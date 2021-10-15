SYRACUSE, NY – U.S. Rep. John Katko today announced $200,000 in funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has been awarded to Oswego County Opportunities, a Community Action Agency that administers health and social services in Oswego County.

This funding is available through HHS’s Basic Centers Program. This program provides funding for community-based programs that meet the needs of runaway and homeless youth. With this award, Oswego County Opportunities will expand efforts to provide emergency shelter, food, clothing, counseling, and healthcare referrals for runaway and homeless youth under the age of 18. Since coming to Congress, Rep. Katko has consistently advocated for robust funding of HHS programs that support Community Action Agencies in Central New York, including yearly support for the Community Services Block Grant.

“Today, I’m announcing Oswego County Opportunities has received $200,000 in federal funds through HHS’s Basic Centers Program,” said Rep. Katko. “With this funding, Oswego County Opportunities will be able to expand programs that provide emergency shelter, food, clothing, and counseling to homeless and runaway children. Oswego County Opportunities plays an important role in our community, providing essential services to those in-need. I’m proud to support their work in Congress and will continue to advocate for programs that help the most vulnerable among us.”

