OSWEGO – Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay (R,C,I-Pulaski) will host a free electronics recycling event on June 26 in Oswego from 8:30 a.m. to noon.

He invites anyone in the community to register and come to the event. The event is being hosted in partnership with Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow, Novelis, Assemblyman Brian Manktelow (R,C,I-Lyons) and Sunnking, an electronics recycling company.

Any local resident may register to bring electronics to the event free of charge. All who plan to attend must first register. To register, visit sunnking.com/events or call (585) 637-8365. The event will take place at the SUNY Oswego parking lot on the corner of Sheldon Avenue and West Seneca Street. Those attending are asked to enter off Mollison Street or Johnson Road. There is a limit of four TV or computer monitors per car.

Those who attend will be asked to stay in their cars and items will be unloaded from cars and trucks as people pull through. Items that will be accepted include computers, laptops, gaming devices, printers, lab and medical equipment, printers, digital cameras, home appliances (not including refrigerators) and old cell phones.

To see a complete list of acceptable materials, visit https://www.sunnking.com/acceptable-materials.

