today announced that he is once again participating in the annual “Tithe My Shoes” charity drive, an effort to collect new or gently used shoes and boots for the Rescue Mission with an emphasis on children’s shoes. The 11annual “Tithe My Shoes” drive is spearheaded by former Central Square Mayor and Executive Director of the Oswego County Conference of Mayors, Millard “Mudd” Murphy.

“Mudd has launched an incredible initiative, and I’m excited to see this charitable effort continue to thrive. As we approach the 11th annual ‘Tithe My Shoes’ drive, it’s inspiring to see how this event has grown year after year. It’s become a community tradition, with individuals, families and organizations coming together to donate hundreds of pairs of shoes. The generosity displayed by our community is truly heartwarming as the spirit of giving continues to spread and more people recognize the power of this cause,” said Leader Barclay.

“It’s an honor to collaborate with Leader Barclay, SUNY Oswego, local municipalities and churches on this important initiative. We are fortunate to be part of such a compassionate community, one that continues to come together to support those in need. This year, we’re focusing on collecting even more shoes for children, and I know that with everyone’s generosity, we can make a real difference for families this holiday season. People’s kindness never ceases to amaze me, and I’m hopeful that, together, we can bring a little extra joy to those who need it most,” said Murphy.

Below is a list of drop-off sites: