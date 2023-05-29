Statement By Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay

ALBANY, NY – Following is a Memorial Day statement from New York State Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay:

“Memorial Day is a solemn occasion to honor the courageous men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice while serving our nation. Today is a stark reminder of the tremendous price paid by generations of American armed service members who have protected our way of life and defended the principles of democracy.

Preserving freedom, peace and American way of life has not come without a cost, and our fallen heroes are in our hearts today. As we gather with family and friends, let us remember and reflect while appreciating our many blessings and recognizing a debt to our nation’s veterans that can never be repaid.”

