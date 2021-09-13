SYRACUSE, NY – U.S. Rep. John Katko (NY-24) today announced $5,657,067 in federal funds from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) will be distributed to 11 fire departments across Central New York to hire additional local firefighters and for firefighter safety training and equipment.

The departments receiving these funds are the City of Syracuse, City of Auburn, Village of Fayetteville, South Onondaga Fire Department Inc. in Nedrow, Owasco Fire Department in Auburn, Lakeside Fire District in Syracuse, Springport Fire District in Union Springs, the City of Fulton, the Scriba Volunteer Firefighter Corporation in Oswego, the Volney Volunteer fire Corp. in Fulton, and the Fleming Volunteer Fire Department in Auburn.

The funds are available through the Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response Grant Program (SAFER) and the Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program (AFG), programs administered by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) within DHS.

Funds from the SAFER program will empower the City of Syracuse to hire 12 additional firefighters and the City of Auburn to hire five additional firefighters.

Funds from the AFG program can be used by fire departments for professional training, wellness and fitness programs, personal protective equipment, modifications to facilities, and supplies that support firefighting.

Katko serves as Ranking Member of the House Committee on Homeland Security, which has oversight over FEMA, and since coming to Congress he has consistently supported bipartisan efforts to increase funds for AFG. Additionally, Katko supported SAFER grant applications submitted by the City of Syracuse and the City of Auburn.

“I am pleased to announce that $5.6 million in federal funding from FEMA will be coming to Central New York to hire additional firefighters and promote firefighter safety,” Katko said. “Local firefighters are often put in extremely dangerous situations. That’s why as Ranking Member on the House Committee on Homeland Security, a Committee that oversees FEMA, I’m proud to help secure funds to increase fire department staffing levels and help local firefighters be better protected in the line of duty.”

A full list of SAFER grants can be found below:

City of Syracuse: $3,237,125

City of Auburn: $1,266,480

A full list of AFG grant can be found below:

City of Syracuse: $73,636

City of Auburn: $246,182

Village of Fayetteville: $488,664

Lakeside Fire District: $61,902

Springport Fire District: $41,642

Owasco Fire Department: $35,142

South Onondaga Fire Department Inc.: $34,933

City of Fulton: $29,658

Scriba Volunteer Fire Corporation: $24,571

Volney Volunteer Fire Corp.: $105,700

Fleming Volunteer Fire Dept.: $11,428

These awards are in addition to the $460,000 in federal funding for the Taunton Volunteer Fire Department in Syracuse, Springport Fire District in Union Springs, and Sempronius Fire Company, Inc. in Moravia that Katko announced last month.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...