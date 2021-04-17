Barclay: New Guidance Allowing For Graduation Ceremonies A Positive Sign Of Progress

Legislative Column from Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay

The gradual reopening of New York’s businesses and movement toward normalcy in daily activities has provided a lot of optimism and hope for our small business owners, consumers, employees and residents of New York. To that end, my colleagues in the Minority Conference and I are pleased to see graduating high school students included in those reopening efforts. New guidance was recently announced that will allow in-person graduation ceremonies to take place. This is an important milestone and day for students, and it is critical that no group of individuals is overlooked as we continue to reopen our state.

Earlier this month, members of our Conference wrote a letter to Dr. Howard Zucker, Commissioner of the New York State Department of Health, advocating for much-needed guidance with respect to high school graduations and other end-of-year school events. We are thrilled to report that our call for such guidance was heard and both indoor and outdoor ceremonies will be permitted with proper health and safety procedures in place.

While certainly headed in the right direction, we are not out of the woods yet. COVID-19 is still a risk that is still prevalent across the state. However, with the increased availability of vaccines, and the widespread adoption of best practices like mask-wearing and social distancing, we are able to begin a path back toward normalization. We must not needlessly restrict important social, recreational and economic activities without good cause. New Yorkers have learned a great deal and have made incredible sacrifices to change their day-to-day lives. With the proper protocols in place, we can, and we will, be able to celebrate the great accomplishments of our graduating seniors. They earned this day, and they deserve to be able to enjoy it as others have in years past.

The challenges we have faced and the hardships we have endured over the past year have been extraordinary, to say the least. It is extremely important that, now, as the worst parts of lockdown and quarantine subside, we give our residents, students, families and all those who were forced to forego important milestones and events a chance to experience as much as possible. Being able to walk across the stage, proudly, in front of loved ones is exactly the sort of thing we ought to be working toward making happen on a regular basis.

If you have any questions or comments on this or any other state issue, or if you would like to be added to my mailing list or receive my newsletter, please contact my office. My office can be reached by mail at 200 North Second Street, Fulton, New York 13069 and by email at [email protected] You may also find me, Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay, on Facebook or on Twitter at @WillABarclay.

