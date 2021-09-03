WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand issued the following statement addressing President Biden’s executive order increasing transparency around federal 9/11 investigations:

“I am grateful for President Biden’s executive order, which will help give Americans the transparency they deserve about September 11th. For years, I’ve worked with my Senate colleagues to improve transparency surrounding federal investigations of 9/11. Now, twenty years after this horrific attack, this executive action will bring some measure of justice and accountability for survivors and families.”

Senator Gillibrand is a strong supporter of the bipartisan September 11th Transparency Act, which will improve governmental transparency regarding federal 9/11 investigations. The bill would ensure that the Department of Justice (DOJ), the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and the Director of National Intelligence (DNI) declassify, as appropriate, the documents that could identify additional co-conspirators.

