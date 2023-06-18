Welcome to Kirsten’s New York Minute!

Here’s what she’s been up to this week:

1. Combating age discrimination

Three-fourths of older workers have seen or experienced age discrimination in the workplace, but many of these workers are banned from suing their employers.

That’s because they’ve signed forced arbitration clauses buried in the fine print of their employment contracts. These clauses deny workers the right to seek justice in a court of law and allow corporations to dodge public accountability.

Kirsten introduced the bipartisan Protecting Older Americans Act to invalidate these forced arbitration clauses in cases of age discrimination and restore the right of every American to a jury trial.

2. Taking action on fentanyl

Every year, thousands of Americans die from overdosing on fentanyl – a synthetic opioid that’s 50 times stronger than heroin and can’t be detected by sight, taste, or smell.

Kirsten is taking action to prevent these tragic deaths. She joined advocates in New York City to announce the bipartisan Fentanyl Eradication and Narcotics Deterrence (FEND) Off Fentanyl Act, which would crack down on drug traffickers and disrupt the flow of illicit opioids into the U.S.

3. Solidarity with survivors of gun violence

Kirsten joined survivors of gun violence and their loved ones for a sit-in at the Capitol and joined their call for a nationwide ban on assault weapons. She is an original cosponsor of the proposed Assault Weapons Ban.

4. Supporting farmers’ mental health

The suicide rate among farmers is 3.5 times higher than among the general population.

Kirsten is working to provide help to farmers in crisis. She announced her National Agricultural Crisis Hotline Act to establish a 24/7 crisis hotline for New York’s 55,000+ agricultural workers and help save lives in our rural communities.

5. Puerto Rican pride

Kirsten marched in the National Puerto Rican Day Parade in Manhattan to celebrate New York’s vibrant Puerto Rican community.

6. Tax refunds ? constituents

When a constituent faced delays securing her tax refunds for several previous tax years, Kirsten’s office contacted the IRS directly on her behalf. The IRS worked with her to correct discrepancies in her returns and she was issued a refund of over $23,000.

Individual casework is Kirsten’s top priority. If you need help with a federal agency, click here.



