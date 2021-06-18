Column from Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay

I am pleased to announce the launch of my annual New York State Assembly Summer Reading Challenge in partnership with the Oswego Bookmobile. This year’s challenge encourages kids in the 120th Assembly District to read for at least 15 minutes a day for 40 days throughout July and August.

After a challenging year when COVID-19 protocols impacted school schedules and learning environments, books and leisure reading take on a new level of importance for kids this summer. Independent summer reading allows the freedom to choose different topics based on personal interests – this type of self-directed learning is fun and beneficial for children’s growth and creativity. Further, setting aside time for reading is important to keep children’s minds active during the school break.

I am extremely grateful to our local schools, libraries and the Oswego Bookmobile for their assistance in distributing books to kids this summer and throughout the year. I encourage families to visit their local libraries and to make a stop at the Oswego Bookmobile where children can receive age-appropriate books and snacks for free. The Bookmobile will travel throughout the City of Oswego from July 5 to August 20 each Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday.

The schedule for the Oswego Bookmobile is as follows:

Mondays: 9-11 a.m. at Charles Riley School, 269 East 8th St.; 12:30-2:30 p.m. at East Park on East Oneida Street.

Tuesdays: 9-11 a.m. at Kingsford Park School, 275 West 5th St.; 12:30-2:30 p.m. at West Park on West Fifth Street.

Wednesdays: 9-11 a.m. at Fitzhugh Park School, 195 East Bridge St.; 12:30-1:15 p.m. at Hill Top Trailer Park; 1:30-2:15 p.m. at Hillcrest Trailer Park; and

Fridays: 9-9:45 a.m. Champlain Commons; 10-11 a.m. at Buccaneer Blvd.; 12:30-2:30 p.m. at Oak Hill Park on East 8th Street.

To participate in this year’s Reading Challenge, please download a brochure here. This brochure features a calendar to track each child’s reading days. Once the challenge is complete, readers and their families are asked to send the forms to my office to be recognized for their hard work and dedication. A party to honor the participants is planned for the fall. If you would like a brochure mailed to you, please call my district office at 315-598-5185 or email your mailing address to [email protected].

Additionally, Summer Reading at New York Libraries has announced their theme of “Tails and Tales” for the 2021 summer season. Libraries throughout the state will be participating by hosting events concurrent with this animal theme. To see which libraries are participating in your area, please visit their website.

If you have any questions or comments on this or any other state issue, or if you would like to be added to my mailing list or receive my newsletter, please contact my office. My office can be reached by mail at 19 Canalview Mall, Fulton, NY 13069 and by email at [email protected]. You may also find me, Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay, on Facebook or on Twitter at @WillABarclay.

