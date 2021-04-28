Barclay: Curfews For Bars, Restaurants Should Be Lifted Today

STATEMENT FROM ASSEMBLY MINORITY LEADER WILL BARCLAY ON THE GOVERNOR’S BAR & RESTAURANT CURFEW

“The governor’s arbitrary curfews put bars and restaurants at a serious disadvantage and caused undo harm to small businesses fighting for survival. Lifting senseless curfews on these establishments has been a matter of ‘when,’ not ‘if.’ Assembly Republicans advocated for this for months, and this much-needed policy adjustment is long overdue.

While this is welcome news for the restaurant industry, it is still taking far too long to become reality. Curfews should be lifted today, not in a month’s time. Bar and restaurant owners should be allowed to operate under the same guidelines as gyms, fitness centers, casinos and other businesses.

We will continue to advocate for the governor to loosen his grip on state policies and begin to allow our state to return to a sense of normalcy. This is a step in the right direction, but much more needs to be done.”

