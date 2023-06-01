685,000 Older New Yorkers Rely on SNAP; Gillibrand’s Bill Would Help Get Food To Those Who Need It

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Today, U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, a member of the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry and the Senate Special Committee on Aging, held a video press conference to announce the Senior Hunger Prevention Act, legislation that would make Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits more robust and easily available to older Americans. Despite facing high rates of food insecurity, less than half of eligible older adults are enrolled in SNAP. Gillibrand’s bill would eliminate unnecessary administrative hurdles and make it easier for them to receive benefits.

“Skyrocketing grocery prices have left too many older Americans struggling to keep food on the table,” said Senator Gillibrand. “Help is available in the form of SNAP benefits, but the current application process is complex and deters many seniors from making use of this critical resource. The Senior Hunger Prevention Act would streamline and simplify the SNAP application process for seniors and increase the monthly benefit available to them. I’m proud to be leading this legislation and I look forward to getting it passed.”

The Senior Hunger Prevention Act would:

Increase the minimum monthly SNAP benefit for all participants by between $23 and $95 to help older adults afford more and better quality food. Streamline and simplify the SNAP application and certification process for older and disabled individuals. Expand SNAP food delivery options for homebound individuals and those with disabilities. Support outreach efforts to enroll more older adults and adults with disabilities in nutrition programs. Provide grants to nonprofits and local aging and disability service providersto bring fresh, local food to accessible locations.

The Senior Hunger Prevention Act is co-led by U.S. Senators Bob Casey (D-PA) and John Fetterman (D-PA) and cosponsored by Senators Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Mark Kelly (D-AZ), Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), and Rafael Warnock (D-GA).

The legislation is endorsed by the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, ADvancing States, Alliance to End Hunger, the American Public Health Association, Center for Science in the Public Interest, Feeding America, Food Research & Action Center, Generations United, the Gerontological Society of America, Meals on Wheels America, Meals on Wheels, the National Association of Nutrition and Aging Services Programs, the National Association of RSVP Directors, the National Council on Aging, the National Down Syndrome Congress, Share our Strength, and USAging.

The full text of the bill is available here.

