfew to 11 p.m., and just last week, lifted it completely for gyms, fitness centers, casinos, movie theaters, bowling alleys and billiard halls beginning April 5. Restaurants, however, are being held to a different standard with no apparent explanation as they await a “reevaluation” next month. The Assembly Republican Conference has been critical of weak measures taken in recent weeks to curb the governor’s executive authority. A recent bill enacted by Democrats in the Assembly, A.5967, merely removed the original April 30, 2021 expiration date of the governor’s authority and continues to afford the governor enormous executive latitude. The governor is still being permitted to modify or extend all of the directives he has issued to date. Legislative Republicans have also criticized the governor and legislative leaders enabling his restrictive policies by calling for an end to his arbitrary rule that customers must purchase food with their alcoholic beverages. That policy continues to remain in place as well.

*Press release from the Assembly Minority Conference.

