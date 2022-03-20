NEW YORK – Assemblyman Kevin Byrne, along with his colleagues in the Assembly Minority Conference, will hold a press conference tomorrow, March 21 at 12:30 p.m. to call on the Legislature to take up an amendment to the state Constitution, A.9095, ensuring the right to vote in New York is entitled only to American citizens.

If passed by the Legislature and signed by the governor, the amendment would be decided by New York voters through a referendum.

WHO : Assemblyman Kevin Byrne (R,C,I,SAM,ROS-Mahopac)

Assemblyman Mike Reilly (R,C-Staten Island)

Assemblyman Michael Tannousis (R,C-Staten Island/Brooklyn)

Members of the Assembly Minority Conference

WHEN: Tomorrow, March 21 at 12:30 p.m.

WHERE: New York State Capitol, 3rd Floor, Million Dollar Staircase

The event will be livestreamed on Facebook at www.facebook.com/nyracc

