“Mudd has launched an incredible initiative, and I’m excited to see this charitable effort continue to thrive. As we approach the 11th annual ‘Tithe My Shoes’ drive, it’s inspiring to see how this event has grown year after year. It’s become a community tradition, with individuals, families and organizations coming together to donate hundreds of pairs of shoes. The generosity displayed by our community is truly heartwarming as the spirit of giving continues to spread and more people recognize the power of this cause,” said Leader Barclay.
“It’s an honor to collaborate with Leader Barclay, SUNY Oswego, local municipalities and churches on this important initiative. We are fortunate to be part of such a compassionate community, one that continues to come together to support those in need. This year, we’re focusing on collecting even more shoes for children, and I know that with everyone’s generosity, we can make a real difference for families this holiday season. People’s kindness never ceases to amaze me, and I’m hopeful that, together, we can bring a little extra joy to those who need it most,” said Murphy.
Below is a list of drop-off sites:
- Leader Barclay’s Assembly District Office, 19 Canalview Mall, Fulton, NY 13069
- SUNY Oswego Culkin Hall — 7060 State Route 104, Oswego, NY 13126 (Take State Route 104 to Sweet Road and enter building doors accessible from parking lot located at the end of Sweet Road)
- Oswego City Hall, 13 West Oneida St., Oswego, NY 13126
- Central Square Community Church, 833 U.S. Rt. 11, Central Square, NY 13036, Tuesday through Friday 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
- Pulaski Village Office, 4917 Jefferson St., Pulaski, NY 13142
- Phoenix Village Office, 455 Main St., Phoenix, NY 13135
- Central Square Clerk Office, 3125 East Ave., Central Square, NY 13036
- Town of Mexico Town Clerk Office, 64 S Jefferson St., Mexico, NY 13114
- Central Square School District Administrative Offices, 44 School Drive, Central Square, NY 13036
- Cleveland Village Hall, 2 Clay St., Cleveland, NY 13042
- Parish Municipal Office, 2938 E Main St., Parish, NY 13131
Be the first to comment