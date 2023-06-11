I’m committed to restoring transparency to government, which is why I explain every vote I take on the House floor. While we may not always agree, you will always know where I stand on the issues and how I vote in Congress. This Congress my office has already explained more than 500 votes. To read more about my votes and see the full list with explanations of all the legislation considered this week by the House, please click here I voted “Yes” on H.R.2812, the Middle Market IPO Underwriting Cost Act, which will require the Government Accountability Office (GAO) to study and report to Congress on the direct and indirect costs for small- and medium-sized companies to undertake initial public offerings (IPOs). IPOs help companies raise capital by engaging in the public markets, however, their costs can often be prohibitive to smaller companies, which lessens normal investor’s ability to access these investments and their potential growth opportunities. Providing an independent report on these costs by the GAO will allow Congress to better understand this issue so it can create an informed solution. This bill passed by a vote of 390-10. I voted “Yes” on H.R. 2793, the Encouraging Public Offerings Act. This bill codifies two existing Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) policies to provide certainty to companies seeking to enter public markets. First, it codifies an issuer’s ability to test the waters by communicating with potential investors to determine interest in a securities offering before or after the filing of a registration statement. Second, it guarantees that issuers are allowed to submit a confidential draft registration statement to the Securities and Exchange Commission for review prior to public filing or within one year after the initial public offering or registration. I am committed to ensuring that federal regulations work for startups and small businesses and allow them to consult in good faith with federal agencies. This bill passed the House by a vote of 384-13.