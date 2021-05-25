Barclay To Collect Food Items For ‘Blessings In A Backpack’

FULTON – Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay (R,C,I-Pulaski) yesterday announced he will collect food items needed for “Blessings In A Backpack,” partnering with their Fulton and Oswego County chapters through Friday, June 11.

Throughout the school year, the organization works to provide food on weekends for elementary children in need by sending snacks and ready-to-cook, microwavable meals home on Fridays. Prior to summer vacation, larger packages are distributed to elementary students to supply food for July and August.

“The volunteers at ‘Blessings In A Backpack’ do great work in our communities to help meet the needs of hungry children at times when other resources are not available, especially on weekends and during the summer months,” said Leader Barclay. “I am grateful for the dedicated individuals who make this program possible and I’m proud to partner with them for this important initiative. Through the generosity of our community, I know we can make it a success and help children throughout Fulton and Oswego counties.”

The following child-friendly, shelf-stable and easily consumed items will be collected until Friday, June 11:

Peanut butter

Jelly

Tuna fish

Canned chicken

Cans of Vienna sausage

Instant oatmeal packets

Whole grain cereal bars such as Nutri-grain bars

Mini meat sticks, such as SlimJim snack size or Aldi’s Simms Sticks

Pudding cups

Applesauce cups

Cans of condensed chicken noodle and tomato soup

Individual packets of microwavable macaroni and cheese (sold in packs of four)

“Partnering with people like Leader Barclay gives us an opportunity to make more people aware of the needs that are out there. We hope this drive results in more snacks and food before the school year lets out so we can include a good, healthy variety in the summer delivery,” said Melissa Russell of Oswego County’s “Blessings In A Backpack” Chapter.

“This community is incredibly generous and has been supportive of our mission since the start. We are grateful for Leader Barclay’s assistance this year and look forward to packing those summer break bags full,” said Susan Traub of Fulton County’s “Blessings In A Backpack” Chapter.

Those interested in helping can drop off items at Assembly Minority Leader Barclay’s district office located at 19 Canalview Mall in Fulton.

