Gillibrand Announces Open Application Period For FEMA Assistance To Firefighters Grants

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand announced that the application period for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) Program is open until December 17.

The AFG Program provides local fire departments with funding to purchase protective gear, vehicles, and other equipment and to conduct trainings for emergency personnel. In fiscal year 2020, the AFG Program awarded over $16 million in federal funding to fire departments across New York State.

More information about the Fiscal Year 2021 AFG Program and application progress can be found here. The deadline to apply is December 17 at 5 p.m. ET.

Press release from Kirsten Gillibrand’s press office.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...