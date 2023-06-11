|
Joe Biden’s Department of Justice Continues its Political Persecution of President Trump
This week, President Joe Biden’s Department of Justice once again put its two-tiered system of justice on display for all Americans to see with yet another partisan political persecution of Donald Trump. Meanwhile, Joe Biden, Hillary Clinton, Hunter Biden, James Comey, Peter Strozk, Lisa Page and so many other corrupt Democrats continue to escape any shred of accountability.
In fact, this latest move against Donald Trump came just days after House Republican members of the Oversight Committee were able to review new and deeply troubling documents containing allegations that then-Vice President Joe Biden was paid $5 million in a bribery scheme that benefitted him and his family.
Every American should once again be concerned about the politicized two-tiered system of justice we now have in America. House Republicans will continue to hold the bureaucracy accountable and fight for fairness and transparency.
As the owner of a small manufacturing and printing company, I have experienced firsthand the negative effects Obamacare has had on driving up healthcare costs for Main Street businesses. This has hurt the ability of small businesses to provide employees with quality insurance options at an affordable price.
Unfortunately, up to 70% of small businesses are unaware of programs and credits at the federal level that they may be able to use to help defray the costs of providing a wider range of health insurance options to their employees.
This week, my bill, the Small Business Flexibility Act
, passed the full Ways and Means Committee with bipartisan support during a markup hearing. This positive step forward moves us closer to ensuring that our small businesses are informed of the flexible health insurance options they can utilize to expand access to coverage for their employees and lower healthcare costs across the board.
The Islamic Republic of Iran’s nuclear program is a threat to Israel and jeopardizes regional stability and global security. This week, I sent a bipartisan letter to the leaders of the United Kingdom, France, and Germany (known collectively as the E3), encouraging the countries to initiate snapback sanctions on Iran under United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Resolution 2231.
This action by our E3 partners would reimpose sanctions on the Iranian regime that were removed under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).
It is an indisputable fact that Iran is in violation of the JCPOA, which is why our European allies must initiate snapback now to reimpose previously lifted sanctions. Snapback sanctions will send a clear message to Iran that its nuclear extortion has severe consequences and that the expansion of its nuclear program will not be tolerated. We cannot sit back and allow Iran to continue to increase its nuclear capabilities and threaten our national and global security. The time for bold and decisive action is now.
I’m committed to restoring transparency to government, which is why I explain every vote I take on the House floor. While we may not always agree, you will always know where I stand on the issues and how I vote in Congress. This Congress my office has already explained more than 500 votes.
To read more about my votes and see the full list with explanations of all the legislation considered this week by the House
.
- I voted “Yes” on H.R.2812, the Middle Market IPO Underwriting Cost Act, which will require the Government Accountability Office (GAO) to study and report to Congress on the direct and indirect costs for small- and medium-sized companies to undertake initial public offerings (IPOs). IPOs help companies raise capital by engaging in the public markets, however, their costs can often be prohibitive to smaller companies, which lessens normal investor’s ability to access these investments and their potential growth opportunities. Providing an independent report on these costs by the GAO will allow Congress to better understand this issue so it can create an informed solution. This bill passed by a vote of 390-10.
- I voted “Yes” on H.R. 2793, the Encouraging Public Offerings Act. This bill codifies two existing Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) policies to provide certainty to companies seeking to enter public markets. First, it codifies an issuer’s ability to test the waters by communicating with potential investors to determine interest in a securities offering before or after the filing of a registration statement. Second, it guarantees that issuers are allowed to submit a confidential draft registration statement to the Securities and Exchange Commission for review prior to public filing or within one year after the initial public offering or registration. I am committed to ensuring that federal regulations work for startups and small businesses and allow them to consult in good faith with federal agencies. This bill passed the House by a vote of 384-13.
Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz is a hero who devoted nearly 35 years to upholding justice and protecting his community. In 2022, he was tragically killed in the line of duty. That’s why this week, I introduced a bipartisan bill renaming the post office facility located in his hometown of Avon, NY, in his honor.
Officer Mazurkiewicz was born and raised in Avon. He began his law enforcement service in 1988, starting as a Jail Deputy with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department. In 1993, he transitioned to the Rochester Police Department, where he served as a Patrol Officer in the Clinton and Goodman Sections before moving to the Tactical Unit in 2002.
Officer Mazurkiewicz served with excellence, receiving numerous awards. This includes the Life Saving Award, Officer of the Month Award, 17 Excellent Police Service Awards, seven Unit Commendation Awards, 32 Chief’s Letters of Commendation, and the Good Conduct Award for his impeccable record.
Officer Mazurkiewicz was tragically shot and killed while on duty in July 2022. He is survived by his wife, four children, three grandchildren, parents, brother, and sister. His murder was a tragedy that struck at the heart of our community and in recognition of his unwavering commitment and outstanding service, it is only fitting to rename the Avon Post Office in Officer Mazurkiewicz’s honor. It will be a continuous reminder to our community of his brave sacrifice and heroic service.
The Northern Border Regional Commission (NBRC) was created in 2008 as a regional economic development partnership involving federal, state, and local governments in the four northeastern states along the Northern Border, including New York, Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine.
While many New York counties are included in the NBRC, Wyoming County has been left out, which prevents the county from accessing many of the benefits. This week I introduced legislation to include Wyoming County as part of the NBRC. This legislation will enable Wyoming County to build partnerships and access funding that it can use to promote long-lasting economic advancements.
Update on New York Migrant Crisis
This week, New York City Mayor Eric Adams filed a lawsuit trying to force Upstate New York counties to accept his illegal sanctuary city policies.
Our communities are already struggling to take care of the neediest among us and now New York City liberals want us to foot the bill for their self-inflicted migrant crisis that has been fueled by their failed and illegal sanctuary city policies. I am standing with my Republican colleagues in Congress and local elected officials across Upstate New York to defend the rule of law.
This week I also joined my New York Republican colleagues in Congress in calling on the Biden administration to reverse
its unprecedented move to house migrants at JFK airport. Their decision will jeopardize national security and potentially threaten critical airport operations.
Don’t forget, my office will be hosting additional mobile office hour sessions during the month of June. During these mobile office hours, constituents can receive one-on-one assistance from my team of expert caseworkers on issues regarding federal agencies such as the Veterans Administration, Social Security Administration, Internal Revenue Service, or Passport Agency.
If you are interested in attending any of these mobile office hours, please schedule an appointment by calling (315) 236-7088 or walk in anytime to receive assistance. Scheduling an appointment ahead of time will allow for an expedited casework experience.
Wyoming County
Date: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
Time: 10 AM-12 PM
Place: Arcade Courthouse
Address: 17 Church St. Arcade NY
Ontario County
Date: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
Time: 10 AM-12 PM
Place: Naples Town Office
Address: 106 South Main St, Naples NY
Need Help with a Federal Agency? Call us today.
If you or someone you know ever needs assistance with a federal agency, we are just a phone call away and are ready to help you! Please contact my Victor Office at 585-869-2060, my Oswego Office at 315-236-7088 or my Lockport Office at 716-514-5130! Thank you for the opportunity to represent you.
