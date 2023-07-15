Oswego County, NYS First Responders Again Prove They Are The Gold Standard Of Emergency Service

ALBANY, NY – Residents of Oswego County and in other parts of the state are still reeling from this week’s major flooding event, but thanks to the incredible work of our local emergency service personnel and first responders the impact of the event did not reach the level of catastrophe it may have without their efforts.

Oswego was one of many counties to be placed in a state of emergency during the storm, which destroyed untold sums of property and even proved tragically fatal in Orange County. Over the course of two days, emergency responders throughout New York worked tirelessly to ensure the safety, health and well-being of those impacted. As always, their steadfast dedication, bravery and willingness to put their communities first deserves our most sincere gratitude. Thank you to those who helped keep our neighbors safe; your work did not go unnoticed.

Emergency storm events are an inherently dangerous, and unfortunately natural, part of the job of being a first responder. For this reason, I have staunchly advocated for the training and funding needed to ensure emergency personnel have the proper support and resources to do their work safely and effectively. These recent storm events are yet another reminder of why it is critical we continue to support those who protect our communities.

For those individuals impacted by the flooding in Oswego or other parts of New York, do not hesitate to reach out to your local, state or federal representatives with questions or concerns about how to proceed. Emergency resources and information are also available through the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services. For those affected in the Hudson Valley, there may also be additional resources available through the newly created William J. Larkin, Jr. Community Response Task Force set up with the help of Assemblyman Brian Maher.

We will never be able to truly shield ourselves from our environment. However, we can be prepared, and we can resolve to work together to lift our neighbors when they need a hand. I am proud of the incredible effort put forth by our community members and first responders during this storm event, and I will continue to do my part to support them legislatively as I have since first elected to the state Assembly.

If you have any questions or comments on this or any other state issue, or if you would like to be added to my mailing list or receive my newsletter, please contact my office. My office can be reached by mail at 19 Canalview Mall, Fulton, NY 13069 and by email at [email protected]. You may also find me, Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay, on Facebook or on Twitter at @WillABarclay.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...