WASHINGTON, D.C. – Following advocacy by U.S. Rep. John Katko (NY-24) the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) this week announced that the federal income tax filing due date for individuals for the 2020 tax year will be automatically extended from April 15, 2021 to May 17, 2021.

Last week, Katko held a Telephone Town Hall with representatives from the IRS to answer questions on the 2021 tax filing season. On the call, several local taxpayers who are preparing to file their taxes shared challenges and logistical hurdles they are experiencing due to the ongoing pandemic. In response, Katko joined a bipartisan effort urging the IRS to provide flexibility to struggling taxpayers by extending the filing deadline.

“With the ongoing pandemic continuing to create challenges for local taxpayers, I worked with lawmakers on both sides of the aisle to call on the IRS to extend the tax filing deadline. I’m glad to see the IRS heed our calls and announce they will be moving the deadline from April 15th to May 17th,” Katko said. “This extension will provide local taxpayers who are struggling to navigate this year’s tax filing period with the flexibility and relief they need.”

Last year, Rep. Katko also led a successful bipartisan effort to extend the tax filing deadline and provide relief to struggling taxpayers.

More information on the 2021 tax filing extension can be found here.

