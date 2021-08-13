STATEMENT FROM ASSEMBLY MINORITY LEADER WILL BARCLAY ON GOV. CUOMO’S IMPEACHMENT INVESTIGATION BEING DROPPED

“The decision to drop the impeachment investigation of Gov. Andrew Cuomo is a massive disservice to the goals of transparency and accountability.

Moving forward with the impeachment would have brought a necessary conclusion to an important endeavor and ensured Andrew Cuomo would never be permitted to hold statewide office. Instead, mountains of evidence and months of work will now be hidden from the public by this disappointing, tone-deaf decision.

The Legislature had a chance to deliver accountability and justice to the victims of Andrew Cuomo’s failed administration. Today’s announcement is a slap in the face to the people this body was elected to represent.”

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...