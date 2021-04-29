OSWEGO – Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay (R,C,I-Pulaski) announced that he will host a blood drive with City of Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow to benefit the American Red Cross.

The drive will be held on Friday, May 7 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Roy C. McCrobie Building at 41 Lake Street, Oswego.

“The Red Cross provides an amazing service with these community blood drives,” Barclay said. “My office is proud to partner with them and Mayor Barlow to help provide an opportunity for people to donate blood locally. The need for blood is particularly critical due to the restrictions and continued closures caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. My office is happy to help where we can.”

“I am proud to partner with Leader Barclay on this annual blood drive once again,” Barlow said. “Donating blood helps people who are going through cancer treatments, have experienced trauma and live with other chronic disorders. I encourage anyone who is able to donate to do so. It saves lives.”

Eligible donors must weigh at least 110 pounds, be 16-75 years old (16-year-olds must have parental permission; those 76 and over need a doctor’s note) and cannot have received a tattoo within the past year. Donors are encouraged to eat and be well hydrated prior to giving blood.

To schedule an appointment to donate blood, please call Assemblyman Barclay’s district office at 315-598-5185 or email [email protected] or sign up at the Red Cross at https://www.redcross.org/give-blood to select an appointment time.

