ALBANY, NY – Today, Assembly Republican Leader Will Barclay and Senate Republican Leader Robert Ortt introduced joint resolutions (J541) to overturn Gov. Cuomo’s arbitrary 11 p.m. curfew for bars and restaurants, according to the Assembly Minority Conference.
Barclay, Ortt and members of their conferences have continued to speak out against confusing and unscientific mandates, like this one, inhibiting restaurants in the state.
“It’s obvious that we are no longer operating under a system where science is driving decisions. There is no data that explains lifting curfews on certain facilities and leaving bars and restaurants off that list. Overturning Gov. Cuomo’s senseless, arbitrary directives is as easy as passing a resolution. It’s time for Democrats to take that step,” said Leader Barclay (R,C,I-Pulaski).
“Despite claims by the Democrat Majorities that they revoked the governor’s emergency powers, there are still egregious mandates in place that have absolutely no scientific basis. These arbitrary rules remain in effect at the whim of one man — our embattled governor — and they continue to harm our small businesses. I’m hopeful the Majority will bring our common-sense proposal to the floor and join us in providing some relief to our bars and restaurants that have been devastated by the pandemic,” said Sen. Ortt (R-Tonawanda).
Last November, the governor issued Executive Order 202.74 that imposed a 10 p.m. curfew for bars, restaurants, gyms, fitness centers and other facilities throughout the state. In February of this year, he extended the curfew to 11 p.m., and just last week, lifted it completely for gyms, fitness centers, casinos, movie theaters, bowling alleys and billiard halls beginning April 5. Restaurants, however, are being held to a different standard with no apparent explanation as they await a “reevaluation” next month.
The Assembly Republican Conference has been critical of weak measures taken in recent weeks to curb the governor’s executive authority. A recent bill enacted by Democrats in the Assembly, A.5967, merely removed the original April 30, 2021 expiration date of the governor’s authority and continues to afford the governor enormous executive latitude. The governor is still being permitted to modify or extend all of the directives he has issued to date.
Legislative Republicans have also criticized the governor and legislative leaders enabling his restrictive policies by calling for an end to his arbitrary rule that customers must purchase food with their alcoholic beverages. That policy continues to remain in place as well.
*Press release from the Assembly Minority Conference.
They’re just jealous that Governor Cuomo was hailed for his strategic life saving measures. The strategies his team put into place were a model used across the country and the whiners fail to understand that when lives are saved heroes are made. There was absolutely nothing “arbitrary” or “senseless” or “egregrious” for curfews. Ortt’s quote “absolutely no scientific basis” lays bare his ignorance and ego. Jealousy is a terrible quality. Not once will they ever say what they want done differently, since doing so comes a huge risk when their idea backfires and a surge is the result. Not once have they offered any alternatives. Just whine, whine, whine. So sophomoric. No depth of character…..typical politicians.
From another article: “The data shows that our case counts are still considerably higher than our pre-peak numbers that we saw before Halloween,” Oldenburg said. “The infection is spreading more among younger residents over the past few weeks.”
Case counts are the science/data Ortt says is absent. He is absent.
Jeer, grouse, complain, gripe, grumble, harp, whine, carp, rant, moan, kvetch, rave, quibble. No matter how long or how loud they go low, we’ll take the high road to get us out of this Worldwide Pandemic ASAP, with saving lives being Priority #1.
That makes as much sense as raising the state speed limit on secondary roads to 75 mph. Perfect analogy.
I’ll have a a Blue Light with a twist of Covid 19, please.