April 1st is the annual deadline to pass the State Budget. But with the Legislature ending its work week yesterday, the budget is once again late and One-Party Rule has failed to meet its most basic obligation. This is an embarrassment for Gov. Hochul and lawmakers, and an affront to the processes we rely on to ensure New York state operates properly.

The people of New York expect and deserve an on-time spending plan. Instead, they have been subjected to a secretive, closed-door and ultimately, failed budget negotiation that has left the state’s record-breaking spending plan, which could exceed $220 billion, in limbo. There is simply no excuse for this level of dysfunction.

From a financial standpoint, New York state is in a uniquely favorable situation in which to pass a budget and meet the deadline. Revenues are far ahead of projections. Billions of dollars in federal aid are available for distribution. If “three Dems in a room” can’t get the job done this year, imagine the level of chaos if a fiscal crisis hits.

Consider: In March 2008, Gov. David Paterson took office two weeks before the budget deadline after Eliot Spitzer’s infamous resignation. He inherited a staggering 4-year budget gap of $33.7 billion, but he and the Legislature managed to pass a final budget in just over three weeks. In contrast, Kathy Hochul has been in office for seven months with a 4-year SURPLUS of $22.4 billion, but April 1st will come and go without any plan in place.

The years-long impact of COVID-19 has been substantial. We need a firm path forward. However, another year of Democrats’ inability to effectively govern has yielded needless gridlock and has exacerbated an already-tumultuous period for New Yorkers. This year was supposed to be different. When Gov. Hochul first assumed office she proclaimed her administration would be more open and transparent in the hopes of restoring faith in government. And yet, here we are faced with the fact Albany dysfunction is unchanged.

Truth be told, the governor has a great deal of leverage in the budget process and its negotiations. However, what we saw this week was a failure to lead. Clearly, it has been an extremely challenging two years for New York. We cannot afford this brand of ineffectual government right now, and the fact that there are conversations about passing a “timely” budget as opposed to an “on-time” budget is disgraceful. It’s dysfunctional.

The Assembly Republican Conference has worked tirelessly to craft a legislative roadmap to prosperity, success and a better quality of life for New Yorkers. As the Democrats’ failed negotiations drag on, our Conference will continue to advocate for the people of this state in the hopes of creating a better, healthier economy and safer communities. It is our sincere hope the governor and her legislative counterparts quickly move past their differences, negotiate in good faith on behalf of the 20 million residents of this state and immediately resume the people’s work. It is, literally, job one.

