WASHINGTON, D.C. – This week, on Thursday, January 26th, U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand will host her African American Faith Leaders Summit in Washington, D.C.

The summit will bring over 130 African American faith leaders from across New York State to Washington to discuss some of the most pressing issues facing our communities, including health equity, gun violence, and public safety. Gillibrand will deliver an address highlighting her work in Congress to uplift communities of faith and provide information on resources available to apply for federal grants.

The Summit will also feature U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock, senior Biden administration officials, and other national leaders, including Reverend Al Sharpton.

“The African American Faith Leaders Summit is an opportunity for national and faith leaders to come together and foster lasting partnerships that will strengthen our communities,” Senator Gillibrand said. “I’m proud that inspiring leaders like Senator Schumer, Leader Jeffries, Senator Warnock and Reverend Sharpton can meet with many of New York’s most important faith leaders. Houses of worship form the backbones of our communities, and I look forward to hearing directly from local leaders on how I can best serve them as we enter the new Congress.”

“As a voice for Georgians in the Senate and the Senior Pastor of Atlanta’s Ebenezer Baptist Church, Dr. King’s spiritual home, I look forward to joining my friend Senator Gillibrand and fellow clergy at the African American Faith Leaders Summit to unpack the role of faith in our politics and how it can help bring people in our country together,” Senator Reverend Warnock said.

