Welcome to Kirsten’s New York Minute! Here’s what she’s been up to this week: 1. Improving gun safety Perpetrators of mass shootings and other crimes often have a history of violent behavior or threats. Law enforcement officers, health care professionals, or family members who notice red flags about an individual’s behavior can take action by applying for an Extreme Risk Protection Order (ERPO) – a proactive measure to temporarily remove the person’s access to firearms and help prevent tragedy – but the process to do so can be long and complicated. Kirsten introduced the Fair Legal Access Grants (FLAG) Act to provide legal assistance to people looking to file ERPOs. The bill would help get guns away from dangerous individuals and save lives. Learn more. 2. $77 million underserved kids Kirsten announced over $77 million in federal funding for Head Start programs across New York State. The money will help provide free medical and dental screenings, healthy meals and snacks, and early childhood education programs to young children from Elmira to Brooklyn and beyond. Read more. 3. Justice for 9/11 families Kirsten announced her support for the Ensuring Justice for Victims of Terrorism Act, bipartisan legislation that would close loopholes in the Justice Against Sponsors of Terrorism Act and ensure families of victims of 9/11 and other terror attacks are able to sue foreign state actors for aiding and abetting terrorism. Learn more. 4. Supporting small farms Small and family-owned farms are the beating heart of New York’s agricultural industry. But they often have difficulty accessing the same federal support and resources as larger operations. Kirsten announced the Small Farm Conservation Act to help change that. The bill would create a new program within the USDA dedicated to getting financial resources and technical assistance to small farmers seeking to implement conservation practices. Learn more. 5. Funding for firefighters Kirsten announced over $648,000 in federal funding for fire departments in Upstate New York. The money will provide new protective gear for firefighters and help ensure that they stay safe as they respond to emergencies. More. 6. Getting constituents their $$$ When a retired USPS worker continued to have premiums for health insurance he wasn’t enrolled in anymore deducted from his pension, he reached out to Kirsten’s office for help. The office contacted the Office of Personnel Management on his behalf and got him a $2,200 refund. Individual casework is Kirsten’s top priority. If you need help with a federal agency, contact her here. 7. Celebrating the 4th And finally – happy Independence Day from Kirsten’s family to yours. ?