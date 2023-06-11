Welcome to Kirsten’s New York Minute! Here’s what she’s been up to this week: 1. Fighting fires New York had the worst air quality in its recorded history this week as heavy smoke from Canadian wildfires drifted south. Kirsten is calling on the U.S. Forest Service to work with the Canadian government to help put a stop to wildfires at their source. Read more. 2. Tackling senior hunger Hundreds of thousands of seniors in New York face food insecurity. But fewer than half of eligible older adults are enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) that would help them afford groceries. Kirsten has a plan to make it easier for seniors to receive nutrition assistance.Her Senior Hunger Prevention Act would expand SNAP benefits, streamline the application process, and provide delivery options to get food to those who need it. Read more. 3. $21 million ? underserved kids Kirsten announced over $21 million in federal funding for Head Start programsacross New York State. The money will help provide free medical and dental screenings, healthy meals and snacks, and early childhood education programs to young children from Rochester to Brooklyn and beyond. Read more. 4. Fairness for farmers New York is the nation’s fifth largest dairy-producing state. But because of an outdated dairy pricing system, too many farmers don’t see their fair share of profits. Kirsten is taking action to make the milk pricing system fairer for farmers. After years of relentless advocacy, she secured a commitment from the USDA to begin the process of reforming dairy pricing to make sure New York’s small farms can continue to thrive. Read more. 5. Raises for soldiers Nearly a quarter of military families struggle to put food on the table. Kirsten is fighting to make sure a desperately needed 5.2% pay raise for troopsis protected as Congress negotiates its annual defense policy bill. Read more. 6. Helping our vets When a Long Island veteran and first-time homebuyer tried to get a copy of his military service records in order to qualify for a home loan, he faced months-long delays and reached out to Kirsten’s office for help. The office contacted the National Archives on his behalf and quickly obtained the necessary papers. Individual casework is Kirsten’s top priority. If you need help with a federal agency, contact her here. 7. Welcome to New York Finally, Kirsten went to see Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour at MetLife Stadium.