WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand announced $6,837,883 in federal funding for youth mental health initiatives and programs, as well as treatment for substance use disorders in New York State. The funding was allocated through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) and will be used to serve a wide array of needs, including helping to develop and support school- and community-based mental health programs and services, as well as expanding access to substance use disorder (SUD) treatments.

“Mental health is a critical part of youth wellbeing and growth,” said Senator Gillibrand.“I’m proud to announce this federal funding which will help ensure individuals with mental health conditions and substance use disorders have access to vital support and resources. I will continue fighting so everyone has the behavioral health services and resources they need.”

A full list of recipients is below:

Recipient Amount City Purpose RENSSELAER CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT INC $1,263,667 Rensselaer Project Advancing Wellness and Resiliency in Education (known as Project AWARE) CAYUGA COUNSELING SERVICE INC $574,217 Auburn National Child Traumatic Stress Initiative SAFE HORIZON, INC. $600,000 New York National Child Traumatic Stress Initiative NEW YORK UNIVERSITY $600,000 New York National Child Traumatic Stress Initiative CENTRAL NASSAU GUIDANCE AND COUNSELING SERVICES, INC. $600,000 Hicksville National Child Traumatic Stress Initiative HORIZON HEALTH SERVICES, INC $600,000 Queens Village National Child Traumatic Stress Initiative LIFELINE CENTER FOR CHILD DEVELOPMENT $600,000 Getzville Grants for the Benefit of Homeless Individuals FINGER LAKES AREA COUNSELING AND RECOVERY AGENCY, INC. $499,999 Clifton Springs Grants for the Benefit of Homeless Individuals FORTUNE SOCIETY, INC. $500,000 Long Island City Grants for the Benefit of Homeless Individuals HAITIAN CENTERS COUNCIL, INC. $500,000 Brooklyn Grants for the Benefit of Homeless Individuals VOLUNTEERS OF AMERICA – GREATER NEW YORK, INC. $500,000 New York Grants for the Benefit of Homeless Individuals

