Each year, nearly 17,000 women in New York state are diagnosed with breast cancer and it claims the lives of around 2,500 of them. Estimates suggest approximately one in eight women will receive a breast cancer diagnosis during their lifetime. As such, it is one of the most common forms of cancer in the state, according to information from the Department of Health.

During October, which is recognized as Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the Assembly Minority Conference continues to promote education and prevention efforts aimed at combating breast cancer. This year, The National Breast Cancer Foundation is calling on women to RISE up to ensure everyone has access to critically-important screenings and support. Early detection is crucial, as the American Cancer Society notes breast cancer deaths declined dramatically—there was a 40% dip between 1989 and 2016—due to improvements in early detection.

For those looking for more information, the American Cancer Society has a helpful guide with some great preventative care recommendations. According to information from the organization, women should consider regular screenings at age 45, with an option to begin those screenings at age 40. They also have a tip guide to bring to doctors’ visits, a database of free or low-cost health centers that can screen with no insurance needed and more in-depth screening guidelines.

The risk of breast cancer is especially prevalent in women older than 45. According to information from Komen.org, while age is one of the primary risk factors for breast cancer, there are also several factors that can decrease your risk. Physical activity, limiting alcohol, maintaining a healthy weight, breastfeeding and avoiding menopausal hormones are among those factors.

In my district, the Oswego County Opportunities Cancer Services Program can help uninsured women between the ages of 40 and 64 obtain access to breast and cervical cancer screenings. These services are a vital part of the mission to detect and fight cancer as early as possible, and our community is lucky to have this important resource.

Breast Cancer Awareness Month provides a great opportunity to raise awareness and promote education about this awful disease. Through the work of our community partners, medical research, support groups and grassroots educational campaigns, we will continue to make progress combating breast cancer. It is my sincere hope everyone takes some time this month to consider their own risk factors and communicate any questions and concerns they may have with a medical professional.

