ALBANY – Following is a statement from New York State Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay:

“Assembly committee meetings will finally be televised, representing a welcome and overdue measure of transparency to our legislative work. Assembly Republicans introduced this measure prior to 2016, when the law requiring televised meetings was passed.

Today’s news, that the meetings will finally be televised, is a step toward better government, and a welcome change to outdated legislative proceedings. The Legislature functions best when its business is conducted in the open and subject to input from diverse, public interests. I am pleased to see this will be the case going forward.”

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...