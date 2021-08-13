STATEMENT FROM ASSEMBLY MINORITY LEADER WILL BARCLAY ON GOV. CUOMO’S IMPEACHMENT INVESTIGATION BEING DROPPED
“The decision to drop the impeachment investigation of Gov. Andrew Cuomo is a massive disservice to the goals of transparency and accountability.
Moving forward with the impeachment would have brought a necessary conclusion to an important endeavor and ensured Andrew Cuomo would never be permitted to hold statewide office. Instead, mountains of evidence and months of work will now be hidden from the public by this disappointing, tone-deaf decision.
The Legislature had a chance to deliver accountability and justice to the victims of Andrew Cuomo’s failed administration. Today’s announcement is a slap in the face to the people this body was elected to represent.”
Haha … guess you’ll have to find some other issue to latch onto in your desperate effort to resuscitate the dying and fascistic white nationalist Republican Party. Cuomo’s gone, he resigned for personal issues, and the fact remains that the Democratic platform is far superior to the Republican platform. So, with all due respect, let it go brah 🙂
…unfortunately thousands of seniors in nursing homes could not be reached for comment
Right, because we all know how well the Republican Party has performed in response to a global pandemic … denial, anti-science lunacy, fierce opposition to basic public safety measures like masks and social-distancing. But yeah, I’m sure Republican politicians would have done way better with nursing home deaths … as they were denying even the existence of the virus.