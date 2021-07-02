Weekly Column from Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay

There are many elements that bond us together as Americans: our democratic ideals, our love of freedom, the value we place on hard work, ingenuity and fighting for what we believe in. The Fourth of July is a day when we can reflect on those things and celebrate all that it took to become the greatest nation, and the importance of preserving our liberty and way of life.

America’s independence did not come easily, and it was only through the courage of our nation’s founders who demanded fairness and equity that we celebrate this weekend. That enduring spirit has guided our country though times of war and peace and everything in between, and it is our greatest gift as a nation. Today, thousands of brave men and women continue to protect our freedom and we must not take for granted the importance of this holiday as it is a reminder of their steadfast vigilance and commitment.

We are fortunate that this year we will be able to celebrate the holiday with friends and family, without the restraints of COVID-19. Sadly, last year celebrations were limited, but we have come a long way. The widespread availability of COVID-19 vaccines has forced the virus into retreat, and there will be far fewer restrictions. To that end, it will be much easier to gather together to participate in the day’s festivities.

One great tradition I am happy see continue is the City of Oswego’s annual firework display, launched from the railroad pedestrian bridge over the Oswego River. The display will begin at 9:45 p.m. and will be paired with a free concert from local rock band “Long Time Coming.” According to the City of Oswego, the concert will take place on West First Street from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. The city’s open container ordinance will be temporarily lifted and downtown restaurants will also expand their outdoor dining space to accommodate larger crowds.

However you choose to celebrate Independence Day this year, be sure to do it safely and responsibly. Finally, I want to wish you all a fun, safe and happy Fourth of July; there is much to celebrate in 2021!

If you have any questions or comments on this or any other state issue, or if you would like to be added to my mailing list or receive my newsletter, please contact my office. My office can be reached by mail at 19 Canalview Mall, Fulton, NY 13069 and by email at [email protected]. You may also find me, Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay, on Facebook or on Twitter at @WillABarclay.

