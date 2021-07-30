Katko, Homeland Republicans Introduce GOP Solution To Securing U.S. Borders

WASHINGTON – In response to the ongoing, record-breaking crisis at the nation’s southern border, U.S. Rep. John Katko (NY-24), lead Republican of the House Committee on Homeland Security, joined by Homeland Security Republicans, American Security Task Force members, House Border Caucus members, and Republican leadership, proposed a multi-faceted solution to secure our borders and prioritize the safety of Americans.

The Border Security for America Act of 2021 would require that the federal government secure our nation’s international borders through the renewal of border wall construction contracts, investments in advanced technologies, and bolstering support for federal law enforcement officers and specialists.

As a result of President Biden’s misguided and destructive border security policies, illegal crossings along the southern border have reached over 1.1 million this year – up 362% from the same time frame last year. Under President Biden, cartels have built a stronghold along the southern border, using children as pawns to distract Border Patrol Agents as billions of dollars worth of illicit drugs are smuggled across the border and into American communities. Furthermore, CBP seized enough fentanyl so far this year to kill 1.9 billion people, over five times the U.S. population. Bad actors and criminals are working the system at the southwest border as we’ve seen multiple known or suspected terrorists (KSTs) do this year. It’s more than clear that President Biden and his administration cannot secure our sovereign borders and ensure the safety of all Americans.

“Under President Biden’s weak leadership this border crisis knows no limits as every American community bears the brunt of weak border security,” said Rep. Katko. “When the southwest border is lawless, it’s the fabric of all our communities that suffers. And that is unacceptable. Like many of my colleagues who’ve supported this legislation, we’ve been down to the southern border several times to see this crisis firsthand and hear directly from those on the frontlines. From finishing the border wall system to modernizing technology and bolstering border staffing, this legislation tackles key shortcomings and weaknesses we’ve seen for ourselves that are fueling the border crisis. I am proud to stand with so many of my Republican colleagues to put forth a strong, commonsense alternative to President Biden’s failing and destructive border security policies.”

“The Biden Administration’s failure to secure our southern border puts every American’s security at risk,” said Rep. Elise Stefanik, Republican Conference Chair. “Biden’s open border policies have been a complete disaster, causing the worst border crisis we’ve seen in over 20 years. As the number of encounters continue to rise, drugs and weapons are flooding across our southern border, and Democrats have turned their backs on our border patrol agents and law enforcement. I am proud to support this legislation that reinstitutes President Trump’s successful border policies and invests in infrastructure, technology and support for our federal law enforcement officers. We know these policies work, and Biden’s negligence is dangerous to our national security.”

The Border Security for America Act of 2021 would:

Require the Secretary of Homeland Security to resume construction on the border wall system immediately.

Direct the Secretary of Homeland Security to deploy practical and effective technology to support CBP and Border Patrol operations.

Require the CBP Commissioner to hire and train additional CBP officers and agents to maintain an active-duty presence at all U.S. ports of entry.

Require increasing the number of officers for tunnel detection and remediation, agricultural specialists, K-9 units, and supporting officers.

Original co-sponsors include Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), Republican Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA), Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik (R-NY), Vice-Chair of Republican Conference Mike Johnson (R-LA), Committee on Foreign Affairs Republican leader Michael T. McCaul (R-TX), Committee on Appropriations Republican leader Kay Granger (R-TX), Committee on Armed Services Republican leader Mike Rogers (R-AL), Committee on Oversight and Reform Republican leader James Comer (R-KY), Committee on Energy & Commerce Republican leader Cathy McMorris Rodgers, Committee on Ethics Republican leader Jackie Walorski (R-IN), Reps. Michael Guest (R-MS), Clay Higgins (R-LA), Ralph Norman (R-SC), Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R-IA), Diana Harshbarger (R-TN), Kat Cammack (R-FL), August Pfluger (R-TX), Peter Meijer (R-MI), Carlos Gimenez (R-FL), Jake Laturner (R-KS), Andrew Garbarino (R-NY), Jeff Van Drew (R-NJ), Brian Babin (R-TX), Tom Emmer (R-MN), Nicole Malliotakis (R-NY), Troy Nehls (R-TX), Andrew Clyde (R-GA), John Rutherford (R-FL), and Anthony Gonzales (R-TX).

