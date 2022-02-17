Statement From Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay

“Throughout her distinguished career in public service, Sen. Patty Ritchie has been among the most dedicated and effective voices for the region we both call home. I’ve been fortunate to work alongside her for many years and know she will be greatly missed.

Sen. Ritchie understood the concerns of upstate New Yorkers and never stopped fighting for the needs of her constituents, both as St. Lawrence County Clerk and for more than a decade in the state Legislature. She should be extremely proud of all her achievements and the legacy of public service she leaves behind.

The North Country has benefitted greatly from her leadership. I wish her all the best in her next chapter.”

