Washington, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand hailed the awarding of $1.5 billion in CHIPS and Science Act funding for GlobalFoundries, a leading manufacturer of semiconductors. The funding will enable GlobalFoundries to expand its existing chip manufacturing facility and to construct a new state-of-the-art facility in Malta, New York.

“The Capital Region has established itself as a global leader in chip manufacturing, and this $1.5 billion inCHIPS Act funding will further strengthen the region’s role in this growing industry,” said Senator Gillibrand. “With this funding, GlobalFoundries will be able to expand its existing facility and to build a new state-of-the-art fab at its complex in Malta, creating good-paying jobs and boosting the Upstate New York economy. I am proud to have helped pass this historic bill, which is creating advanced manufacturing jobs here in New York and laying the foundation for a bright future.”

As a result of the CHIPS & Science Act, Upstate New York has received significant federal funding for semiconductor manufacturing, and chips manufacturers have made a number of substantial investments. Micron announced plans for an unprecedented $100 billion investment to build a cutting-edge fab in Central New York, creating nearly 50,000 good-paying jobs. Earlier this year, the Albany NanoTech Complex was awarded $825 million in federal funding to become the first National Semiconductor Technology Center.

